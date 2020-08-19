Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord upgrades GN Audio's financial guidance for 2020 (deutsch)




09.10.20 08:27
dpa-AFX

GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord upgrades GN Audio's financial guidance for 2020



^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: GN Store Nord A/S / Schlagwort(e): 9-Monatszahlen


GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord upgrades GN Audio's financial guidance for


2020



09.10.2020 / 08:27 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr.

596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



GN Store Nord upgrades GN Audio's financial guidance for 2020



Pre-release of preliminary key figures for Q3 2020 as a function of GN Audio


performing significantly better than projected during Q3 2020;



DKKm GN Hearing GN Audio Other


Revenue 1,318 2,420


Organic revenue growth -11% 71%


EBITA 169 550* -39


EBITA margin 12.8% 22.7%*


* Before gain from legal settlements and litigation of DKK 114 million. The


EBITA will be DKK 664 million, and the margin will be 27.4%, including the


gain.



Update on financial guidance for 2020


Based on the preliminary Q3 numbers, GN Audio upgrades the financial


guidance for 2020, all other parameters are unchanged.



For full year 2020, GN Audio upgrades the guidance communicated on August


19, 2020 from an organic revenue growth of more than 25% to more than 35%.


The EBITA margin is upgraded from more than 20% to more than 21%. The EBITA


margin expectation for GN Audio is before any extraordinary items related to


legal settlements and litigation.



For full year 2020, GN Hearing expects an organic revenue growth to be


better than -30%, and an EBITA margin of better than 0%. No change to


guidance communicated on August 19, 2020.



For full year 2020, EBITA in "Other" is expected to be around DKK -180


million. No change to guidance communicated on August 19, 2020.



Based on the updated expectations for GN Audio, GN Store Nord expects to


deliver a positive EPS for full year 2020. This EPS expectation is before


any extraordinary items related to legal settlements and litigation. No


change to guidance communicated on August 19, 2020.



Due to the COVID-19 situation - which impacts the company in many different


ways - it must be stressed that the basic assumptions behind the guidance


remain significantly more uncertain than normal.




COVID-19 risks


On August 19, 2020, GN updated the financial guidance for 2020. The above


upgraded guidance comes with great uncertainty due to the continued COVID-19


pandemic.



The COVID-19 situation has and will not only strongly impact GN's


operational performance in 2020, but it will also impact predictability and


visibility across GN's markets, channels and supply chain.



The full year guidance is contingent on no further re-tightening of COVID-19


related lockdown restrictions or new supply chain constrains.



GN Store Nord will, as previously communicated, release its interim Q3 2020


report on November 11, 2020, with further details on the performance in Q3,


and will host a teleconference for investors and analysts on the same day.



For further information, please contact:



Investors and analysts


Morten P. Toft


Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasury


Tel: +45 45 75 46 07



or



Rune Sandager


Senior Manager - Investor Relations


Tel: +45 45 75 92 57




Press and the media


Steen Frentz Laursen


Vice President - Group Communication


Tel: +45 20 65 34 20



Or



Lars Otto Andersen-Lange


Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs


Tel: +45 45 75 02 55





About GN Group



The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its


intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by


people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological


synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and


increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.



150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset.


Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear,


sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and


collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed


by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in


100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is


listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).



Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and


Twitter.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



09.10.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: GN Store Nord A/S


Lautrupbjerg 7


2750 Ballerup


Dänemark


Telefon: +45 457 50000


E-Mail: investor@gn.com


Internet: www.gn.com


ISIN: DK0010272632


WKN: 854734


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1139891





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1139891 09.10.2020 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...