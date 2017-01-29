Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "GFT Technologies SE":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE: Marika Lulay to succeed Ulrich Dietz as CEO of GFT Technologies SE / Ulrich Dietz to become Chairman of Administrative Board (english)




29.01.17 17:06
dpa-AFX


GFT Technologies SE: Marika Lulay to succeed Ulrich Dietz as CEO of GFT Technologies SE / Ulrich Dietz to become Chairman of Administrative Board


DGAP-Ad-hoc: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel GFT Technologies SE: Marika Lulay to succeed Ulrich Dietz as CEO of GFT Technologies SE / Ulrich Dietz to become Chairman of Administrative Board


29-Jan-2017 / 16:51 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Ad hoc disclosure pursuant to Article 17 MAR


29 January 2017



Marika Lulay to succeed Ulrich Dietz as CEO of GFT Technologies SE / Ulrich Dietz to become Chairman of Administrative Board


At today's Administrative Board Meeting, Ulrich Dietz, in agreement with the Administrative Board, resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GFT Technologies SE of his own accord with effect as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2017.


Ulrich Dietz has been a member of the management since the company was founded in 1987. He has decisively developed the company as its anchor shareholder and as Managing Director/CEO.


The new CEO will be Marika Lulay, who was unanimously appointed today by the Administrative Board with effect as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2017. She currently holds the position of Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer (COO).


Also with effect as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2017, the Administrative Board today elected Ulrich Dietz as Chairman of the Administrative Board and Dr Paul Lerbinger, the current Chairman of the Administrative Board, as Vice Chairman.


Contact:


Andrea Wlcek Global Head of Communications GFT Technologies SE Schelmenwasenstrasse 34 70567 Stuttgart T +49 711 62042-440 F +49 711 62042-301 andrea.wlcek@gft.com www.gft.com


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


29-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: GFT Technologies SE Schelmenwasenstraße 34 70567 Stuttgart Germany Phone: +49 (0)711/62042-0 Fax: +49 (0)711/62042-301 E-mail: ir@gft.com Internet: www.gft.com ISIN: DE0005800601 WKN: 580060 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


539395 29-Jan-2017 CET/CEST



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,22 € 20,635 € -0,415 € -2,01% 27.01./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005800601 580060 28,18 € 15,99 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,406 € -1,30%  27.01.17
Hamburg 20,565 € +0,02%  27.01.17
Stuttgart 20,40 € 0,00%  27.01.17
Hannover 20,565 € -0,12%  27.01.17
Düsseldorf 20,525 € -0,94%  27.01.17
Berlin 20,235 € -1,96%  27.01.17
Xetra 20,22 € -2,01%  27.01.17
München 20,21 € -2,13%  27.01.17
Frankfurt 20,14 € -2,94%  27.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1499 "GFT: Mit schwäbischer Bodens. 18:47
2967 GFT - TecDax oder 17 Euro w. 03.12.16
14 GFT = (G)ut (F)ür (T)rader ! 2. 01.09.16
2018 GFT Technologie - 2015 - Kur. 08.03.16
5 GFT - im TEC Dax Der neue . 29.05.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...