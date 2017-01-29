DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE: Marika Lulay to succeed Ulrich Dietz as CEO of GFT Technologies SE / Ulrich Dietz to become Chairman of Administrative Board (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "GFT Technologies SE":

Marika Lulay to succeed Ulrich Dietz as CEO of GFT Technologies SE / Ulrich Dietz to become Chairman of Administrative Board

At today's Administrative Board Meeting, Ulrich Dietz, in agreement with the Administrative Board, resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GFT Technologies SE of his own accord with effect as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2017.

Ulrich Dietz has been a member of the management since the company was founded in 1987. He has decisively developed the company as its anchor shareholder and as Managing Director/CEO.

The new CEO will be Marika Lulay, who was unanimously appointed today by the Administrative Board with effect as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2017. She currently holds the position of Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Also with effect as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2017, the Administrative Board today elected Ulrich Dietz as Chairman of the Administrative Board and Dr Paul Lerbinger, the current Chairman of the Administrative Board, as Vice Chairman.

