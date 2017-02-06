DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA announces share buyback program (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "GEA Group":

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA announces share buyback program

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA announces share buyback program

06-Feb-2017 / 17:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

GEA announces share buyback program

Düsseldorf, February 6, 2017 - Today, making use of the authorization to acquire and use treasury stock granted by the Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2015, the Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft decided with the consent of the Supervisory Board, that the Company shall purchase own shares in an aggregate value of up to EUR 450 mn (not including ancillary acquisition costs) on the stock exchange during the period from March 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018. Based on the current share price (EUR 38.16; XETRA closing price on February 3, 2017) this would correspond to up to 11,792,452 shares or 6.13% of the Company's registered share capital.

The shares shall be repurchased for the purpose of cancellation.

Further details of the share buyback will be announced separately before its start.

Contact: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1492 Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087 gea.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

06-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Peter-Müller-Straße 12 40468 Düsseldorf Germany Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0 Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087 E-mail: ir@gea.com Internet: www.gea.com ISIN: DE0006602006 WKN: 660200 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

542133 06-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

MMMM