DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Preliminary nine months financials, adjustment of 2018 forecast & 2019 forecast (deutsch)

06.11.18 15:57
dpa-AFX

Fyber N.V.: Preliminary nine months financials, adjustment of 2018 forecast & 2019 forecast



DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung/Vorläufiges


Ergebnis


Fyber N.V.: Preliminary nine months financials, adjustment of 2018 forecast


& 2019 forecast



06.11.2018 / 15:56 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr.

596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------





---------------------------------------------------------------------------



06.11.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Fyber N.V.


Johannisstr. 20


10117 Berlin


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 30 609 855 528


E-Mail: governance@fyber.com


Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/


ISIN: NL0012377394


WKN: A2DUJD


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



742093 06.11.2018 CET/CEST



°






