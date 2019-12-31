DGAP-Adhoc: Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH:Erwartete Rückzahlung der von der Emittentin begebenen Capital Notes (ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code: 021983110, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code): 15379, notiert an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam - Official Segmen
Ad-hoc-Announcement Pursuant to Ad-hoc-Meldung gemäß Art. 17 MAR
Art. 17 MAR
Termination of the Participation Kündigung des
Agreement dated 31 March 2005 Beteiligungsvertrags vom 31.
between Fürstenberg Capital Erste März 2005 zwischen der
GmbH (formerly Fürstenberg Capital Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH
GmbH) ("Issuer") and Norddeutsche (vormals Fürstenberg Capital
Landesbank Girozentrale ("Bank") GmbH) ("Emittentin") und der
Norddeutschen Landesbank
Girozentrale ("Bank")
Expected Repayment of the Capital Erwartete Rückzahlung der von
Notes of the Issuer (ISIN der Emittentin begebenen Capital
XS0216072230, Common Code Notes (ISIN XS0216072230, Common
021607223, Dutch Security Code Code 021607223, Dutch Security
(Fonds Code) 45987, listed on the Code (Fonds Code) 45987, notiert
Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange - an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam
Official Segment) in June 2023 - Official Segment) im Juni 2023
The Bank, with written notice dated Mit Schreiben vom 25. November
25 November 2020, has terminated 2020 hat die Bank den
the Participation Agreement for Beteiligungsvertrag gemäß § 7(4)
regulatory reasons pursuant to § des Beteiligungsvertrags unter
7(4) of the Participation Agreement Einhaltung der vereinbarten
within the agreed notice period and Kündigungsfrist mit Wirkung zum
with effect as of 31 December 2022 31. Dezember 2022 aus
since the Silent Contribution will aufsichtsrechtlichen Gründen
no longer qualify as tier 1 capital gekündigt, da die Stille Einlage
after the end of the transition nach Ende der Übergangsfrist
period pursuant to Art. 484 of nach Art. 484 der Verordnung
Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 on 1 (EU) Nr. 575/2013 ab dem 1.
January 2022. The competent Januar 2022 nicht mehr als
supervisory authority approved such Kernkapital anerkannt wird. Die
termination. zuständige Aufsichtsbehörde hat
der Beendigung zugestimmt.
Subject to postponement pursuant to Die Stille Einlage wird,
the terms of the Participation vorbehaltlich einer Verschiebung
Agreement, the Silent Contribution nach Maßgabe des
is expected to be repaid on 30 June Beteiligungsvertrags, am 30.
2023 at the Repayment Amount Juni 2023 zu dem im
specified in the Participation Beteiligungsvertrag bestimmten
Agreement. In case the commercial Rückzahlungsbetrag
law Book Value of the Silent zurückgezahlt. Der
Contribution as determined in the Rückzahlungsbetrag wird für den
Bank's balance sheet for the Bank's Fall, dass der handelsrechtliche
fiscal year ending on 31 December Buchwert der Stillen Einlage in
2022 is lower than the Nominal der Bilanz der Bank für das zum
Contribution Amount, the Repayment 31. Dezember 2022 endende
Amount will correspond to such Geschäftsjahr niedriger ist als
lower Book Value of the Silent der Einlagenennbetrag, diesem
Contribution. Due to a sharing of niedrigeren Buchwert der Stillen
losses pursuant to § 6(1) of the Einlage entsprechen. Aufgrund
Participation Agreement, the von Verlustbeteiligungen gemäß §
commercial law book value of the 6(1) des Beteiligungsvertrags
Silent Contribution has been wurde der Buchwert der Stillen
reduced in the past, most recently Einlage in der Vergangenheit
to EUR 31,809,281.83 in the balance herabgesetzt, zuletzt auf EUR
sheet of the Bank for the fiscal 31.809.281,83 in der Bilanz der
year ended on 31 December 2019. The Bank für das zum 31. Dezember
amount relevant for determining the 2019 endende Geschäftsjahr.
Repayment Amount, however, will not Maßgeblich für die Höhe des
be the book value of the Silent Rückzahlungsbetrags wird jedoch
Contribution as of 31 December 2019 nicht der Buchwert der Stillen
but the Book Value of the Silent Einlage zum 31. Dezember 2019
Contribution as of 31 December sein, sondern der Buchwert der
2022. Such Book Value of the Silent Stillen Einlage zum 31. Dezember
Contribution will depend on the 2022. Dieser Buchwert der
performance of the Bank and may be Stillen Einlage wird von der
higher or lower than the book value Geschäftsentwicklung der Bank
of the Silent Contribution as of 31 abhängen und kann höher oder
December 2019. The Bank informed us niedriger sein als der Buchwert
that, as of today, it expects a der Stillen Einlage zum 31.
negative result to be shown in its Dezember 2019. Die Bank teilte
consolidated financial statements uns mit, dass sie nach aktuellem
for 2020 and in its unconsolidated Stand für den Konzernund den
financial statements (based on HGB) Einzelabschluss 2020 nach HGB
for 2020. Furthermore, even though ein negatives Ergebnis erwarte.
the Bank is in a constant planning Des Weiteren befinde die Bank
process, as of today, it would not sich zwar in einem
be in a position to make any kontinuierlichen
reliable forecast for the years Planungsprozess, zum heutigen
following 2020 due to the current Zeitpunkt könne sie allerdings
pandemic and its unpredictable keine belastbaren Aussagen zu
impact on the economy in Germany, den Folgejahren ab 2021 treffen,
Europe and worldwide. In particular u.a. auch aufgrund der nicht
it cannot exclude that the Corona vorhersehbaren Entwicklung der
pandemic may lead to a significant Pandemie und ihrer Auswirkungen
increase in any required provisions auf die wirtschaftliche
for risks and other adverse effects Entwicklung in Deutschland,
on the Bank and, hence, as a result Europa und weltweit. Es sei
the consolidated and unconsolidated jedoch nicht auszuschließen,
financial statements for 2021 could dass die Corona-Pandemie durch
also show a negative result and einen deutlichen Anstieg der
that the book value of the Silent Risikovorsorge und weitere
Contribution could be further belastende Effekte auch in 2021
reduced and the repayment amount zu einem negativen
for the Silent Contribution would Einzelabschluss der Bank nach
be lower than its book value as of HGB führe, so dass sich der
31 December 2019. Buchwert durch weitere
Herabschreibungen verringern und
eine Rückzahlung der stillen
Einlage zu einem niedrigeren
Wert als dem Buchwert zum
31.12.2019 erfolgen könnte.
§ 7 of the Terms and Conditions of § 7 der Emissionsbedingungen der
the Capital Notes provides that the Capital Notes sieht vor, dass
Issuer will use the Repayment die Emittentin den
Amount, any Profit Participation Rückzahlungsbetrag, ihr nach
Payment under the Participation Maßgabe des
Agreement and any amounts from Beteiligungsvertrages noch
corresponding Advances effectively zustehende Gewinnbeteiligungen
received by the Issuer for und die die Mittel aus
repayment of the Capital Notes diesbezüglichen
and/or the payment of interest Darlehensauszahlungen, die sie
accrued on Capital Notes on the jeweils tatsächlich erhalten
Repayment Date (expected to be 30 hat, zur Rückzahlung der Capital
June 2023). Notes beziehungsweise zur
Zahlung aufgelaufener Zinsen auf
die Capital Notes am
Rückzahlungstag (voraussichtlich
der 30. Juni 2023) verwenden
wird.
This notice is drawn up in the Diese Mitteilung ist in
German language and provided with deutscher Sprache abgefasst und
an English language translation. mit einer Übersetzung in die
The German language version shall englische Sprache versehen. Der
be the only legally binding deutsche Wortlaut ist allein
version. The English translation is rechtsverbindlich. Die englische
for convenience only. Übersetzung ist unverbindlich.
Fürstenberg/Weser, 25 November 2020 Fürstenberg/Weser, 25. November
2020
Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH
Meinbrexener Straße 2 37699 Meinbrexener Straße 2 37699
Fürstenberg/Weser Germany Fürstenberg/Weser Deutschland
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH
Meinbrexener Str. 2
37699 Fürstenberg
Deutschland
Telefon: 05271-697638
Fax: 05271-697623
Internet: www.fc-bkm.de
ISIN: XS0216072230
WKN: A0EKD5
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Amsterdam
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|63,05 €
|63,505 €
|-0,455 €
|-0,72%
|25.11./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS0216072230
|A0EKD5
|85,00 €
|54,00 €