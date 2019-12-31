DGAP-Adhoc: Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH:Erwartete Rückzahlung der von der Emittentin begebenen Capital Notes (ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code: 021983110, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code): 15379, notiert an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam - Official Segmen

Erweiterte Funktionen



25.11.20 18:48
dpa-AFX

^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH / Schlagwort(e):


Anleihe/Sonstiges


Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH:Erwartete Rückzahlung der von der Emittentin


begebenen Capital Notes (ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code: 021983110, Dutch


Security Code (Fonds Code): 15379, notiert an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam -


Official Segment) im Juni 2



25.11.2020 / 18:48 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr.

596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ad-hoc-Announcement Pursuant to Ad-hoc-Meldung gemäß Art. 17 MAR


Art. 17 MAR


Termination of the Participation Kündigung des


Agreement dated 31 March 2005 Beteiligungsvertrags vom 31.


between Fürstenberg Capital Erste März 2005 zwischen der


GmbH (formerly Fürstenberg Capital Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH


GmbH) ("Issuer") and Norddeutsche (vormals Fürstenberg Capital


Landesbank Girozentrale ("Bank") GmbH) ("Emittentin") und der


Norddeutschen Landesbank


Girozentrale ("Bank")


Expected Repayment of the Capital Erwartete Rückzahlung der von


Notes of the Issuer (ISIN der Emittentin begebenen Capital


XS0216072230, Common Code Notes (ISIN XS0216072230, Common


021607223, Dutch Security Code Code 021607223, Dutch Security


(Fonds Code) 45987, listed on the Code (Fonds Code) 45987, notiert


Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange - an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam


Official Segment) in June 2023 - Official Segment) im Juni 2023


The Bank, with written notice dated Mit Schreiben vom 25. November


25 November 2020, has terminated 2020 hat die Bank den


the Participation Agreement for Beteiligungsvertrag gemäß § 7(4)


regulatory reasons pursuant to § des Beteiligungsvertrags unter


7(4) of the Participation Agreement Einhaltung der vereinbarten


within the agreed notice period and Kündigungsfrist mit Wirkung zum


with effect as of 31 December 2022 31. Dezember 2022 aus


since the Silent Contribution will aufsichtsrechtlichen Gründen


no longer qualify as tier 1 capital gekündigt, da die Stille Einlage


after the end of the transition nach Ende der Übergangsfrist


period pursuant to Art. 484 of nach Art. 484 der Verordnung


Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 on 1 (EU) Nr. 575/2013 ab dem 1.


January 2022. The competent Januar 2022 nicht mehr als


supervisory authority approved such Kernkapital anerkannt wird. Die


termination. zuständige Aufsichtsbehörde hat


der Beendigung zugestimmt.


Subject to postponement pursuant to Die Stille Einlage wird,


the terms of the Participation vorbehaltlich einer Verschiebung


Agreement, the Silent Contribution nach Maßgabe des


is expected to be repaid on 30 June Beteiligungsvertrags, am 30.


2023 at the Repayment Amount Juni 2023 zu dem im


specified in the Participation Beteiligungsvertrag bestimmten


Agreement. In case the commercial Rückzahlungsbetrag


law Book Value of the Silent zurückgezahlt. Der


Contribution as determined in the Rückzahlungsbetrag wird für den


Bank's balance sheet for the Bank's Fall, dass der handelsrechtliche


fiscal year ending on 31 December Buchwert der Stillen Einlage in


2022 is lower than the Nominal der Bilanz der Bank für das zum


Contribution Amount, the Repayment 31. Dezember 2022 endende


Amount will correspond to such Geschäftsjahr niedriger ist als


lower Book Value of the Silent der Einlagenennbetrag, diesem


Contribution. Due to a sharing of niedrigeren Buchwert der Stillen


losses pursuant to § 6(1) of the Einlage entsprechen. Aufgrund


Participation Agreement, the von Verlustbeteiligungen gemäß §


commercial law book value of the 6(1) des Beteiligungsvertrags


Silent Contribution has been wurde der Buchwert der Stillen


reduced in the past, most recently Einlage in der Vergangenheit


to EUR 31,809,281.83 in the balance herabgesetzt, zuletzt auf EUR


sheet of the Bank for the fiscal 31.809.281,83 in der Bilanz der


year ended on 31 December 2019. The Bank für das zum 31. Dezember


amount relevant for determining the 2019 endende Geschäftsjahr.


Repayment Amount, however, will not Maßgeblich für die Höhe des


be the book value of the Silent Rückzahlungsbetrags wird jedoch


Contribution as of 31 December 2019 nicht der Buchwert der Stillen


but the Book Value of the Silent Einlage zum 31. Dezember 2019


Contribution as of 31 December sein, sondern der Buchwert der


2022. Such Book Value of the Silent Stillen Einlage zum 31. Dezember


Contribution will depend on the 2022. Dieser Buchwert der


performance of the Bank and may be Stillen Einlage wird von der


higher or lower than the book value Geschäftsentwicklung der Bank


of the Silent Contribution as of 31 abhängen und kann höher oder


December 2019. The Bank informed us niedriger sein als der Buchwert


that, as of today, it expects a der Stillen Einlage zum 31.


negative result to be shown in its Dezember 2019. Die Bank teilte


consolidated financial statements uns mit, dass sie nach aktuellem


for 2020 and in its unconsolidated Stand für den Konzernund den


financial statements (based on HGB) Einzelabschluss 2020 nach HGB


for 2020. Furthermore, even though ein negatives Ergebnis erwarte.


the Bank is in a constant planning Des Weiteren befinde die Bank


process, as of today, it would not sich zwar in einem


be in a position to make any kontinuierlichen


reliable forecast for the years Planungsprozess, zum heutigen


following 2020 due to the current Zeitpunkt könne sie allerdings


pandemic and its unpredictable keine belastbaren Aussagen zu


impact on the economy in Germany, den Folgejahren ab 2021 treffen,


Europe and worldwide. In particular u.a. auch aufgrund der nicht


it cannot exclude that the Corona vorhersehbaren Entwicklung der


pandemic may lead to a significant Pandemie und ihrer Auswirkungen


increase in any required provisions auf die wirtschaftliche


for risks and other adverse effects Entwicklung in Deutschland,


on the Bank and, hence, as a result Europa und weltweit. Es sei


the consolidated and unconsolidated jedoch nicht auszuschließen,


financial statements for 2021 could dass die Corona-Pandemie durch


also show a negative result and einen deutlichen Anstieg der


that the book value of the Silent Risikovorsorge und weitere


Contribution could be further belastende Effekte auch in 2021


reduced and the repayment amount zu einem negativen


for the Silent Contribution would Einzelabschluss der Bank nach


be lower than its book value as of HGB führe, so dass sich der


31 December 2019. Buchwert durch weitere


Herabschreibungen verringern und


eine Rückzahlung der stillen


Einlage zu einem niedrigeren


Wert als dem Buchwert zum


31.12.2019 erfolgen könnte.



§ 7 of the Terms and Conditions of § 7 der Emissionsbedingungen der


the Capital Notes provides that the Capital Notes sieht vor, dass


Issuer will use the Repayment die Emittentin den


Amount, any Profit Participation Rückzahlungsbetrag, ihr nach


Payment under the Participation Maßgabe des


Agreement and any amounts from Beteiligungsvertrages noch


corresponding Advances effectively zustehende Gewinnbeteiligungen


received by the Issuer for und die die Mittel aus


repayment of the Capital Notes diesbezüglichen


and/or the payment of interest Darlehensauszahlungen, die sie


accrued on Capital Notes on the jeweils tatsächlich erhalten


Repayment Date (expected to be 30 hat, zur Rückzahlung der Capital


June 2023). Notes beziehungsweise zur


Zahlung aufgelaufener Zinsen auf


die Capital Notes am


Rückzahlungstag (voraussichtlich


der 30. Juni 2023) verwenden


wird.


This notice is drawn up in the Diese Mitteilung ist in


German language and provided with deutscher Sprache abgefasst und


an English language translation. mit einer Übersetzung in die


The German language version shall englische Sprache versehen. Der


be the only legally binding deutsche Wortlaut ist allein


version. The English translation is rechtsverbindlich. Die englische


for convenience only. Übersetzung ist unverbindlich.


Fürstenberg/Weser, 25 November 2020 Fürstenberg/Weser, 25. November


2020


Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH


Meinbrexener Straße 2 37699 Meinbrexener Straße 2 37699


Fürstenberg/Weser Germany Fürstenberg/Weser Deutschland




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



25.11.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH


Meinbrexener Str. 2


37699 Fürstenberg


Deutschland


Telefon: 05271-697638


Fax: 05271-697623


Internet: www.fc-bkm.de


ISIN: XS0216072230


WKN: A0EKD5


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Amsterdam


EQS News ID: 1140002





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1140002 25.11.2020 CET/CEST



°






