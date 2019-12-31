DGAP-Adhoc: Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH:Erwartete Rückzahlung der von der Emittentin begebenen Capital Notes (ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code: 021983110, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code): 15379, notiert an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam - Official Segmen

Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH:Erwartete Rückzahlung der von der Emittentin begebenen Capital Notes (ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code: 021983110, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code): 15379, notiert an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam - Official Segment) im Juni 2

^

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH / Schlagwort(e):

Anleihe/Sonstiges

Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH:Erwartete Rückzahlung der von der Emittentin

begebenen Capital Notes (ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code: 021983110, Dutch

Security Code (Fonds Code): 15379, notiert an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam -

Official Segment) im Juni 2

25.11.2020 / 18:48 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung

(EU) Nr.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad-hoc-Announcement Pursuant to Ad-hoc-Meldung gemäß Art. 17 MAR

Art. 17 MAR

Termination of the Participation Kündigung des

Agreement dated 31 March 2005 Beteiligungsvertrags vom 31.

between Fürstenberg Capital Erste März 2005 zwischen der

GmbH (formerly Fürstenberg Capital Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH

GmbH) ("Issuer") and Norddeutsche (vormals Fürstenberg Capital

Landesbank Girozentrale ("Bank") GmbH) ("Emittentin") und der

Norddeutschen Landesbank

Girozentrale ("Bank")

Expected Repayment of the Capital Erwartete Rückzahlung der von

Notes of the Issuer (ISIN der Emittentin begebenen Capital

XS0216072230, Common Code Notes (ISIN XS0216072230, Common

021607223, Dutch Security Code Code 021607223, Dutch Security

(Fonds Code) 45987, listed on the Code (Fonds Code) 45987, notiert

Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange - an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam

Official Segment) in June 2023 - Official Segment) im Juni 2023

The Bank, with written notice dated Mit Schreiben vom 25. November

25 November 2020, has terminated 2020 hat die Bank den

the Participation Agreement for Beteiligungsvertrag gemäß § 7(4)

regulatory reasons pursuant to § des Beteiligungsvertrags unter

7(4) of the Participation Agreement Einhaltung der vereinbarten

within the agreed notice period and Kündigungsfrist mit Wirkung zum

with effect as of 31 December 2022 31. Dezember 2022 aus

since the Silent Contribution will aufsichtsrechtlichen Gründen

no longer qualify as tier 1 capital gekündigt, da die Stille Einlage

after the end of the transition nach Ende der Übergangsfrist

period pursuant to Art. 484 of nach Art. 484 der Verordnung

Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 on 1 (EU) Nr. 575/2013 ab dem 1.

January 2022. The competent Januar 2022 nicht mehr als

supervisory authority approved such Kernkapital anerkannt wird. Die

termination. zuständige Aufsichtsbehörde hat

der Beendigung zugestimmt.

Subject to postponement pursuant to Die Stille Einlage wird,

the terms of the Participation vorbehaltlich einer Verschiebung

Agreement, the Silent Contribution nach Maßgabe des

is expected to be repaid on 30 June Beteiligungsvertrags, am 30.

2023 at the Repayment Amount Juni 2023 zu dem im

specified in the Participation Beteiligungsvertrag bestimmten

Agreement. In case the commercial Rückzahlungsbetrag

law Book Value of the Silent zurückgezahlt. Der

Contribution as determined in the Rückzahlungsbetrag wird für den

Bank's balance sheet for the Bank's Fall, dass der handelsrechtliche

fiscal year ending on 31 December Buchwert der Stillen Einlage in

2022 is lower than the Nominal der Bilanz der Bank für das zum

Contribution Amount, the Repayment 31. Dezember 2022 endende

Amount will correspond to such Geschäftsjahr niedriger ist als

lower Book Value of the Silent der Einlagenennbetrag, diesem

Contribution. Due to a sharing of niedrigeren Buchwert der Stillen

losses pursuant to § 6(1) of the Einlage entsprechen. Aufgrund

Participation Agreement, the von Verlustbeteiligungen gemäß §

commercial law book value of the 6(1) des Beteiligungsvertrags

Silent Contribution has been wurde der Buchwert der Stillen

reduced in the past, most recently Einlage in der Vergangenheit

to EUR 31,809,281.83 in the balance herabgesetzt, zuletzt auf EUR

sheet of the Bank for the fiscal 31.809.281,83 in der Bilanz der

year ended on 31 December 2019. The Bank für das zum 31. Dezember

amount relevant for determining the 2019 endende Geschäftsjahr.

Repayment Amount, however, will not Maßgeblich für die Höhe des

be the book value of the Silent Rückzahlungsbetrags wird jedoch

Contribution as of 31 December 2019 nicht der Buchwert der Stillen

but the Book Value of the Silent Einlage zum 31. Dezember 2019

Contribution as of 31 December sein, sondern der Buchwert der

2022. Such Book Value of the Silent Stillen Einlage zum 31. Dezember

Contribution will depend on the 2022. Dieser Buchwert der

performance of the Bank and may be Stillen Einlage wird von der

higher or lower than the book value Geschäftsentwicklung der Bank

of the Silent Contribution as of 31 abhängen und kann höher oder

December 2019. The Bank informed us niedriger sein als der Buchwert

that, as of today, it expects a der Stillen Einlage zum 31.

negative result to be shown in its Dezember 2019. Die Bank teilte

consolidated financial statements uns mit, dass sie nach aktuellem

for 2020 and in its unconsolidated Stand für den Konzernund den

financial statements (based on HGB) Einzelabschluss 2020 nach HGB

for 2020. Furthermore, even though ein negatives Ergebnis erwarte.

the Bank is in a constant planning Des Weiteren befinde die Bank

process, as of today, it would not sich zwar in einem

be in a position to make any kontinuierlichen

reliable forecast for the years Planungsprozess, zum heutigen

following 2020 due to the current Zeitpunkt könne sie allerdings

pandemic and its unpredictable keine belastbaren Aussagen zu

impact on the economy in Germany, den Folgejahren ab 2021 treffen,

Europe and worldwide. In particular u.a. auch aufgrund der nicht

it cannot exclude that the Corona vorhersehbaren Entwicklung der

pandemic may lead to a significant Pandemie und ihrer Auswirkungen

increase in any required provisions auf die wirtschaftliche

for risks and other adverse effects Entwicklung in Deutschland,

on the Bank and, hence, as a result Europa und weltweit. Es sei

the consolidated and unconsolidated jedoch nicht auszuschließen,

financial statements for 2021 could dass die Corona-Pandemie durch

also show a negative result and einen deutlichen Anstieg der

that the book value of the Silent Risikovorsorge und weitere

Contribution could be further belastende Effekte auch in 2021

reduced and the repayment amount zu einem negativen

for the Silent Contribution would Einzelabschluss der Bank nach

be lower than its book value as of HGB führe, so dass sich der

31 December 2019. Buchwert durch weitere

Herabschreibungen verringern und

eine Rückzahlung der stillen

Einlage zu einem niedrigeren

Wert als dem Buchwert zum

31.12.2019 erfolgen könnte.

§ 7 of the Terms and Conditions of § 7 der Emissionsbedingungen der

the Capital Notes provides that the Capital Notes sieht vor, dass

Issuer will use the Repayment die Emittentin den

Amount, any Profit Participation Rückzahlungsbetrag, ihr nach

Payment under the Participation Maßgabe des

Agreement and any amounts from Beteiligungsvertrages noch

corresponding Advances effectively zustehende Gewinnbeteiligungen

received by the Issuer for und die die Mittel aus

repayment of the Capital Notes diesbezüglichen

and/or the payment of interest Darlehensauszahlungen, die sie

accrued on Capital Notes on the jeweils tatsächlich erhalten

Repayment Date (expected to be 30 hat, zur Rückzahlung der Capital

June 2023). Notes beziehungsweise zur

Zahlung aufgelaufener Zinsen auf

die Capital Notes am

Rückzahlungstag (voraussichtlich

der 30. Juni 2023) verwenden

wird.

This notice is drawn up in the Diese Mitteilung ist in

German language and provided with deutscher Sprache abgefasst und

an English language translation. mit einer Übersetzung in die

The German language version shall englische Sprache versehen. Der

be the only legally binding deutsche Wortlaut ist allein

version. The English translation is rechtsverbindlich. Die englische

for convenience only. Übersetzung ist unverbindlich.

Fürstenberg/Weser, 25 November 2020 Fürstenberg/Weser, 25. November

2020

Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH

Meinbrexener Straße 2 37699 Meinbrexener Straße 2 37699

Fürstenberg/Weser Germany Fürstenberg/Weser Deutschland

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH

Meinbrexener Str. 2

37699 Fürstenberg

Deutschland

Telefon: 05271-697638

Fax: 05271-697623

Internet: www.fc-bkm.de

ISIN: XS0216072230

WKN: A0EKD5

Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Amsterdam

