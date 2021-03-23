DGAP-Adhoc: Frank Koch zum 1. Juli 2021 neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group (deutsch)
23.03.21 17:41
dpa-AFX
Frank Koch zum 1. Juli 2021 neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group
^
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Frank Koch zum 1. Juli 2021 neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group
23.03.2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.
53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN
WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.
Luzern, 23. März 2021 - Frank Koch wird zum 1. Juli 2021 Chief Executive
Officer (CEO) der Swiss Steel Group, einem weltweit führenden Unternehmen
für Speziallangstahl. Der Verwaltungsrat hatte Frank Koch im Dezember 2020
per spätestens zum 1. Januar 2022 zum CEO ernannt (wie in der
Medienmitteilung am 21. Dezember 2020 bekannt gegeben) und konnte nun
gemeinsam mit dem bisherigen Arbeitgeber eine Einigung für einen früheren
Eintritt finden. Der amtierende CEO Clemens Iller wird das Unternehmen zum
30. Juni 2021 verlassen.
Frank Koch (49) hat 2017 bis Ende Dezember 2020 als CEO den
traditionsreichen deutschen Stahlproduzenten GMH Group (Georgsmarienhütte)
erfolgreich geführt und restrukturiert. Seit 2008 verantwortete er im
Konzern unterschiedliche Funktionen. So begann er seine dortige Tätigkeit
als CSO und Chef der Logistik für das grösste Einzelunternehmen der Gruppe,
das Stahlwerk in Georgsmarienhütte. In 2015 wurde er COO der gesamten Gruppe
und stieg damit als Geschäftsführer in die Konzernleitung auf. Frank Koch
begann seine berufliche Laufbahn 1991 mit einer Ausbildung zum
Industriekaufmann in der Stahlsparte von ThyssenKrupp. Es folgten
verschiedene Managementfunktionen im ThyssenKrupp Konzern, unter anderem bei
den heute zur Swiss Steel Group gehörenden Deutschen Edelstahlwerken, bevor
er 2003 bis 2005 für Strategie und Vertrieb beim führenden italienischen
Stahlhersteller Danieli zuständig war. 2005 ging er zurück zu den Deutschen
Edelstahlwerken und verantwortete dort bis Anfang 2008 den Bereich Vertrieb
und Strategie.
Heinrich Christen, Verwaltungsratspräsident, sagt: 'Frank Koch bringt alles
mit, um Swiss Steel Group als CEO auch in Zeiten von weiterhin grossen
Herausforderungen zum Erfolg zu führen. Mit seiner beeindruckenden Karriere
von der Grundausbildung bis zum CEO eines komplexen Industriekonzerns und
Stationen bei mehreren führenden Stahlunternehmen verfügt Frank Koch über
herausragende strategische und operative Kompetenzen und Erfahrungen. Er hat
umfassende Turnaround- und Restrukturierungsprogramme erfolgreich umgesetzt
und jeweils deutliche Verbesserungen der operativen und finanziellen
Leistung der von ihm geführten Unternehmen erreicht.'
-ENDE-
Für weitere Informationen:
Für Medienanfragen:
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, Tel +41 (0)41 581 4121
Für Analysten- / Investorenanfragen:
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, Tel +41 (0)41 581 4160
Medienmitteilung (PDF)
Über Swiss Steel Group
Die Swiss Steel Group ist heute einer der führenden Anbieter individueller
Lösungen im Bereich Spezialstahl-Langprodukte weltweit. Sowohl bei
Werkzeugstahl als auch bei rostfreiem Langstahl zählt der Konzern zu den
führenden Herstellern im globalen Markt und gehört zu den beiden grössten
Unternehmen in Europa für legierten und hochlegierten Edelbaustahl. Mit
nahezu 10 000 Mitarbeitern und eigenen Produktions- und
Distributionsgesellschaften in über 30 Ländern auf fünf Kontinenten
gewährleistet das Unternehmen die globale Betreuung und Versorgung seiner
Kunden und bietet ihnen weltweit ein komplettes Portfolio aus Produktion und
Sales & Services. Sie profitieren von der technologischen Expertise des
Unternehmens, der weltweit konstant hohen Produktqualität sowie der
detaillierten Kenntnis lokaler Märkte.
Disclaimer
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to
purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within
the meaning of Article 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial
Services and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of
this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent
from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The
information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or
solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.
This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of
America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United
States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan or any
other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does
not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any
securities into the United State or in such countries or in any other
jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the
document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or
otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications
with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities
referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of
any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America
absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the
Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the
United States of America.
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities
to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to
the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only
being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the
United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article
19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)
Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles
49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations,
etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or
inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully
communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being
referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to,
and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise
acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant per-sons. Any
person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document
or any of its contents.
Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant
to this communication in any EEA member state is only addressed to qualified
investors in that member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU)
2017/1127 and such other persons as this document may be addressed on legal
grounds, and no person that is not a relevant person or a qualified investor
may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",
"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence
between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance
of Swiss Steel Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in
these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers
should not rely on forward-looking statements. Swiss Steel Holding AG
assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt
them to future events or developments.
Except as required by applicable law, Swiss Steel Holding AG has no
intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication
or any parts thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the
date hereof.
None of the underwriters or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings,
affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees,
advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts
any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation,
warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy,
completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement
(or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any
other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated
companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and
howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising
from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in
connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the underwriters and the other
foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permit-ted by applicable
law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they
might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any
such statement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Swiss Steel Holding AG
Landenbergstrasse 11
6005 Luzern
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 581 41 23
E-Mail: a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
Internet: www.swisssteel-group.com
ISIN: CH0005795668
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177733
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1177733 23.03.2021 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,401 €
|0,4095 €
|-0,0085 €
|-2,08%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|CH0005795668
|905370
|0,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,42 €
|+1,94%
|26.06.19
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|63
|Schmolz+Bickenbach,wie geht e.
|05.08.20
|2
|Swiss Steel wird International
|06.02.07