DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG releases its preliminary annual results for 2016 (english)




14.03.17 10:20
dpa-AFX


14-March-2017 / 10:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


- IFRS net result (preliminary): EUR 14.0 million


- Annual net profit (preliminary) as per German Commercial Code (HGB) EUR 2.3 million


- Outlook for 2017 positive



Frankfurt/Main, 14 March 2017 - FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR) is releasing its preliminary results for FY 2016 today.


In 2016, FinLab's preliminary net result (IFRS) totaled EUR 14.0 million (as compared to EUR 6.5 million the previous year). Annual profits (preliminary) under the terms set forth by the German Commercial Code (HGB) amount to EUR 2.3 million (2015: EUR 5.2 million). FinLab therefore exceeded expectations for FY 2016.


Especially the dynamic development of the portfolio - in particular the appreciation on the stakes in Deposit Solutions and nextmarkets - contributed to this outstanding result.


FinLab got off to a very good start into 2017, and management expects to generate a positive result in 2017 as well.


The full annual financial report will be available starting end of April 2017 at: www.FinLab.de.


About FinLab:


Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and one of the largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("fintech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German fintech startups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in fintech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.



Media contact:


FinLab AG investor-relations@finlab.de Tel.: +49 (0) 69 719 12 80 - 0



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


14-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: FinLab AG Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011 E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de Internet: www.finlab.de ISIN: DE0001218063 WKN: 121806 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


553759 14-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



Aktuell
