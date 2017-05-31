DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Notification of major holdings (deutsch)

Ferratum Oyj: Notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FIN-FSA)

1. Identity of the issuer: FERRATUM 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of shares or voting rights Other (please specify): Click here to enter text. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: DORVAL ASSET MANAGEMENT City and country of resi- dence: Paris (FRANCE) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): DORVAL ASSET MANAGEMENT 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24.4.2017 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of % of To- Total shares shares tal number and and of of voting voting both shares rights rights in % and (total through (7.A voting of 7.A) financial + rights instru- 7.B) of ments issuer (total of 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on 5.09 Click 5.09 21 723 which threshold was crossed or here to 960 reached enter text. Position of previous notification Click Click Clic- (if applicable) here to here to k enter enter here text. text. to en- ter tex- t. 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN Number % of code (if possible) of shares shares and and voting voting rights rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect Direct Indi- (SMA 9:6 (SMA rect and 9:7) 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000106299 1 105 Click 5.09 Click 012 here to here to enter enter text. text. Click here to enter text. Click Click Click Click here to here to here here to enter enter to enter text. text. enter text. text. Click here to enter text. Click Click Click Click here to here to here here to enter enter to enter text. text. enter text. text. SUBTOTAL A 1 105 5.09 012

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial Expirati- Exerci- Physi- Number % of instrument on date se/ cal or of shares Conver- cash shares and sion settle- and voting Period ment voting rights rights Click here to enter text. Click Click Click Click Click here to here to here here to here to enter enter to enter enter text. text. enter text. text. text. Click here to enter text. Click Click Click Click Click here to here to here here to here to enter enter to enter enter text. text. enter text. text. text. Click here to enter text. Click Click Click Click Click here to here to here here to here to enter enter to enter enter text. text. enter text. text. text. SUBTOT- Click Click AL B here to here to enter enter text. text.

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of % of To- sha- shares tal res and of and voting both vo- rights ting throug- righ- h ts finan- cial instru- ments NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT 0 0 0 DORVAL ASSET MANAGEMENT 5.09 0 5.09 Click here to enter text. Clic- Click Clic- k here k here to here to enter to en- text. en- ter ter tex- tex- t. t. Click here to enter text. Clic- Click Clic- k here k here to here to enter to en- text. en- ter ter tex- tex- t. t. Click here to enter text. Clic- Click Clic- k here k here to here to enter to en- text. en- ter ter tex- tex- t. t.

9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of Click here to enter a date.

10. Additional information: Notification made for regularization Done at [place] on 31.5.2017.

Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with the FIN-FSA)

A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation Full name (including legal form for legal entities) DORVAL ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 1 Rue de Gramont E-Mail Abdelsamad.mabrouki@dorval-am.com Phone number / Fax number +33183758136 Other useful information (at least a contact person for legal persons) Abdelsamad Mabrouki

B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable Full name Abdelsamad Mabrouki Contact address 1 Rue de Gramont E-Mail Abdelsamad.mabrouki@dorval-am.com Phone number / Fax number +33183758136 Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation) Compliance

