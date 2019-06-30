Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Notice of written procedure (deutsch)




24.09.19 07:30
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Notice of written procedure



^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


Ferratum Oyj: Notice of written procedure



24.09.2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr.

596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Group: Notice of written procedure



Helsinki, 24 September 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that, at the request of Ferratum


Capital Germany GmbH (the "Issuer"), Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ)


acting as trustee (the "Trustee") for the Issuer's up to EUR 150,000,000


senior unsecured bond loan 2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011167972 (the "Bonds")


has today issued a notice for a written procedure (the "Notice"), containing


a request to amend the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Proposal").



The Proposal contains a request to increase the net debt to equity


maintenance test level from 3.0x to 3.5x, thereby aligning the terms of the


Issuer's outstanding 2018/2022 bonds and 2019/2023 bonds.



Following receipt of the requisite majority of bondholders voting in favour


of the Proposal, the Group will pay a consent fee of 0.75% to all holders of


the Bonds.



How to participate in the written procedure, background and details to the


Proposal are set out in the Notice, which can be accessed under the Ferratum


Capital Germany 2018 bond documents on the Group's website.



Voting forms must be received by the Trustee no later than 17:00 (CEST) on


15 October 2019. To be eligible to participate in the written procedure, a


person must be registered as a holder of Bonds in the book-entry system kept


by Euroclear Sweden on 30 September 2019. The bondholders will also receive


the notice of written procedure from the Trustee.



Pareto Securities AB is acting as financial advisor to Ferratum.



With this release, Ferratum Oyj publishes inside information.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America, Australia and Asia.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in four European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 784,000 active customers that have an


open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as


at 30 June 2019).



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:


Ferratum Group


Bernd Egger


Chief Financial Officer


T: +49 173 7931235


E: bernd.egger@ferratum.com



Ferratum Group


Paul Wasastjerna


Head of Fixed Income Investor Relations


T: +358 40 7248247


E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com



Ferratum Group


Jochen Reichert


IR & Capital Markets Advisor


T: +49 170 444 2006


E: jochen.riechert@ferratum.com



Ferratum Group


Emmi Kyykkä


Head of Group Communications & Investor Relations


T: +41 79 940 6315


E: emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



24.09.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 878595





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



878595 24.09.2019 CET/CEST



°






