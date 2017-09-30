Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows guidance for fiscal year 2017 (deutsch)




16.11.17 07:30
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows guidance for fiscal year 2017



^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Prognose/Prognoseänderung


Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows guidance for fiscal year 2017



16.11.2017 / 07:30 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt


durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Group narrows guidance for fiscal year 2017



Helsinki, 16 November 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces revised expectations concerning the


Group's business development and performance for the fiscal year 2017 and


narrows previously published guidance.



In view of the Group's record financial performance and strong operational


progress over the past three quarters, published separately today, the Board


of Directors of Ferratum is confident that the Group will now achieve the


upper end of previously published revenue guidance for fiscal year 2017.


Accordingly, the Board now estimates Group revenue for fiscal year 2017 to


range between EUR 215 million and EUR 225 million, and the Group operating


profitability margin (EBIT margin) to range between 14% and 16%.



Ferratum Oyj bases the given guidance on certain assumptions, including:



- Consumer credit volumes continue to grow, exceeding the market average,


based on new customers, continued diversification of consumer lending


products and growth in new markets



- Ferratum Business (SME) continues to grow, as market share in the six


existing markets is small and will increase. Ferratum plans to introduce the


product in additional markets



- The Ferratum Mobile Bank has been, and will continue to be, introduced in


additional countries and will generate new customers, increased customer


loyalty, cross-selling opportunities, increased deposit volume and


diversified deposit currencies



- No material negative changes in the consumer and business credit markets



- Stable capital market conditions



- No unexpected significant new regulatory challenges or changes



Disclaimer



All of the estimates presented herein are based on the Group's current


opinion. The information presented above may include forward-looking


statements. These statements are not a guarantee of the development of the


Group's result of operations and financial position in the future, and the


Group's actual result of operations and financial position could differ


significantly from any information expressly or indirectly presented in


forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Investors are advised to


take a qualified view of the aforementioned statements.



END OF AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT




About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North


America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum Mobile Bank,


launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range


of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers,


within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led


by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.8 million active


and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 30 September 2017).



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.




Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens European media enquiries:


Krause, CFO T: +358 40 7248247 Edelman.ergo, A Daniel J Edelman


F: +358 20 741 1614 E: Company Alexander Schmidt | Andreas


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com Martin T: +49 69 27 13 89 26 E:


1. [1]Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.co


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum. m E:


com [2]Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com


1.


mailto:Alexander.Schmidt@edelmaner


go.com 2.


mailto:Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.


com


Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK media enquiries: Smithfield, A


Head of Investor Relations T: Daniel J Edelman Company Alex


+358 40 7248247 F: +358 20 741 Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20


1614 E: 7903 0669 | +44 20 7903 0675 E:


[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


1. [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com


tum.com 2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



16.11.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



629845 16.11.2017 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Übernahme - Starkes Kaufsignal - 100% in 10 Tagen!
Neuer 1.513% Gold Hot Stock Astorius Resources Ltd.!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,065 € 24,292 € 0,773 € +3,18% 16.11./08:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 28,30 € 13,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,065 € +3,18%  08:40
Düsseldorf 24,725 € +2,55%  08:16
Hannover 24,72 € +2,53%  08:10
Hamburg 24,715 € +2,51%  08:09
Stuttgart 24,691 € +2,45%  08:03
Berlin 24,70 € +2,28%  08:00
Frankfurt 24,728 € +1,74%  08:18
München 24,70 € +1,00%  08:00
Xetra 24,495 € 0,00%  15.11.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Graphit-Produzent für VW, BMW und Daimler entsteht! Neuer 621% Graphite Hot Stock will Offtake Agreement mit Tesla!

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
319 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 15.11.17
1 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 19.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...