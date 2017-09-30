DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows guidance for fiscal year 2017 (deutsch)
16.11.17 07:30
dpa-AFX
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows guidance for fiscal year 2017
16.11.2017 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Ferratum Group narrows guidance for fiscal year 2017
Helsinki, 16 November 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces revised expectations concerning the
Group's business development and performance for the fiscal year 2017 and
narrows previously published guidance.
In view of the Group's record financial performance and strong operational
progress over the past three quarters, published separately today, the Board
of Directors of Ferratum is confident that the Group will now achieve the
upper end of previously published revenue guidance for fiscal year 2017.
Accordingly, the Board now estimates Group revenue for fiscal year 2017 to
range between EUR 215 million and EUR 225 million, and the Group operating
profitability margin (EBIT margin) to range between 14% and 16%.
Ferratum Oyj bases the given guidance on certain assumptions, including:
- Consumer credit volumes continue to grow, exceeding the market average,
based on new customers, continued diversification of consumer lending
products and growth in new markets
- Ferratum Business (SME) continues to grow, as market share in the six
existing markets is small and will increase. Ferratum plans to introduce the
product in additional markets
- The Ferratum Mobile Bank has been, and will continue to be, introduced in
additional countries and will generate new customers, increased customer
loyalty, cross-selling opportunities, increased deposit volume and
diversified deposit currencies
- No material negative changes in the consumer and business credit markets
- Stable capital market conditions
- No unexpected significant new regulatory challenges or changes
All of the estimates presented herein are based on the Group's current
opinion. The information presented above may include forward-looking
statements. These statements are not a guarantee of the development of the
Group's result of operations and financial position in the future, and the
Group's actual result of operations and financial position could differ
significantly from any information expressly or indirectly presented in
forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Investors are advised to
take a qualified view of the aforementioned statements.
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North
America and the Asia-Pacific region.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum Mobile Bank,
launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range
of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers,
within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led
by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.8 million active
and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as
at 30 September 2017).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens European media enquiries:
Krause, CFO T: +358 40 7248247 Edelman.ergo, A Daniel J Edelman
F: +358 20 741 1614 E: Company Alexander Schmidt | Andreas
[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com Martin T: +49 69 27 13 89 26 E:
1. [1]Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.co
mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum. m E:
com [2]Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com
1.
mailto:Alexander.Schmidt@edelmaner
go.com 2.
mailto:Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.
com
Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK media enquiries: Smithfield, A
Head of Investor Relations T: Daniel J Edelman Company Alex
+358 40 7248247 F: +358 20 741 Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20
1614 E: 7903 0669 | +44 20 7903 0675 E:
[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:
1. [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.
mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com
tum.com 2.
mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com
