DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows 2018 fiscal guidance (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows 2018 fiscal guidance

^

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung/Gewinnwarnung

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows 2018 fiscal guidance

15.11.2018 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung

(EU) Nr.



596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows 2018 fiscal guidance

- 2018 Group revenue guidance revised to a range of EUR 260-265 million from

EUR 260-280 million

- Previously published 2018 EBIT profitability guidance maintained in the

range of 13%-16%

Helsinki, 15 November 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that in view of the Group's financial

performance and operational progress over the past three quarters, published

separately today, the Board expects that the Group will achieve the lower

end of previously published revenue guidance for fiscal year 2018.

Accordingly, the Board now estimates revenues for the fiscal year 2018 will

range between EUR 260 million and EUR 265 million (previously EUR 260

million to EUR 280 million), while the estimate for operating profit margin

(EBIT margin) is reconfirmed within the range of 13% and 16%.

Ferratum Oyj bases this guidance on certain assumptions, including:

- Consumer credit volumes continue to grow, based on new customers,

continued diversification of consumer lending products and growth

- Moderate expectations on the 2018 contribution of new revenue streams from

partnerships, mobile bank innovations

- Ferratum Business (SME) continues to grow, as market share in the 8

existing markets is small and expected to increase

- No material negative changes in the consumer and business credit markets

- Stable capital market conditions

- No unexpected significant new regulatory challenges or changes

Disclaimer

All of the estimates presented herein are based on the Group's current

opinion. The information presented above may include forward-looking

statements. These statements are not a guarantee of the development of the

Group's result of operations and financial position in the future, and the

Group's actual result of operations and financial position could differ

significantly from any information expressly or indirectly presented in

forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Investors are advised to

take a qualified view of the aforementioned statements.

END OF AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Head Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä

of Finance and Risk T: + 49 30 921005844 Deputy Head of Investor

E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:

[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra

tum.com

UK / European media enquiries:

Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20

3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:

[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.

mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

15.11.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj

Ratamestarinkatu 11 A

00520 Helsinki

Finnland

Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44

Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49

E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: FI4000106299

WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

746227 15.11.2018 CET/CEST

°