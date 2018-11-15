DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows 2018 fiscal guidance (deutsch)
15.11.18 07:30
dpa-AFX
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows 2018 fiscal guidance
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows 2018 fiscal guidance
15.11.2018 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows 2018 fiscal guidance
- 2018 Group revenue guidance revised to a range of EUR 260-265 million from
EUR 260-280 million
- Previously published 2018 EBIT profitability guidance maintained in the
range of 13%-16%
Helsinki, 15 November 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that in view of the Group's financial
performance and operational progress over the past three quarters, published
separately today, the Board expects that the Group will achieve the lower
end of previously published revenue guidance for fiscal year 2018.
Accordingly, the Board now estimates revenues for the fiscal year 2018 will
range between EUR 260 million and EUR 265 million (previously EUR 260
million to EUR 280 million), while the estimate for operating profit margin
(EBIT margin) is reconfirmed within the range of 13% and 16%.
Ferratum Oyj bases this guidance on certain assumptions, including:
- Consumer credit volumes continue to grow, based on new customers,
continued diversification of consumer lending products and growth
- Moderate expectations on the 2018 contribution of new revenue streams from
partnerships, mobile bank innovations
- Ferratum Business (SME) continues to grow, as market share in the 8
existing markets is small and expected to increase
- No material negative changes in the consumer and business credit markets
- Stable capital market conditions
- No unexpected significant new regulatory challenges or changes
Disclaimer
All of the estimates presented herein are based on the Group's current
opinion. The information presented above may include forward-looking
statements. These statements are not a guarantee of the development of the
Group's result of operations and financial position in the future, and the
Group's actual result of operations and financial position could differ
significantly from any information expressly or indirectly presented in
forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Investors are advised to
take a qualified view of the aforementioned statements.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Head Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä
of Finance and Risk T: + 49 30 921005844 Deputy Head of Investor
E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940
mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:
[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com
1.
mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra
tum.com
UK / European media enquiries:
Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company
Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20
3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:
[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:
[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.
mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.
mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
746227 15.11.2018 CET/CEST
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,40 €
|11,74 €
|-0,34 €
|-2,90%
|15.11./10:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI4000106299
|A1W9NS
|32,50 €
|9,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,58 €
|-1,36%
|09:51
|Düsseldorf
|11,66 €
|+4,48%
|09:10
|Berlin
|11,68 €
|+3,91%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|11,58 €
|+3,02%
|08:05
|Hamburg
|11,52 €
|+2,67%
|08:09
|Hannover
|11,52 €
|+2,67%
|08:10
|München
|11,68 €
|+2,10%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|11,54 €
|-1,20%
|09:15
|Xetra
|11,40 €
|-2,90%
|10:02
