DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group lowers 2018 fiscal guidance (deutsch)

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group lowers 2018 fiscal guidance

27.06.2018 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group lowers 2018 fiscal guidance

- 2018 Group revenue guidance revised to a range of EUR 260-280 million

- Previously published 2018 EBIT profitability guidance maintained in the

range of 13%-16%

Helsinki, 27 June 2018 - Following a recent decline in loan approval rates,

and therefore lower than expected Group revenues for Q2 2018, the Board of

Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group")

has reviewed recently implemented changes to the Group's credit scoring

processes and concluded that Ferratum's risk assessment criteria have become

unnecessarily restrictive. The Board has determined that these should be

adjusted to ensure that the Group does not reject credit risks that have in

the past proven to be acceptable.

The Board is confident that these measures will not impact the overall

impairment profile of the Group's loan portfolio, but has decided that it

would be prudent to lower its expectations for 2018 Group revenue growth to

allow these risk assessment enhancements and a recovery in loan approval

volumes to take effect.

Accordingly, the Board now estimates revenues for the fiscal year 2018 will

range between EUR 260 million (previously EUR 280 million) and EUR 280

million (previously EUR 310 million), while the estimate for operating

profit margin (EBIT margin) is reconfirmed within the range of 13% and 16%.

Ferratum Oyj bases this guidance on certain assumptions, including:

- Consumer credit volumes continue to grow, exceeding the market average,

based on new customers, continued diversification of consumer lending

products and growth in new markets

- Moderate expectations on the 2018 contribution of new revenue streams from

partnerships, mobile bank innovations

- Ferratum Business (SME) continues to grow as market share in the 8

existing markets is small and expected to increase.

- Ferratum Mobile Bank is to be introduced in additional countries and will

generate new customers, increased customer loyalty, cross-selling

opportunities, increased deposit volume and diversified deposit currencies.

- No material negative changes in the consumer and business credit markets

- Stable capital market conditions

- No unexpected significant new regulatory challenges or changes

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna

Chief Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) Head of Investor Relations T:

30 921005844 E: +358 40 7248247 E:

UK / European media enquiries:

Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman

Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs

T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047

2537 E:

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj

Ratamestarinkatu 11 A

00520 Helsinki

Finnland

Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44

Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49

E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: FI4000106299

WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

