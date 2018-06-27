DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group lowers 2018 fiscal guidance (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

27.06.18 07:30
dpa-AFX

^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Gewinnwarnung


27.06.2018 / 07:30 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr.

596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group lowers 2018 fiscal guidance



- 2018 Group revenue guidance revised to a range of EUR 260-280 million



- Previously published 2018 EBIT profitability guidance maintained in the


range of 13%-16%



Helsinki, 27 June 2018 - Following a recent decline in loan approval rates,


and therefore lower than expected Group revenues for Q2 2018, the Board of


Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group")


has reviewed recently implemented changes to the Group's credit scoring


processes and concluded that Ferratum's risk assessment criteria have become


unnecessarily restrictive. The Board has determined that these should be


adjusted to ensure that the Group does not reject credit risks that have in


the past proven to be acceptable.



The Board is confident that these measures will not impact the overall


impairment profile of the Group's loan portfolio, but has decided that it


would be prudent to lower its expectations for 2018 Group revenue growth to


allow these risk assessment enhancements and a recovery in loan approval


volumes to take effect.



Accordingly, the Board now estimates revenues for the fiscal year 2018 will


range between EUR 260 million (previously EUR 280 million) and EUR 280


million (previously EUR 310 million), while the estimate for operating


profit margin (EBIT margin) is reconfirmed within the range of 13% and 16%.



Ferratum Oyj bases this guidance on certain assumptions, including:



- Consumer credit volumes continue to grow, exceeding the market average,


based on new customers, continued diversification of consumer lending


products and growth in new markets



- Moderate expectations on the 2018 contribution of new revenue streams from


partnerships, mobile bank innovations



- Ferratum Business (SME) continues to grow as market share in the 8


existing markets is small and expected to increase.



- Ferratum Mobile Bank is to be introduced in additional countries and will


generate new customers, increased customer loyalty, cross-selling


opportunities, increased deposit volume and diversified deposit currencies.



- No material negative changes in the consumer and business credit markets



- Stable capital market conditions



- No unexpected significant new regulatory challenges or changes



Disclaimer



All of the estimates presented herein are based on the Group's current


opinion. The information presented above may include forward-looking


statements. These statements are not a guarantee of the development of the


Group's result of operations and financial position in the future, and the


Group's actual result of operations and financial position could differ


significantly from any information expressly or indirectly presented in


forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Investors are advised to


take a qualified view of the aforementioned statements.



END OF AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna


Chief Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) Head of Investor Relations T:


30 921005844 E: +358 40 7248247 E:


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1.


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra


tum.com


UK / European media enquiries:


Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman


Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs


T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047


2537 E:


[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com


2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



27.06.2018 CET/CEST


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



699081 27.06.2018 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...