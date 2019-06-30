Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Approval of written procedure and amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds (deutsch)




15.10.19 20:00
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Approval of written procedure and amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds



^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


Ferratum Oyj: Approval of written procedure and amendment to the terms and


conditions of the bonds



15.10.2019 / 20:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr.

596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Group - Approval of written procedure and amendment to the terms


and conditions of the bonds



Helsinki, 15 October 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces the successful completion of the


written procedure that was initiated 24 September 2019 in relation to


Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (the "Issuer") outstanding up to EUR


150,000,000 senior unsecured bond loan 2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011167972 (the


"Bonds"), regarding an amendment to the net debt to equity maintenance test


in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Proposal").



A sufficient number of bondholders participated in the written procedure in


order to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the bondholders voted in


favor to approve the Proposal.



The Group will pay a consent fee of 0.75% to all holders of the Bonds. The


record date for the consent fee is 22 October 2019. The consent fee is


expected to be paid on 29 October 2019 through Euroclear Sweden's account


based system.



The amendments shall be effective as per 15 October 2019.



Pareto Securities AB has been retained as financial advisor in connection


with the written procedure.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America, Australia and Asia.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in four European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 784,000 active customers that have an


open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as


at 30 June 2019).



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



For further information, please contact:



Ferratum Investor Relations



ir@ferratum.com



https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



15.10.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 890657





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



890657 15.10.2019 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
500% Gaming Hot Stock meldet Deal mit 200 Mio. Nutzer Spiel League of Legends
Börsenguru setzt nach 5.500% jetzt auf diesen Gaming Aktientip

Versus Systems Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,43 € 7,21 € 0,22 € +3,05% 15.10./21:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 12,98 € 7,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,08 € +7,02%  20:08
Düsseldorf 7,96 € +10,71%  17:05
Frankfurt 7,91 € +8,06%  17:16
Xetra 8,00 € +5,26%  17:35
Stuttgart 7,43 € +3,05%  08:02
München 7,43 € 0,00%  08:02
Berlin 7,43 € 0,00%  08:02
Hamburg 7,44 € -7,92%  08:09
Hannover 7,44 € -7,92%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock verpflichtet Vertriebsprofi - Massives Kaufsignal. 1.567% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
441 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 14.10.19
1 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 19.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...