DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Notice of written procedure (deutsch)

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Notice of written procedure

24.09.2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014

596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Ferratum Group: Notice of written procedure

Helsinki, 24 September 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that, at the request of Ferratum

Capital Germany GmbH (the "Issuer"), Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ)

acting as trustee (the "Trustee") for the Issuer's up to EUR 150,000,000

senior unsecured bond loan 2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011167972 (the "Bonds")

has today issued a notice for a written procedure (the "Notice"), containing

a request to amend the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Proposal").

The Proposal contains a request to increase the net debt to equity

maintenance test level from 3.0x to 3.5x, thereby aligning the terms of the

Issuer's outstanding 2018/2022 bonds and 2019/2023 bonds.

Following receipt of the requisite majority of bondholders voting in favour

of the Proposal, the Group will pay a consent fee of 0.75% to all holders of

the Bonds.

How to participate in the written procedure, background and details to the

Proposal are set out in the Notice, which can be accessed under the Ferratum

Capital Germany 2018 bond documents on the Group's website.

Voting forms must be received by the Trustee no later than 17:00 (CEST) on

15 October 2019. To be eligible to participate in the written procedure, a

person must be registered as a holder of Bonds in the book-entry system kept

by Euroclear Sweden on 30 September 2019. The bondholders will also receive

the notice of written procedure from the Trustee.

Pareto Securities AB is acting as financial advisor to Ferratum.

With this release, Ferratum Oyj publishes inside information.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in four European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 784,000 active customers that have an

open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as

at 30 June 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group

Bernd Egger

Chief Financial Officer

T: +49 173 7931235

E: bernd.egger@ferratum.com

Ferratum Group

Paul Wasastjerna

Head of Fixed Income Investor Relations

T: +358 40 7248247

E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com

Ferratum Group

Jochen Reichert

IR & Capital Markets Advisor

T: +49 170 444 2006

E: jochen.riechert@ferratum.com

Ferratum Group

Emmi Kyykkä

Head of Group Communications & Investor Relations

T: +41 79 940 6315

E: emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

°