DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group narrows guidance for fiscal year 2017 (deutsch)

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group narrows guidance for fiscal year 2017

^

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Schlagwort(e):

Prognose/Prognoseänderung

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group narrows guidance for fiscal

year 2017

16.11.2017 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt

durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ferratum Group narrows guidance for fiscal year 2017

Helsinki, 16 November 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces revised expectations concerning the

Group's business development and performance for the fiscal year 2017 and

narrows previously published guidance.

In view of the Group's record financial performance and strong operational

progress over the past three quarters, published separately today, the Board

of Directors of Ferratum is confident that the Group will now achieve the

upper end of previously published revenue guidance for fiscal year 2017.

Accordingly, the Board now estimates Group revenue for fiscal year 2017 to

range between EUR 215 million and EUR 225 million, and the Group operating

profitability margin (EBIT margin) to range between 14% and 16%.

Ferratum Oyj bases the given guidance on certain assumptions, including:

- Consumer credit volumes continue to grow, exceeding the market average,

based on new customers, continued diversification of consumer lending

products and growth in new markets

- Ferratum Business (SME) continues to grow, as market share in the six

existing markets is small and will increase. Ferratum plans to introduce the

product in additional markets

- The Ferratum Mobile Bank has been, and will continue to be, introduced in

additional countries and will generate new customers, increased customer

loyalty, cross-selling opportunities, increased deposit volume and

diversified deposit currencies

- No material negative changes in the consumer and business credit markets

- Stable capital market conditions

- No unexpected significant new regulatory challenges or changes

Disclaimer

All of the estimates presented herein are based on the Group's current

opinion. The information presented above may include forward-looking

statements. These statements are not a guarantee of the development of the

Group's result of operations and financial position in the future, and the

Group's actual result of operations and financial position could differ

significantly from any information expressly or indirectly presented in

forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Investors are advised to

take a qualified view of the aforementioned statements.

END OF AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North

America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum Mobile Bank,

launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range

of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers,

within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led

by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.8 million active

and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 30 September 2017).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens European media enquiries:

Krause, CFO T: +358 40 7248247 Edelman.ergo, A Daniel J Edelman

F: +358 20 741 1614 E: Company Alexander Schmidt | Andreas

[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com Martin T: +49 69 27 13 89 26 E:

1. [1]Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.co

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum. m E:

com [2]Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com

1.

mailto:Alexander.Schmidt@edelmaner

go.com 2.

mailto:Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.

com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK media enquiries: Smithfield, A

Head of Investor Relations T: Daniel J Edelman Company Alex

+358 40 7248247 F: +358 20 741 Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20

1614 E: 7903 0669 | +44 20 7903 0675 E:

[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

1. [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com

tum.com 2.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.11.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH

Mommsenstr. 71

10629 Berlin

Deutschland

Telefon: 030 / 88715308

Fax: 030 / 88715309

E-Mail: info@ferratum.com

Internet: www.ferratum.com

ISIN: DE000A1X3VZ3

WKN: A1X3VZ

Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale),

Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

629853 16.11.2017 CET/CEST

°