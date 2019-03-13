DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group assigned BB-/Outlook Stable in initial rating from Fitch (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Rating


Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group assigned BB-/Outlook Stable in


initial rating from Fitch



13.03.2019 / 18:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr.

596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Group assigned BB-/Outlook Stable in initial rating from Fitch



Helsinki, 13 March 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings


("Fitch") has assigned the Group a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating ("LTIDR")


of 'BB-'/Outlook Stable ("Rating").



The Rating is assigned at holding company level on the basis of Ferratum's


consolidated financial statements, which include Ferratum Bank p.l.c. In


view of this and with Ferratum being majority owned by Jorma Jokela, Group


founder and CEO, no institutional support was factored into the Rating.


Consequently, Ferratum's LTIDR is based on Fitch's standalone assessment of


the Group.



The Rating is in addition to the Group's credit rating of BBB+ from


Creditreform Rating AG, a German rating agency.



Dr. Clemens Krause, Chief Financial Offer and Chief Risk Officer, commented:


"We are delighted to receive a credit rating assessed to international


statistical standards by one of the top three global credit rating agencies.


The rating reflects Fitch's favourable assessment of Ferratum's


through-the-cycle profitability, capital adequacy and approach to risk


provisioning for a diversified franchise of online and mobile consumer loans


spanning more than 20 countries."



Fitch's full-length rating report, including the key assumptions and


sensitivities upon which the rating is derived, can be found on Ferratum's


website: https://www.ferratumgroup.com/



With this release, Ferratum Oyj publishes inside information.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers


who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile


Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä


Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer Head of Group


T: + 49 30 921005844 E: Communications & Investor


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:


[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra


tum.com


Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Head of


Fixed Income Investor Relations T: + 358


40 7248247 E:


[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com UK /


European media enquiries: Smithfield, A


Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons |


Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44


20 3047 2537 E:


[2]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


[3]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2.


mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 3.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



13.03.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH


Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9


10587 Berlin


Deutschland


Telefon: + 49 (0) 30 921005844


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: DE000A1X3VZ3, DE000A2AAR27, SE0011167972


WKN: A1X3VZ


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



787283 13.03.2019 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...