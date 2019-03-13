DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group assigned BB-/Outlook Stable in initial rating from Fitch (deutsch)

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group assigned BB-/Outlook Stable in initial rating from Fitch

^

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Rating

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group assigned BB-/Outlook Stable in

initial rating from Fitch

13.03.2019 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung

(EU) Nr.



596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ferratum Group assigned BB-/Outlook Stable in initial rating from Fitch

Helsinki, 13 March 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings

("Fitch") has assigned the Group a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating ("LTIDR")

of 'BB-'/Outlook Stable ("Rating").

The Rating is assigned at holding company level on the basis of Ferratum's

consolidated financial statements, which include Ferratum Bank p.l.c. In

view of this and with Ferratum being majority owned by Jorma Jokela, Group

founder and CEO, no institutional support was factored into the Rating.

Consequently, Ferratum's LTIDR is based on Fitch's standalone assessment of

the Group.

The Rating is in addition to the Group's credit rating of BBB+ from

Creditreform Rating AG, a German rating agency.

Dr. Clemens Krause, Chief Financial Offer and Chief Risk Officer, commented:

"We are delighted to receive a credit rating assessed to international

statistical standards by one of the top three global credit rating agencies.

The rating reflects Fitch's favourable assessment of Ferratum's

through-the-cycle profitability, capital adequacy and approach to risk

provisioning for a diversified franchise of online and mobile consumer loans

spanning more than 20 countries."

Fitch's full-length rating report, including the key assumptions and

sensitivities upon which the rating is derived, can be found on Ferratum's

website: https://www.ferratumgroup.com/

With this release, Ferratum Oyj publishes inside information.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers

who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile

Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä

Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer Head of Group

T: + 49 30 921005844 E: Communications & Investor

[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:

[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra

tum.com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Head of

Fixed Income Investor Relations T: + 358

40 7248247 E:

[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com UK /

European media enquiries: Smithfield, A

Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons |

Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44

20 3047 2537 E:

[2]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

[3]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2.

mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 3.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

13.03.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH

Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9

10587 Berlin

Deutschland

Telefon: + 49 (0) 30 921005844

E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com

Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: DE000A1X3VZ3, DE000A2AAR27, SE0011167972

WKN: A1X3VZ

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

787283 13.03.2019 CET/CEST

°