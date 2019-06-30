DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Approval of written procedure and amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds (deutsch)
15.10.19 20:00
dpa-AFX
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Approval of written procedure and amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds
^
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Approval of written procedure and amendment
to the terms and conditions of the bonds
15.10.2019 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr.
596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ferratum Group - Approval of written procedure and amendment to the terms
and conditions of the bonds
Helsinki, 15 October 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces the successful completion of the
written procedure that was initiated 24 September 2019 in relation to
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (the "Issuer") outstanding up to EUR
150,000,000 senior unsecured bond loan 2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011167972 (the
"Bonds"), regarding an amendment to the net debt to equity maintenance test
in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Proposal").
A sufficient number of bondholders participated in the written procedure in
order to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the bondholders voted in
favor to approve the Proposal.
The Group will pay a consent fee of 0.75% to all holders of the Bonds. The
record date for the consent fee is 22 October 2019. The consent fee is
expected to be paid on 29 October 2019 through Euroclear Sweden's account
based system.
The amendments shall be effective as per 15 October 2019.
Pareto Securities AB has been retained as financial advisor in connection
with the written procedure.
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America, Australia and Asia.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile
bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a
range of banking services, including real time digital payments and
transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in four European
markets. Ferratum has approximately 784,000 active customers that have an
open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as
at 30 June 2019).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
For further information, please contact:
Ferratum Investor Relations
ir@ferratum.com
https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
15.10.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9
10587 Berlin
Deutschland
Telefon: + 49 (0) 30 921005844
E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: SE0011167972
WKN: A2LQLF
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 890659
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
890659 15.10.2019 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,50 €
|98,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.10./18:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0011167972
|A2LQLF
|102,50 €
|96,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,001 €
|0,00%
|14.10.19
|Frankfurt
|99,00 €
|+0,66%
|16:50
|Stuttgart
|98,50 €
|0,00%
|17:46
|Berlin
|99,00 €
|0,00%
|17:28
|München
|98,31 €
|-0,50%
|18:56