DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Approval of written procedure and amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds (deutsch)

15.10.2019 / 20:00 CET/CEST

Ferratum Group - Approval of written procedure and amendment to the terms

and conditions of the bonds

Helsinki, 15 October 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces the successful completion of the

written procedure that was initiated 24 September 2019 in relation to

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (the "Issuer") outstanding up to EUR

150,000,000 senior unsecured bond loan 2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011167972 (the

"Bonds"), regarding an amendment to the net debt to equity maintenance test

in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Proposal").

A sufficient number of bondholders participated in the written procedure in

order to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the bondholders voted in

favor to approve the Proposal.

The Group will pay a consent fee of 0.75% to all holders of the Bonds. The

record date for the consent fee is 22 October 2019. The consent fee is

expected to be paid on 29 October 2019 through Euroclear Sweden's account

based system.

The amendments shall be effective as per 15 October 2019.

Pareto Securities AB has been retained as financial advisor in connection

with the written procedure.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in four European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 784,000 active customers that have an

open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as

at 30 June 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

