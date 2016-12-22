DGAP-Adhoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the board of managing directors (english)

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the board of managing directors

Dieter Fischer, being the chairman of the board of managing directors (CEO) of FORTEC Elektronik AG for many years, herewith announces his retirement for the time after his 65th birthday per 30th June 2017 i.e. end of BY 2016/17.

As per 1st July 2017, the supervisory board will appoint and elect Sandra Maile (CEO of subsidiary Autronic GmbH) and Bernhard Staller (CEO of subsidiary Data Display GmbH) into the board of managing directors of the FORTEC Elektronik AG.

