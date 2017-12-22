DGAP-Adhoc: Electrawinds SE: Judicial reorganization - Italian assets sale (deutsch)

Electrawinds SE: Judicial reorganization - Italian assets sale

^

Electrawinds SE: Judicial reorganization - Italian assets sale

22.12.2017

The Board of Directors of Electrawinds SE has decided to apply for judicial

reorganization for Electrawinds SE. This is necessary as the obligations in

the framework of the listing impinges the company too hard. The filing will

be submitted as soon as possible with the competent court in Ostend/Belgium

as foreseen under the law of 30 January 2009 (Wet Continuïteit Ondernemingen

/ Loi Continuité Entreprise). This is expected to safeguard the going

concern & continuity of operations of EW SE.

Electrawinds has decided to sell its Italian assets that are included in

special purpose vehicle companies; Electrawinds Pontedera srl, Electrawinds

Solar srl, REG4 srl, Carpark Solar srl to Giovanni Vignuda Automazioni srl,

a well-known player in the Italian energy market. The parties have come to a

final agreement about this sale but the sale is subject to approval by the

financial partners of the SPV's, we hope to become this approval before the

end of January. The sale of these assets is part of Electrawinds'

restructuring strategy. The transaction proceeds will be used to cover the

short-term liquidity requirements of the Group and to a larger extent for

deleveraging the Group.

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Electrawinds SE

Fortstraat 27

B - 8400 Oostende

Belgien

Telefon: +32 59 32 65 91

E-Mail: investor.relations@electrawinds.eu

Internet: ewi.electrawinds.eu

ISIN: LU0538936351, LU0538952044

WKN: A1C4HF, A1E016

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard)

°