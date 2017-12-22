DGAP-Adhoc: Electrawinds SE: Judicial reorganization - Italian assets sale (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



The Board of Directors of Electrawinds SE has decided to apply for judicial


reorganization for Electrawinds SE. This is necessary as the obligations in


the framework of the listing impinges the company too hard. The filing will


be submitted as soon as possible with the competent court in Ostend/Belgium


as foreseen under the law of 30 January 2009 (Wet Continuïteit Ondernemingen


/ Loi Continuité Entreprise). This is expected to safeguard the going


concern & continuity of operations of EW SE.



Electrawinds has decided to sell its Italian assets that are included in


special purpose vehicle companies; Electrawinds Pontedera srl, Electrawinds


Solar srl, REG4 srl, Carpark Solar srl to Giovanni Vignuda Automazioni srl,


a well-known player in the Italian energy market. The parties have come to a


final agreement about this sale but the sale is subject to approval by the


financial partners of the SPV's, we hope to become this approval before the


end of January. The sale of these assets is part of Electrawinds'


restructuring strategy. The transaction proceeds will be used to cover the


short-term liquidity requirements of the Group and to a larger extent for


deleveraging the Group.




Bitte warten...