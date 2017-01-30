DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG initiates a cash capital increase from authorized capital of up to 1,133,200 new shares with indirect shareholder subscription rights (english)

Elanix Biotechnologies AG initiates a cash capital increase from authorized capital of up to 1,133,200 new shares with indirect shareholder subscription rights

Elanix Biotechnologies AG initiates a cash capital increase from authorized capital of up to 1,133,200 new shares with indirect shareholder subscription rights

Potsdam, 30 January 2017 - The Management Board of Elanix Biotechnologies AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ELN, "Elanix", "Company") today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to implement a capital increase against cash contribution from authorized capital, offering an indirect subscription right to shareholders. The Company's share capital shall be increased up to EUR 6,799,200.00 by offering up to 1,133,200 new shares. The new shares will be fully entitled to a share in the profit from 1 January 2016.

The subscription ratio will be 5 to 1, meaning that for every five existing shares they hold, shareholders with subscription rights may subscribe one new share of Elanix. In addition, shareholders will be given the option of registering for an oversubscription request. The subscription period will be two weeks, expected from 7 February 2017 to 21 February 2017. The subscription price was set at EUR 4.20 per share. Unsubscribed shares will be offered to selected investors within the framework of a private placement.

Further details on the capital increase can be found in the subscription offer, which is expected to take place on 2 February 2017 and will be published in the Bundesanzeiger. No securities prospectus has been or will be published in connection with the transaction.

Tomas Svoboda, CEO

Contact / Investor Relations

Maria Widowski E-mail: investor.relations@elanix-bt.com Telephone number: +49 331 583 945 10

About Elanix

Elanix Biotechnologies (Frankfurt: ELN) develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2013 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working cell banks with vast quantities of cells of different cell types.

The Company is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with offices in Potsdam, and is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol ELN. For more information and updates, visit www.elanix-biotechnologies.com.

Disclaimer

This publication contains forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements due to a variety of risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding litigation or investigation proceedings and the availability of financial resources. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Elanix Biotechnologies AG disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Elanix Biotechnologies AG. This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States of America (the "United States"), Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement will not be and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to in this announcement has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

This announcement also does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the EU Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 November 2003 as amended ("Prospectus Directive").

