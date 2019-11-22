DGAP-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Ergebnis des Bezugsangebots (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Edisun Power Europe AG: Ergebnis des Bezugsangebots



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Edisun Power Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung


Edisun Power Europe AG: Ergebnis des Bezugsangebots



22.11.2019 / 19:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Ad-hoc-Pressemitteilung


Zürich, 22. November 2019



Ergebnis des Bezugsangebots



Im Rahmen des erfolgreich verlaufenen Bezugsangebots wurden rund 47% der den


bisherigen Aktionärinnen und Aktionären angebotenen Aktien gezeichnet. Die


freie Platzierung läuft noch bis 26. November 2019, 12:00 Uhr.



Von den bis zu 415'000 auszugebenden neuen Namenaktien aus der ordentlichen


Kapitalerhöhung wurden 195'069 von bestehenden Aktionärinnen und Aktionären


im Rahmen des Bezugsangebots bezogen. Die Bookbuilding-Periode für die


Aktienplatzierung dauert noch bis zum 26. November 2019, 12:00 Uhr (MEWZ).


Der Bezugs- respektive Platzierungspreis wird zwischen CHF 120 und CHF 130


liegen und am 26. November 2019 von Edisun Power unter Berücksichtigung der


Gesamtnachfrage festgelegt.



Indikativer Zeitplan



26. November Ende Platzierungsfrist (12:00 Uhr MEWZ)


2019


27. November Bekanntgabe Resultat sowie Bezugsresp.


2019 Platzierungspreis


28. November Kotierung und erster Handelstag der neuen Namenaktien


2019 an der SIX Swiss Exchange


29. November Lieferung und Zahlung der neuen Namenaktien


2019


Für weitere Informationen


Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com


Reto Simmen, CFO, +41 44 266 61 29, info@edisunpower.com



Edisun Power Gruppe


Als kotierter europäischer Solarstromproduzent finanziert und betreibt die


Edisun Power Gruppe Solarstromanlagen in verschiedenen europäischen Ländern.


Edisun Power startete ihr Engagement auf diesem Gebiet bereits 1997. Seit


September 2008 ist das Unternehmen an der Schweizer Börse kotiert. Edisun


Power verfügt bei der Realisierung und beim Kauf sowohl nationaler als auch


internationaler Projekte über breite Erfahrung. Aktuell besitzt das


Unternehmen 37 Solarstromanlagen in der Schweiz, in Deutschland, Spanien,


Frankreich und Italien.




Disclaimer


This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to


purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within


the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a


listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange


AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document


may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from


jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information


contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation


of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation


would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or


qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to


invest in securities of Edisun Power Europe AG (the "Company") should be


based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus to be published by the


Company for such purpose.



This document and the information contained herein are for information


purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell, or a


solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. Any


securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under


the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may


not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant


to an available exemption from registration under the Securities Act.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to


the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is being


communicated only to (i) persons who are outside the U.K.; (ii) persons who


have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling


within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000


(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high


net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies who fall


within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being


referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person


must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any


investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is


available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant


Persons. This document should not be published, reproduced, distributed or


otherwise made available, in whole or in part, to any other person without


the prior consent of the Company.



Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant


to this communication in any member state of the European Economic Area


(each an "EEA Member State") that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC


(together with the 2010 PD Amending Directive 2010/73/EU, including any


applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus


Directive") is only addressed to qualified investors in that Member State


within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.



This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are


based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the


management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be


construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known


and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events


may differ materially from those described in such statements due to a


number of factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any


forward-looking statements.




Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Edisun Power Europe AG


Universitätsstrasse 51


8006 Zürich


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 44 266 61 20


Fax: +41 44 266 61 22


E-Mail: info@edisunpower.com


Internet: www.edisunpower.com


ISIN: CH0024736404


Valorennummer: A0KFH3


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 920245





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


920245 22.11.2019 CET/CEST



Bitte warten...