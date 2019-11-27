DGAP-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power schliesst Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.11.19 07:01
dpa-AFX

Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power schliesst Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Edisun Power Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung


Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power schliesst Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich


ab



27.11.2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ad-hoc-Pressemitteilung


Zürich, 27. November 2019



Edisun Power schliesst Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab



Nach Abschluss des Bookbuilding-Verfahrens wurde der Bezugs- respektive


Platzierungspreis auf CHF 125 festgelegt. Insgesamt wurden 415'000 neue


Namenaktien im Umfang von total CHF 51.9 Mio. bei bisherigen und neuen


Investoren platziert. Mit der erfolgreichen Kapitalerhöhung stellt Edisun


Power Europe AG die Eigenkapitalfinanzierung zur Umsetzung der


Wachstumsstrategie sicher.



Von den bis zu 415'000 auszugebenden neuen Namenaktien aus der ordentlichen


Kapitalerhöhung wurden 195'069 von bestehenden Aktionärinnen und Aktionären


im Rahmen des Bezugsangebots bezogen. Zusätzlich wurden 219'931 neue


Namenaktien bei institutionellen und privaten Investoren platziert.


Insgesamt werden 415'000 neue Namenaktien im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung


ausgegeben. Basierend auf einem Bezugs- respektive Platzierungspreis von CHF


125 entspricht dies einer Kapitalerhöhung im Umfang von CHF 51.9 Mio. Mit


dem Nettoerlös von CHF 50.1 Mio. wird das Unternehmen primär die


Photovoltaikprojekte in Portugal mit einer Leistung von 134 MW realisieren.



Der erste Handelstag der neuen Namenaktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange ist für


den 28. November 2019 und die Lieferung der neuen Namenaktien gegen


Bezahlung des Bezugs- respektive Platzierungspreises für den 29. November


2019 vorgesehen.



Die Bank Vontobel AG hat die Kapitalerhöhung als Lead Manager durchgeführt.



Für weitere Informationen


Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com


Reto Simmen, CFO, +41 44 266 61 29, info@edisunpower.com



Edisun Power Gruppe


Als kotierter europäischer Solarstromproduzent finanziert und betreibt die


Edisun Power Gruppe Solarstromanlagen in verschiedenen europäischen Ländern.


Edisun Power startete ihr Engagement auf diesem Gebiet bereits 1997. Seit


September 2008 ist das Unternehmen an der Schweizer Börse kotiert. Edisun


Power verfügt bei der Realisierung und beim Kauf sowohl nationaler als auch


internationaler Projekte über breite Erfahrung. Aktuell besitzt das


Unternehmen 37 Solarstromanlagen in der Schweiz, in Deutschland, Spanien,


Frankreich und Italien.




Disclaimer


This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to


purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within


the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a


listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange


AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document


may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from


jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information


contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation


of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation


would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or


qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to


invest in securities of Edisun Power Europe AG (the "Company") should be


based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus to be published by the


Company for such purpose.



This document and the information contained herein are for information


purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell, or a


solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. Any


securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under


the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may


not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant


to an available exemption from registration under the Securities Act.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to


the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is being


communicated only to (i) persons who are outside the U.K.; (ii) persons who


have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling


within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000


(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high


net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies who fall


within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being


referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person


must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any


investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is


available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant


Persons. This document should not be published, reproduced, distributed or


otherwise made available, in whole or in part, to any other person without


the prior consent of the Company.



Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant


to this communication in any member state of the European Economic Area


(each an "EEA Member State") that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC


(together with the 2010 PD Amending Directive 2010/73/EU, including any


applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus


Directive") is only addressed to qualified investors in that Member State


within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.



This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are


based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the


management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be


construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known


and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events


may differ materially from those described in such statements due to a


number of factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any


forward-looking statements.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Edisun Power Europe AG


Universitätsstrasse 51


8006 Zürich


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 44 266 61 20


Fax: +41 44 266 61 22


E-Mail: info@edisunpower.com


Internet: www.edisunpower.com


ISIN: CH0024736404


Valorennummer: A0KFH3


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 922385





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



922385 27.11.2019 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...