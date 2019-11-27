DGAP-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power schliesst Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power schliesst Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Edisun Power Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung
Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power schliesst Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich
27.11.2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.
53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Ad-hoc-Pressemitteilung
Zürich, 27. November 2019
Edisun Power schliesst Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
Nach Abschluss des Bookbuilding-Verfahrens wurde der Bezugs- respektive
Platzierungspreis auf CHF 125 festgelegt. Insgesamt wurden 415'000 neue
Namenaktien im Umfang von total CHF 51.9 Mio. bei bisherigen und neuen
Investoren platziert. Mit der erfolgreichen Kapitalerhöhung stellt Edisun
Power Europe AG die Eigenkapitalfinanzierung zur Umsetzung der
Wachstumsstrategie sicher.
Von den bis zu 415'000 auszugebenden neuen Namenaktien aus der ordentlichen
Kapitalerhöhung wurden 195'069 von bestehenden Aktionärinnen und Aktionären
im Rahmen des Bezugsangebots bezogen. Zusätzlich wurden 219'931 neue
Namenaktien bei institutionellen und privaten Investoren platziert.
Insgesamt werden 415'000 neue Namenaktien im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung
ausgegeben. Basierend auf einem Bezugs- respektive Platzierungspreis von CHF
125 entspricht dies einer Kapitalerhöhung im Umfang von CHF 51.9 Mio. Mit
dem Nettoerlös von CHF 50.1 Mio. wird das Unternehmen primär die
Photovoltaikprojekte in Portugal mit einer Leistung von 134 MW realisieren.
Der erste Handelstag der neuen Namenaktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange ist für
den 28. November 2019 und die Lieferung der neuen Namenaktien gegen
Bezahlung des Bezugs- respektive Platzierungspreises für den 29. November
2019 vorgesehen.
Die Bank Vontobel AG hat die Kapitalerhöhung als Lead Manager durchgeführt.
Für weitere Informationen
Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com
Reto Simmen, CFO, +41 44 266 61 29, info@edisunpower.com
Edisun Power Gruppe
Als kotierter europäischer Solarstromproduzent finanziert und betreibt die
Edisun Power Gruppe Solarstromanlagen in verschiedenen europäischen Ländern.
Edisun Power startete ihr Engagement auf diesem Gebiet bereits 1997. Seit
September 2008 ist das Unternehmen an der Schweizer Börse kotiert. Edisun
Power verfügt bei der Realisierung und beim Kauf sowohl nationaler als auch
internationaler Projekte über breite Erfahrung. Aktuell besitzt das
Unternehmen 37 Solarstromanlagen in der Schweiz, in Deutschland, Spanien,
Frankreich und Italien.
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
