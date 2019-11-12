DGAP-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Aktionäre stimmen der ordentlichen Kapitalerhöhung zu (deutsch)

Edisun Power Europe AG: Aktionäre stimmen der ordentlichen Kapitalerhöhung zu

Edisun Power Europe AG: Aktionäre stimmen der ordentlichen Kapitalerhöhung

zu

Ad-hoc-Pressemitteilung

Zürich, 12. November 2019

Aktionäre stimmen der ordentlichen Kapitalerhöhung zu

Anlässlich der heutigen ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung haben die

Aktionäre von Edisun Power die vom Verwaltungsrat beantragte ordentliche

Kapitalerhöhung mit einer Zustimmung von 99.40% angenommen. Der

Verwaltungsrat und das Management bedanken sich bei den Aktionären für die

Zustimmung und für das entgegengebrachte Vertrauen.

Die Frist für die Ausübung der Bezugsrechte beginnt am 14. November 2019 und

endet am 22. November 2019, 12:00 Uhr (MEWZ). Die Bookbuilding-Periode für

die Aktienplatzierung dauert vom 14. November bis zum 26. November 2019,

12:00 Uhr (MEWZ). Der Bezugs- respektive Platzierungspreis wird zwischen CHF

120 und CHF 130 liegen und am 26. November 2019 von Edisun Power unter

Berücksichtigung der Ausübung der Bezugsrechte sowie des Ergebnisses der

Aktienplatzierung festgelegt.

Der für das Bezugsangebot massgebende Emissions- und Kotierungsprospekt wird

am 13. November 2019 auf der Webseite von Edisun Power publiziert.

Indikativer Zeitplan

14. November Bezugsrechtsabgang (Ex-Datum) Beginn Bezugsfrist Beginn

2019 Platzierungsfrist

22. November Ende Bezugsfrist (12:00 Uhr MEWZ)

2019

26. November Ende Platzierungsfrist (12:00 Uhr MEWZ)

2019

27. November Bekanntgabe Resultat sowie Bezugsresp.

2019 Platzierungspreis

28. November Kotierung und erster Handelstag der neuen Namenaktien

2019 an der SIX Swiss Exchange

29. November Lieferung und Zahlung der neuen Namenaktien

2019

Für weitere Informationen

Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com

Reto Simmen, CFO, +41 44 266 61 29, info@edisunpower.com

Edisun Power Gruppe

Als kotierter europäischer Solarstromproduzent finanziert und betreibt die

Edisun Power Gruppe Solarstromanlagen in verschiedenen europäischen Ländern.

Edisun Power startete ihr Engagement auf diesem Gebiet bereits 1997. Seit

September 2008 ist das Unternehmen an der Schweizer Börse kotiert. Edisun

Power verfügt bei der Realisierung und beim Kauf sowohl nationaler als auch

internationaler Projekte über breite Erfahrung. Aktuell besitzt das

Unternehmen 37 Solarstromanlagen in der Schweiz, in Deutschland, Spanien,

Frankreich und Italien.

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to

purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within

the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a

listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange

AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document

may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from

jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information

contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation

of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation

would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or

qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to

invest in securities of Edisun Power Europe AG (the "Company") should be

based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus to be published by the

Company for such purpose.

This document and the information contained herein are for information

purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell, or a

solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. Any

securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under

the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may

not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant

to an available exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities

to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to

the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is being

communicated only to (i) persons who are outside the U.K.; (ii) persons who

have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling

within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000

(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high

net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies who fall

within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being

referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person

must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any

investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is

available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant

Persons. This document should not be published, reproduced, distributed or

otherwise made available, in whole or in part, to any other person without

the prior consent of the Company.

Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant

to this communication in any member state of the European Economic Area

(each an "EEA Member State") that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC

(together with the 2010 PD Amending Directive 2010/73/EU, including any

applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus

Directive") is only addressed to qualified investors in that Member State

within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are

based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the

management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be

construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known

and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events

may differ materially from those described in such statements due to a

number of factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any

forward-looking statements.

