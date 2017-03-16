DGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE: Successful capital increase (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "E.ON":

E.ON SE: Successful capital increase

E.ON SE will receive proceeds of approx. EUR 1.35 billion from its capital increase.

E.ON SE, Düsseldorf, (ISIN DE000ENAG999) has increased its share capital by partial utilisation of its authorized capital from EUR 2,001,000,000 by EUR 200,099,000 to EUR 2,201,099,000 by issuing 200,099,000 ordinary registered shares with no par value (the "New Shares"). The New Shares will carry full dividend rights starting from 1 January 2016.

The statutory pre-emptive rights of the existing shareholders of E.ON SE have been excluded. The New Shares were sold by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process.

In view of the impact by the payment of the risk surcharge to Germany's state-run nuclear fund in mid-2017, the purpose of the capital increase is to strengthen the equity and liquidity basis of E.ON SE.

As part of the transaction, E.ON SE has agreed to a 6 months lock-up period with respect to any transaction related to its shares, subject to customary exceptions, including offering its shares to its shareholders in the context of a scrip dividend.

The New Shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated markets of the Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, Munich and Stuttgart stock exchanges with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without publication of a prospectus. Delivery and settlement is expected to occur on or about 22 March 2017.

E.ON SE The Management Board

This information contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current views and assumptions of the E.ON SE management, which were made to its best knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results of E.ON SE to differ materially from the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results expressly or implicitly assumed or described in these forward-looking statements. In consideration of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, persons receiving these documents are advised not to rely on these forward-looking statements. E.ON SE does not assume any liability or guarantee for such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to any future results and developments.

Company: E.ON SE
ISIN: DE000ENAG999

