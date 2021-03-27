DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Markus Böning interim CEO der Swiss Steel Group bis 30. Juni 2021 (deutsch)

Dr. Markus Böning interim CEO der Swiss Steel Group bis 30. Juni 2021

Luzern, 27. März 2021 - Wie am 23. März 2021 bekanntgegeben, wird Frank Koch

per 1. Juli 2021 das Amt des CEO aufnehmen; Clemens Iller hat sich

entschieden, wie ursprünglich geplant, am 31. März 2021 auszuscheiden. Dr.

Markus Boening, CFO, wird das Amt des CEO ad interim bis zum Eintritt von

Frank Koch führen.

-ENDE-

Für weitere Informationen:

Für Medienanfragen:

Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, Tel +41 (0)41 581 4121

Für Analysten- / Investorenanfragen:

Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, Tel +41 (0)41 581 4160

Medienmitteilung (PDF)

Über Swiss Steel Group

Die Swiss Steel Group ist heute einer der führenden Anbieter individueller

Lösungen im Bereich Spezialstahl-Langprodukte weltweit. Sowohl bei

Werkzeugstahl als auch bei rostfreiem Langstahl zählt der Konzern zu den

führenden Herstellern im globalen Markt und gehört zu den beiden grössten

Unternehmen in Europa für legierten und hochlegierten Edelbaustahl. Mit

nahezu 10 000 Mitarbeitern und eigenen Produktions- und

Distributionsgesellschaften in über 30 Ländern auf fünf Kontinenten

gewährleistet das Unternehmen die globale Betreuung und Versorgung seiner

Kunden und bietet ihnen weltweit ein komplettes Portfolio aus Produktion und

Sales & Services. Sie profitieren von der technologischen Expertise des

Unternehmens, der weltweit konstant hohen Produktqualität sowie der

detaillierten Kenntnis lokaler Märkte.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Swiss Steel Holding AG

Landenbergstrasse 11

6005 Luzern

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 581 41 23

E-Mail: a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com

Internet: www.swisssteel-group.com

ISIN: CH0005795668

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

