DGAP-Adhoc: Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403) (english)

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR



17 MAR GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

14-Feb-2017

Grammer AG confirms recent market rumors that it is in advanced discussions to form a strategic partnership with Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd. ("Ningbo Jifeng"). Such a partnership could also ultimately entail a shareholding of Ningbo Jifeng or an affiliate of Ningbo Jifeng in Grammer AG.

Discussions between Grammer and Ningbo Jifeng are currently ongoing. No decisions have been made to date. Grammer will inform the capital markets as well as the broader public about the progress of these discussions in line with its regulatory requirements.

