DGAP-Adhoc: Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403) (english)

DGAP-Adhoc: Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)




14.02.17 02:51
dpa-AFX


Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art.

17 MAR GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Statement Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)


14-Feb-2017 / 02:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Grammer AG confirms recent market rumors that it is in advanced discussions to form a strategic partnership with Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd. ("Ningbo Jifeng"). Such a partnership could also ultimately entail a shareholding of Ningbo Jifeng or an affiliate of Ningbo Jifeng in Grammer AG.


Discussions between Grammer and Ningbo Jifeng are currently ongoing. No decisions have been made to date. Grammer will inform the capital markets as well as the broader public about the progress of these discussions in line with its regulatory requirements.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:


Contact: Ralf Hoppe Phone: +49-9621/66-2200 Fax: +49-9621/66-32200 E-mail: ralf.hoppe@grammer.com


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


14-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Grammer AG Georg-Grammer-Str. 2 92224 Amberg Germany Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0 Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-1000 E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com Internet: www.grammer.com ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403 WKN: 589540, 589540 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


544187 14-Feb-2017 CET/CEST



MMMM




