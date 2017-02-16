DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Dr. Jürgen Wunram To Become New CEO of Diebold Nixdorf AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Diebold":

Dr. Jürgen Wunram To Become New CEO of Diebold Nixdorf AG

February 16, 2017 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America - Today, it was mutually agreed that Eckard Heidloff, Chief Executive Officer of Diebold Nixdorf AG and President and executive officer of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Corporation" and together with its subsidiaries the "Diebold Nixdorf Group") will resign from his office as President of the Corporation and will leave his position as Chief Executive Officer of Diebold Nixdorf AG on the basis of a mutual agreement concluded with the supervisory board of Diebold Nixdorf AG with effect as of March 31, 2017.

Effective as of April 1, 2017, Dr. Jürgen Wunram, currently Chief Financial Officer of Diebold Nixdorf AG, has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer of Diebold Nixdorf AG. In addition, as of today, Dr. Jürgen Wunram will assume the role of a member of the board of directors of the Corporation and will at the same time serve in the function as Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation.

Christopher A. Chapman, Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation will assume Jürgen Wunram's position as management board member and Chief Financial Officer of Diebold Nixdorf AG in addition to his current role at the Corporation and will, at the same time, resign as a member of Diebold Nixdorf AG's supervisory board. Mr. Chapman's seat as a member of Diebold Nixdorf AG's supervisory board shall be filled by Stefan Merz, Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy and Development, who will resign together with Alan Kerr, Senior Vice President, Software, from their respective positions as members of Diebold Nixdorf AG's management board with effect as of March 31, 2017.

The personnel changes follow the registration of the domination and profit- and-loss transfer agreement (Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag) between Diebold Nixdorf AG as the controlled entity and Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA, a German partnership limited by shares (Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien) whose sole general partner and 100% shareholder is Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, as the controlling entity, on February 14, 2017.

