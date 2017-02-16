DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in composition of Management Board (Vorstand) and Supervisory Board (Aufsichtsrat) (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Diebold Nixdorf":

Paderborn, 16 February 2017

Following the legal prerequisites for the registration of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement having been fulfilled and the agreement been registered on 14 February 2017, the Chairman of the Management Board of Diebold Nixdorf AG, Eckard Heidloff (60), today agreed with the Supervisory Board to discontinue his engagement with the company effective as of 31 March 2017. Half a year after the business combination with the US corporation Diebold, Heidloff thereby also resigns from his position as President of the new business Diebold Nixdorf.

"Eckard Heidloff has promoted the transition of his company in a leading position through many periods of changes. He can look back to an extraordinary successful record of his work. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I express to him my special thanks and my high appreciation of the work performed", emphasised the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Diebold Nixdorf AG, Dr. Alexander Dibelius.

As Heidloff's successor the Supervisory Board of Diebold Nixdorf AG has appointed the former Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer Dr. Jürgen Wunram (58). "Jürgen Wunram is the ideal successor and deeply familiar with all matters of the business operations", Alexander Dibelius continued.

"With the effectiveness of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement, another crucial step was taken towards the combination to a new strong undertaking in our industry. It is a very good occasion for transferring my responsibilities to Jürgen Wunram", explained Eckard Heidloff. Jürgen Wunram is working for Diebold Nixdorf AG since 2007 and has substantially contributed to the shaping of the company during this time. In the combined undertaking Diebold Nixdorf, Jürgen Wunram will join the CEO, Andy Mattes, as the second operationally responsible executive in the Board of Directors of Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Successor of Jürgen Wunram as chief financial officer will be Christopher Chapman, who will take this role in addition to his office as CFO of Diebold Nixdorf Inc. with effect as of 1 April 2017 and who will, for this purpose, resign as a member of the Supervisory Board. Rainer Pfeil, currently Senior Vice President Human Resources of Diebold Nixdorf AG, will be Heidloff's successor in his capacity as Labour Director, effective 1 April 2017. Alan Kerr and Stefan Merz, who were appointed to the Management Board with effect of 1 October 2016, will resign from their respective positions with effect as of 31 March 2017. In light of this and together with Mr. Heyden and Dr. Näher the Management Board will, in future, consist of five members. The company will propose to the competent local court to appoint Stefan Merz (responsible for strategic development at Diebold Nixdorf Inc.) as successor of Christopher Chapman as member of the Supervisory Board of Diebold Nixdorf AG.

Andreas Bruck
Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Vice President Corporate Communications

