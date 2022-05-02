DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of 309-321 Kent Street Sydney (deutsch)
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of 309-321 Kent Street Sydney
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of 309-321 Kent Street Sydney
Dexus (ASX: DXS)
ASX release
2 May 2022
Settlement of 309-321 Kent Street, Sydney
Dexus announces that it has settled on the sale of its 50% interest in
309-321 Kent Street, Sydney.
The asset was sold for $401 million [1], with detail relating to the
transaction previously announced to the Australian Securities Exchange on 23
December 2021.
Dexus's net sale proceeds will initially be used to repay debt.
Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus
Funds Management Limited
For further information please contact:
Investors Rowena Causley Head of Media Louise Murray Senior
Listed Investor Relations +61 2 Manager, Corporate Communications
9017 1390 +61 416 122 383 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 403 260 754
rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com
[1] Reflects gross sales price and excludes adjustments and transaction
costs.
About Dexus
Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate
groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at
$45.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships
will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working
with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only
in Australia, and directly own $18.3 billion of office, industrial and
healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further $27.0 billion of
office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party
clients. The group's $17.8 billion development pipeline provides the
opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns.
Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability
approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities
for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation
listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than
30,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in
property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we
have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering
superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com
Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible
Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000
