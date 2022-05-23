DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y (deutsch)

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y

^

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Schlagwort(e): Immobilien

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y

23.05.2022 / 08:36 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung

(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

23 May 2022

Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

Dexus provides the Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for

Mark Ford.

The full announcement is available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus

Funds Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investors Rowena Causley Head of Media Louise Murray Senior

Listed Investor Relations +61 2 Manager, Corporate Communications

9017 1390 +61 416 122 383 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 403 260 754

rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:

About Dexus

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate

groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at

$45.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships

will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working

with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only

in Australia, and directly own $18.3 billion of office, industrial and

healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further $27.0 billion of

office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party

clients. The group's $17.8 billion development pipeline provides the

opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns.

Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability

approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities

for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation

listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than

30,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in

property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we

have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering

superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible

Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.05.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Dexus Finance Pty Limited

264 George Street

2193 Sydney

Australien

Telefon: +61 2 9017 1100

Fax: +61 2 9017 1101

E-Mail: ir@dexus.com

Internet: www.dexus.com

ISIN: XS1961891220

WKN: A2RZHG

Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt

EQS News ID: 1358365

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1358365 23.05.2022 CET/CEST

°