DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y (deutsch)




23.05.22 08:36
dpa-AFX

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y



DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Schlagwort(e): Immobilien


Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y



23.05.2022 / 08:36 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Dexus (ASX: DXS)



ASX release



23 May 2022



Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice



Dexus provides the Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for


Mark Ford.



The full announcement is available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre



Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus


Funds Management Limited.



For further information please contact:



Investors Rowena Causley Head of Media Louise Murray Senior


Listed Investor Relations +61 2 Manager, Corporate Communications


9017 1390 +61 416 122 383 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 403 260 754


rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:



About Dexus



Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate


groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at


$45.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships


will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working


with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only


in Australia, and directly own $18.3 billion of office, industrial and


healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further $27.0 billion of


office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party


clients. The group's $17.8 billion development pipeline provides the


opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns.


Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability


approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities


for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation


listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than


30,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in


property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we


have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering


superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com



Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible


Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)


Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



23.05.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Dexus Finance Pty Limited


264 George Street


2193 Sydney


Australien


Telefon: +61 2 9017 1100


Fax: +61 2 9017 1101


E-Mail: ir@dexus.com


Internet: www.dexus.com


ISIN: XS1961891220


WKN: A2RZHG


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt


EQS News ID: 1358365





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1358365 23.05.2022 CET/CEST



°






Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 AUD 100,00 AUD -   AUD 0,00% 22.05./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XS1961891220 A2RZHG 100,00 AUD 95,00 AUD
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 100,00 AUD 0,00%  20.05.22
  = Realtime
