DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek verkauft Flächen in North Dakota (deutsch)
26.04.18 07:02
dpa-AFX
26.04.2018 / 07:03 CET/CEST
Mannheim/Denver. Salt Creek Oil & Gas hat einen Verkaufsvertrag für den
Großteil seiner Flächen im Williston Basin, North Dakota, mit Northern Oil
and Gas (Northern) unterzeichnet. Der Verkaufspreis beläuft sich auf ca.
59,6 Mio. USD. Er setzt sich aus 40 Mio. USD in bar, 6 Millionen Aktien von
Northern und ungefähr 7,6 Mio. USD Rückerstattung von Investitionen
zusammen. Die Transaktion steht unter den üblichen Vorbehalten der Prüfung
des Käufers sowie Kaufpreisanpassungsregeln. Beide Parteien erwarten, dass
der Verkauf innerhalb von 40 Tagen abgeschlossen werden kann. Salt Creek
unterliegt bezüglich der Aktien einer 6-monatigen Haltefrist. Sollte die
Aktie von Northern im Laufe der 6 Monate nicht für einen Zeitraum von fünf
Tagen über 2 USD pro Aktie schließen, hat Salt Creek Anspruch auf Zahlung
der Differenz zwischen dem Aktienkurs am Ende der 6-Monatsfrist und 2 USD.
Salt Creek hatte die Flächen im Williston-Basin in North Dakota im Dezember
2016 für 38,1 Mio. USD erworben. Mit dem Verkauf realisiert Salt Creek
voraussichtlich einen Gewinn vor Steuern von rund 12 Mio. USD. Zusätzlich
erzielte Salt Creek im vergangenen Jahr einen Gewinn vor Steuern von 3,3
Mio. USD. Ein kleiner Teil der Flächen, die Salt Creek hält, ist außerdem
nicht Teil der Transaktion. Diese Flächen stellen einen Reservenwert von
rund 0,9 Mio. USD dar. Sie verbleiben bei Salt Creek.
Thomas Gutschlag, CEO der Deutsche Rohstoff, kommentierte: "Mit dem heutigen
Verkauf konnten wir das Projekt nach nur 17 Monaten Haltedauer sehr
profitabel verkaufen. Das ist ein sehr gutes Ergebnis der Arbeit von Tim
Sulser und seinem Team. Wir wollen die frei werdenden Mittel in neue
Projekte im lukrativen US- Öl- und Gassektor investieren. Außerdem gehen wir
davon aus, dass wir von den Aktien von Northern profitieren werden. Das
Williston Basin erweist sich als fundamental sehr stark mit stetig besseren
operativen Ergebnissen."
Mannheim, 26. April 2018
Die Deutsche Rohstoff identifiziert, entwickelt und veräußert attraktive
Rohstoffvorkommen in Nordamerika, Australien und Europa. Der Schwerpunkt
liegt in der Erschließung von Öl- und Gaslagerstätten in den USA. Metalle
wie Gold, Kupfer, Seltene Erden, Wolfram und Zinn runden das Portfolio ab.
Weitere Informationen unter www.rohstoff.de
Kontakt
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO
Tel. +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de
Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek sells North Dakota acreage
Mannheim/Denver. Salt Creek Oil & Gas ('Salt Creek') signed a definitive
purchase and sale agreement with Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. ('Northern') to
divest most of its Williston Basin, North Dakota assets. Total consideration
consists of USD 40.0 million in cash, 6 million shares of common stock and
about USD 7.6 million of pre-effective date capital, totaling approximately
USD 59.6 million. The transaction is subject to typical due diligence
provisions by the buyer and customary purchase price adjustments. Both
parties expect closing of the transaction over the next 40 days. The
agreement requires Salt Creek to hold the stock consideration for six-months
and contains a mechanism for a cash settlement between USD 2 per share and
the 6-month closing price should Northern's stock not close above USD 2 per
share for a short period of time during the 6-month lock up.
Salt Creek acquired the acreage in the Williston Basin in North Dakota in
December 2016 for USD 38.1 million. With the sale, Salt Creek likely
realizes a profit before tax of approximately USD 12.0 million. In addition,
Salt Creek achieved a pre-tax profit of USD 3.3 million last year. Also, a
small portion of the acreage is not part of the transaction. This acreage
represents a reserve value of approximately USD 0.9 million and will be
continued to be held by Salt Creek.
Thomas Gutschlag, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff, commented: 'With today's
transaction we were able to profitably monetize the project after a just 17
months holding period. This is a very good result of the work of Tim Sulser
and his team. We want to invest the cash in new projects in the profitable
US oil and gas sector. Further, we are excited about owning Northern's stock
- the Williston Basin fundamentals are very strong and operating results
continue to improve.'
Mannheim, 26 April 2018
Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource
projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the
development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals,
such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our
portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.
Contact:
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Thomas Gutschlag
Tel. +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Deutschland
Telefon: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-Mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indizes: Scale 30
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale),
Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Exchange
