DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek verkauft Flächen in North Dakota (deutsch)

26.04.18 07:02
dpa-AFX

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek verkauft Flächen in North Dakota



DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Schlagwort(e): Verkauf


Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek verkauft Flächen in North Dakota



26.04.2018 / 07:03 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr.

596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek verkauft Flächen in North Dakota



Mannheim/Denver. Salt Creek Oil & Gas hat einen Verkaufsvertrag für den


Großteil seiner Flächen im Williston Basin, North Dakota, mit Northern Oil


and Gas (Northern) unterzeichnet. Der Verkaufspreis beläuft sich auf ca.


59,6 Mio. USD. Er setzt sich aus 40 Mio. USD in bar, 6 Millionen Aktien von


Northern und ungefähr 7,6 Mio. USD Rückerstattung von Investitionen


zusammen. Die Transaktion steht unter den üblichen Vorbehalten der Prüfung


des Käufers sowie Kaufpreisanpassungsregeln. Beide Parteien erwarten, dass


der Verkauf innerhalb von 40 Tagen abgeschlossen werden kann. Salt Creek


unterliegt bezüglich der Aktien einer 6-monatigen Haltefrist. Sollte die


Aktie von Northern im Laufe der 6 Monate nicht für einen Zeitraum von fünf


Tagen über 2 USD pro Aktie schließen, hat Salt Creek Anspruch auf Zahlung


der Differenz zwischen dem Aktienkurs am Ende der 6-Monatsfrist und 2 USD.



Salt Creek hatte die Flächen im Williston-Basin in North Dakota im Dezember


2016 für 38,1 Mio. USD erworben. Mit dem Verkauf realisiert Salt Creek


voraussichtlich einen Gewinn vor Steuern von rund 12 Mio. USD. Zusätzlich


erzielte Salt Creek im vergangenen Jahr einen Gewinn vor Steuern von 3,3


Mio. USD. Ein kleiner Teil der Flächen, die Salt Creek hält, ist außerdem


nicht Teil der Transaktion. Diese Flächen stellen einen Reservenwert von


rund 0,9 Mio. USD dar. Sie verbleiben bei Salt Creek.



Thomas Gutschlag, CEO der Deutsche Rohstoff, kommentierte: "Mit dem heutigen


Verkauf konnten wir das Projekt nach nur 17 Monaten Haltedauer sehr


profitabel verkaufen. Das ist ein sehr gutes Ergebnis der Arbeit von Tim


Sulser und seinem Team. Wir wollen die frei werdenden Mittel in neue


Projekte im lukrativen US- Öl- und Gassektor investieren. Außerdem gehen wir


davon aus, dass wir von den Aktien von Northern profitieren werden. Das


Williston Basin erweist sich als fundamental sehr stark mit stetig besseren


operativen Ergebnissen."



Mannheim, 26. April 2018



Die Deutsche Rohstoff identifiziert, entwickelt und veräußert attraktive


Rohstoffvorkommen in Nordamerika, Australien und Europa. Der Schwerpunkt


liegt in der Erschließung von Öl- und Gaslagerstätten in den USA. Metalle


wie Gold, Kupfer, Seltene Erden, Wolfram und Zinn runden das Portfolio ab.


Weitere Informationen unter www.rohstoff.de



Kontakt



Deutsche Rohstoff AG


Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO


Tel. +49 621 490 817 0


info@rohstoff.de




Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:



Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek sells North Dakota acreage



Mannheim/Denver. Salt Creek Oil & Gas ('Salt Creek') signed a definitive


purchase and sale agreement with Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. ('Northern') to


divest most of its Williston Basin, North Dakota assets. Total consideration


consists of USD 40.0 million in cash, 6 million shares of common stock and


about USD 7.6 million of pre-effective date capital, totaling approximately


USD 59.6 million. The transaction is subject to typical due diligence


provisions by the buyer and customary purchase price adjustments. Both


parties expect closing of the transaction over the next 40 days. The


agreement requires Salt Creek to hold the stock consideration for six-months


and contains a mechanism for a cash settlement between USD 2 per share and


the 6-month closing price should Northern's stock not close above USD 2 per


share for a short period of time during the 6-month lock up.



Salt Creek acquired the acreage in the Williston Basin in North Dakota in


December 2016 for USD 38.1 million. With the sale, Salt Creek likely


realizes a profit before tax of approximately USD 12.0 million. In addition,


Salt Creek achieved a pre-tax profit of USD 3.3 million last year. Also, a


small portion of the acreage is not part of the transaction. This acreage


represents a reserve value of approximately USD 0.9 million and will be


continued to be held by Salt Creek.



Thomas Gutschlag, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff, commented: 'With today's


transaction we were able to profitably monetize the project after a just 17


months holding period. This is a very good result of the work of Tim Sulser


and his team. We want to invest the cash in new projects in the profitable


US oil and gas sector. Further, we are excited about owning Northern's stock


- the Williston Basin fundamentals are very strong and operating results


continue to improve.'



Mannheim, 26 April 2018



Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource


projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the


development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals,


such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our


portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.



Contact:


Deutsche Rohstoff AG


Thomas Gutschlag


Tel. +49 621 490 817 0


info@rohstoff.de




26.04.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Deutsche Rohstoff AG


Q7, 24


68161 Mannheim


Deutschland


Telefon: 0621 490 817 0


Fax: 0621 490 817 22


E-Mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de


Internet: www.rohstoff.de


ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,


WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G


Indizes: Scale 30


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale),


Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate


Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


679389 26.04.2018 CET/CEST



