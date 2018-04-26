DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek verkauft Flächen in North Dakota (deutsch)

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek verkauft Flächen in North Dakota

^

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek verkauft Flächen in North Dakota

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek verkauft Flächen in North Dakota

Mannheim/Denver. Salt Creek Oil & Gas hat einen Verkaufsvertrag für den

Großteil seiner Flächen im Williston Basin, North Dakota, mit Northern Oil

and Gas (Northern) unterzeichnet. Der Verkaufspreis beläuft sich auf ca.

59,6 Mio. USD. Er setzt sich aus 40 Mio. USD in bar, 6 Millionen Aktien von

Northern und ungefähr 7,6 Mio. USD Rückerstattung von Investitionen

zusammen. Die Transaktion steht unter den üblichen Vorbehalten der Prüfung

des Käufers sowie Kaufpreisanpassungsregeln. Beide Parteien erwarten, dass

der Verkauf innerhalb von 40 Tagen abgeschlossen werden kann. Salt Creek

unterliegt bezüglich der Aktien einer 6-monatigen Haltefrist. Sollte die

Aktie von Northern im Laufe der 6 Monate nicht für einen Zeitraum von fünf

Tagen über 2 USD pro Aktie schließen, hat Salt Creek Anspruch auf Zahlung

der Differenz zwischen dem Aktienkurs am Ende der 6-Monatsfrist und 2 USD.

Salt Creek hatte die Flächen im Williston-Basin in North Dakota im Dezember

2016 für 38,1 Mio. USD erworben. Mit dem Verkauf realisiert Salt Creek

voraussichtlich einen Gewinn vor Steuern von rund 12 Mio. USD. Zusätzlich

erzielte Salt Creek im vergangenen Jahr einen Gewinn vor Steuern von 3,3

Mio. USD. Ein kleiner Teil der Flächen, die Salt Creek hält, ist außerdem

nicht Teil der Transaktion. Diese Flächen stellen einen Reservenwert von

rund 0,9 Mio. USD dar. Sie verbleiben bei Salt Creek.

Thomas Gutschlag, CEO der Deutsche Rohstoff, kommentierte: "Mit dem heutigen

Verkauf konnten wir das Projekt nach nur 17 Monaten Haltedauer sehr

profitabel verkaufen. Das ist ein sehr gutes Ergebnis der Arbeit von Tim

Sulser und seinem Team. Wir wollen die frei werdenden Mittel in neue

Projekte im lukrativen US- Öl- und Gassektor investieren. Außerdem gehen wir

davon aus, dass wir von den Aktien von Northern profitieren werden. Das

Williston Basin erweist sich als fundamental sehr stark mit stetig besseren

operativen Ergebnissen."

Mannheim, 26. April 2018

Die Deutsche Rohstoff identifiziert, entwickelt und veräußert attraktive

Rohstoffvorkommen in Nordamerika, Australien und Europa. Der Schwerpunkt

liegt in der Erschließung von Öl- und Gaslagerstätten in den USA. Metalle

wie Gold, Kupfer, Seltene Erden, Wolfram und Zinn runden das Portfolio ab.

Weitere Informationen unter www.rohstoff.de

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek sells North Dakota acreage

Mannheim/Denver. Salt Creek Oil & Gas ('Salt Creek') signed a definitive

purchase and sale agreement with Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. ('Northern') to

divest most of its Williston Basin, North Dakota assets. Total consideration

consists of USD 40.0 million in cash, 6 million shares of common stock and

about USD 7.6 million of pre-effective date capital, totaling approximately

USD 59.6 million. The transaction is subject to typical due diligence

provisions by the buyer and customary purchase price adjustments. Both

parties expect closing of the transaction over the next 40 days. The

agreement requires Salt Creek to hold the stock consideration for six-months

and contains a mechanism for a cash settlement between USD 2 per share and

the 6-month closing price should Northern's stock not close above USD 2 per

share for a short period of time during the 6-month lock up.

Salt Creek acquired the acreage in the Williston Basin in North Dakota in

December 2016 for USD 38.1 million. With the sale, Salt Creek likely

realizes a profit before tax of approximately USD 12.0 million. In addition,

Salt Creek achieved a pre-tax profit of USD 3.3 million last year. Also, a

small portion of the acreage is not part of the transaction. This acreage

represents a reserve value of approximately USD 0.9 million and will be

continued to be held by Salt Creek.

Thomas Gutschlag, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff, commented: 'With today's

transaction we were able to profitably monetize the project after a just 17

months holding period. This is a very good result of the work of Tim Sulser

and his team. We want to invest the cash in new projects in the profitable

US oil and gas sector. Further, we are excited about owning Northern's stock

- the Williston Basin fundamentals are very strong and operating results

continue to improve.'

Mannheim, 26 April 2018

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource

projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the

development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals,

such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our

portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.

