DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by public prosecutor (english)

Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by public prosecutor

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by public prosecutor

01-Feb-2017 / 18:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by public prosecutor

The Public Prosecutor's Office of Frankfurt am Main today investigated at Deutsche Börse AG in respect of a share purchase by its Chief Executive Officer which was carried out on 14 December 2015 in implementation of the Executive Board's remuneration programme as approved by the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG. Such programme provides for an investment of the Executive Board Members in shares of Deutsche Börse AG. Deutsche Börse AG and the Chief Executive Officer fully co-operate with the public prosecutor.

Contact: Kai Fischer Group Communications Deutsche Börse AG Phone: +49 69 211 1 86 73

Martin Halusa Group Communications Deutsche Börse AG Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01

Grit Beecken Group Communications Deutsche Börse AG Phone: +352 2 43 3 23 75

E-mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

01-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Deutsche Börse AG - 60485 Frankfurt / Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 211 - 0 E-mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A2AA253, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A1R1BC6, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3 WKN: 581005, A2AA25, A1RE1W, A1R1BC, A161W6, A1684V Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

541073 01-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

MMMM