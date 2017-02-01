Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by public prosecutor (english)




01.02.17 18:29
dpa-AFX


Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by public prosecutor


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by public prosecutor


01-Feb-2017 / 18:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG co-operates with investigation by public prosecutor


The Public Prosecutor's Office of Frankfurt am Main today investigated at Deutsche Börse AG in respect of a share purchase by its Chief Executive Officer which was carried out on 14 December 2015 in implementation of the Executive Board's remuneration programme as approved by the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG. Such programme provides for an investment of the Executive Board Members in shares of Deutsche Börse AG. Deutsche Börse AG and the Chief Executive Officer fully co-operate with the public prosecutor.



Contact: Kai Fischer Group Communications Deutsche Börse AG Phone: +49 69 211 1 86 73


Martin Halusa Group Communications Deutsche Börse AG Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01


Grit Beecken Group Communications Deutsche Börse AG Phone: +352 2 43 3 23 75


E-mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


01-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Deutsche Börse AG - 60485 Frankfurt / Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 211 - 0 E-mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A2AA253, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A1R1BC6, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3 WKN: 581005, A2AA25, A1RE1W, A1R1BC, A161W6, A1684V Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


541073 01-Feb-2017 CET/CEST



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
85,299 € 85,331 € -0,032 € -0,04% 01.02./20:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2AA253 A2AA25 86,30 € 66,50 €
Werte im Artikel
83,29 plus
+0,58%
104,92 plus
+0,03%
101,38 plus
+0,02%
85,30 minus
-0,04%
111,35 minus
-0,05%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		85,299 € -0,04%  20:36
Hannover 85,50 € +1,00%  08:10
München 85,50 € +1,00%  08:03
Berlin 85,09 € +0,87%  15:07
Xetra 85,65 € +0,48%  17:35
Hamburg 85,09 € -0,07%  10:59
Frankfurt 84,99 € -0,21%  18:25
Stuttgart 85,112 € -0,25%  20:20
Düsseldorf 85,11 € -0,73%  10:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...