DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank agrees on settlement in principle with the DoJ regarding RMBS (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Bank":

Deutsche Bank agrees on settlement in principle with the DoJ regarding RMBS

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter Deutsche Bank agrees on settlement in principle with the DoJ regarding RMBS

23-Dec-2016 / 02:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) has reached a settlement in principle with the Department of Justice in the United States ("DoJ") regarding civil claims that the DoJ considered in connection with the bank's issuance and underwriting of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and related securitization activities between 2005 and 2007. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of US dollar 3.1 billion and to provide US dollar 4.1 billion in consumer relief in the United States. The consumer relief is expected to be primarily in the form of loan modifications and other assistance to homeowners and borrowers, and other similar initiatives to be determined, and delivered over a period of at least five years.

The settlement is subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation, and there can be no assurance that the U.S. Department of Justice and the bank will agree on the final documentation.

In connection with the resolution of this matter, Deutsche Bank expects to record pre-tax charges of approximately US dollar 1.17 billion in the financial results for the fourth quarter as a consequence of the civil monetary penalty. The financial consequences, if any, of the consumer relief are subject to the final terms of the settlement, and are not currently expected to have a material impact on 2016 financial results. The bank will publish its preliminary results for the 2016 financial year as scheduled on February 2, 2017.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

23-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Deutsche Bank AG Taunusanlage 12 60325 Frankfurt a. M. Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00 Fax: +49 (0)69 910-38966 E-mail: db.presse@db.com Internet: www.deutsche-bank.de ISIN: DE0005140008 WKN: 514000 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

532779 23-Dec-2016 CET/CEST

MMMM