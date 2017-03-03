Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Bank":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank AG: Deutsche Bank undertakes preparatory work for a potential capital increase and further strategic measures (english)




03.03.17 21:57
dpa-AFX


Deutsche Bank AG: Deutsche Bank undertakes preparatory work for a potential capital increase and further strategic measures


^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Strategic Company Decision Deutsche Bank AG: Deutsche Bank undertakes preparatory work for a potential capital increase and further strategic measures


03-March-2017 / 21:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) confirms that it is conducting preparatory steps for a potential capital raise of approximately EUR 8 billion and several potential strategic measures. These include retaining Postbank and integrating it with the Bank's existing German retail and commercial business and a sale of a minority stake in Deutsche Asset Management via an initial public offering. Implementation is subject to market conditions and approval by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. At this stage, no decision to proceed has been made.


Contact: Monika Schaller Global Head External Communications Phone: +49 69 910 48098 e-mail: monika.schaller@db.com


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


03-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Deutsche Bank AG Taunusanlage 12 60325 Frankfurt a. M. Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00 Fax: +49 (0)69 910-38966 E-mail: db.presse@db.com Internet: www.deutsche-bank.de ISIN: DE0005140008 WKN: 514000 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


550403 03-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Revolutionäre Clean Technology senkt Emissionen auf null!
Großaufträge und Vertriebsdeals in Kürze - 333% Biomasse-Aktientip!  
 
Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,14 € 19,39 € -0,25 € -1,29% 03.03./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005140008 514000 19,97 € 9,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,20 € -5,31%  21:59
Stuttgart 18,20 € 0,00%  21:57
Frankfurt 19,25 € -0,69%  19:53
Hannover 19,205 € -0,77%  08:10
München 19,205 € -0,95%  18:45
Xetra 19,14 € -1,29%  17:35
Hamburg 19,08 € -1,80%  16:12
Berlin 19,02 € -2,46%  16:27
Düsseldorf 18,93 € -2,92%  15:59
NYSE 19,35 $ -4,26%  22:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Führender Petrolithium Explorer entsteht! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
164 Erstauflage - wikifolio - Tradin. 23:09
32703 Deutsche Bank (moderiert 2.0) 22:44
59 Deutsche Bank stand kurz vor . 16.02.17
216 Deutsche Bank - 2019 auf Buc. 18.12.16
1 Löschung 05.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...