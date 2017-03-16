DGAP-Adhoc: Delticom AG: EUR 0.50 dividend per share for 2016 (english)

Delticom AG: EUR 0.50 dividend per share for 2016

Hanover, 16 March 2017 - Delticom, (WKN 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, ticker symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer of tyres and automotive accessories as well as efood specialist and expert in the field of efficient warehouse logistics, recorded a consolidated net income of EUR 4.5 million (2015: EUR 3.4 million) in the reporting period - according to preliminary, unaudited financial statements (IFRS). This corresponds to earnings per share (EPS) of EUR 0.36 (diluted and undiluted, 2015: EUR 0.28), an increase of around 28 %.

Delticom's Managing Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting - subject to approval by the Supervisory Board - a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share, unchanged from the previous year (2015: EUR 0.50 per share). The Annual General Meeting will be held in Hanover on 02 May 2017.

Delticom will publish its 2016 financial statements on 23 March 2017 on its Website www.delti.com in the Investor Relations section.

Company Profile: Delticom is Europe's leading online retailer of tyres and automotive accessories as well as efood specialist and expert in the field of efficient warehouse logistics. Founded in 1999, the Hannover-based company operates more than 380 online shops and websites in 68 countries, including ReifenDirekt in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The Delticom Group also owns the shops of Tirendo. The broad product range for private and corporate customers comprises more than 100 brands and more than 25,000 models of tyres for cars, motorbikes, trucks, commercial vehicles and buses, as well as complete wheels.

Customers enjoy all the benefits of modern e-commerce: easy ordering at home, a high ability to supply, and, not least, attractive prices. Goods are delivered within two working days on average, either to a customer's home address or an alternatively designated address. Customers can also have their tyres delivered to one of more than 43,000 service partners worldwide (with 9,500 in Germany alone), which provide professional and cost-effective tyre fitting services for the Group's customers. More than 300,000 new vehicle parts, including motor oils, automotive spare parts and automotive accessories round out the product range.

In the efood area, Delticom AG is a leader in automated logistics processes and offers a comprehensive range of food and groceries. The gourmet online shop Gourmondo.de covers a total of 17,000 articles.

