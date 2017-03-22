Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: Management increases guidance for fiscal year 2016/2017 (english)




22.03.17 11:55
dpa-AFX


DATAGROUP SE: Management increases guidance for fiscal year 2016/2017


^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast DATAGROUP SE: Management increases guidance for fiscal year 2016/2017


22-March-2017 / 11:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


DATAGROUP increases guidance for fiscal year 2016/2017


Based on the very good business development the management of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) increases its full-year guidance with revenues of between EUR 210m and EUR 220m (so far: over EUR 200m) and EBITDA of between EUR 21.5m and EUR 22.5m (so far: over EUR 20m) being expected for FY 2016/2017.



Contact: DATAGROUP SE Dr. Michael Klein Investor Relations Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7 D-72124 Pliezhausen T +49-7127-970-059 F +49-7127-970-033 Michael.Klein@datagroup.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: DATAGROUP SE Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7 72124 Pliezhausen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000 Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033 Internet: www.datagroup.de ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7 WKN: A0JC8S Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


556885 22-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,205 € 34,995 € 0,21 € +0,60% 22.03./13:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0JC8S7 A0JC8S 35,85 € 13,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		35,144 € +1,87%  13:20
Frankfurt 35,485 € +4,20%  12:58
Hamburg 33,88 € +2,50%  08:09
Berlin 33,88 € +2,50%  08:00
Düsseldorf 33,80 € +2,28%  08:12
Stuttgart 35,465 € +1,70%  12:57
Xetra 35,43 € +1,24%  13:13
München 34,55 € 0,00%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
233 Datagroup IT Services Holding . 07.03.17
142 Datagroup - Ergebnissprung von. 30.12.15
  -20% Datagroup wegen Verlust. 18.04.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...