DGAP-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: Management increases guidance for fiscal year 2016/2017 (english)
22.03.17 11:55
dpa-AFX
DATAGROUP increases guidance for fiscal year 2016/2017
Based on the very good business development the management of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) increases its full-year guidance with revenues of between EUR 210m and EUR 220m (so far: over EUR 200m) and EBITDA of between EUR 21.5m and EUR 22.5m (so far: over EUR 20m) being expected for FY 2016/2017.
Contact: DATAGROUP SE Dr. Michael Klein Investor Relations Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7 D-72124 Pliezhausen T +49-7127-970-059 F +49-7127-970-033 Michael.Klein@datagroup.de
