DGAP-Adhoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals kündigt einen Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat an (deutsch)

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals kündigt einen Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat an

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals kündigt einen Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat an

10.05.2021

* Rücktritt von Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner als nicht-exekutives

Verwaltungsratsmitglied

* Vorschlag zur Ernennung von Herrn David Maris als neues nicht-exekutives

Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats

Dublin, Irland - 10. Mai 2021: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA:

C43) gab heute den Rücktritt von Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner als

nicht-exekutives Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates aufgrund seiner Pensionierung

bekannt sowie den Vorschlag zur Ernennung von Herrn David Maris als neues

nicht-exekutives Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates, beides mit Wirkung zur

nächsten Generalversammlung vom 28. Mai.

Dr. Tanner, der 2005 die einzige private Finanzierungsrunde von Cosmo

organisierte und dann als CFO das Unternehmen 2007 an die SIX brachte, ist

seit 2007 Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats und hat sich bereits im Februar 2020

von seinen Führungspositionen zurückgezogen. Dr. Tanner sagte: 'Cosmo steht

vor einer Reihe von neuen Entwicklungen, die ungeteilte Aufmerksamkeit und

frischen Input benötigen. Daher habe ich mich entschlossen, mich von meiner

nicht-exekutiven Verwaltungsratsposition zurückzuziehen. Meine Zeit bei

Cosmo war aufregend und ich wünsche dem Unternehmen viel Erfolg für die

Zukunft'.

Mauro Ajani, Präsident des Verwaltungsrates von Cosmo, sagte: 'Ich bin Chris

Tanner für seine kontinuierliche und unermüdliche Unterstützung über die

Jahre hinweg dankbar. Er war ein Schlüsselfaktor bei der Gestaltung des

Unternehmens und dafür bin ich sehr dankbar.'

Es wird vorgeschlagen, Dr. Tanner als nicht-exekutives Mitglied des

Verwaltungsrates bei der nächsten Generalversammlung, die für den 28. Mai

2021 angesetzt ist, durch Herrn David Maris zu ersetzen.

Herr Maris ist seit Januar 2020 privater Investor bei Phalanx Investment

Partners, LLC, einem Anlageberater, und Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats von

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH). Er ist ausserdem Mitglied der

American Finance Association und der National Association of Corporate

Directors. Herr Maris war von Dezember 2015 bis Dezember 2019 Managing

Director und Equity Research Analyst bei Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, einer

Investmentbank. Vor seiner Tätigkeit bei Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, war

Herr Maris im Zeitraum von Januar 2013 bis Dezember 2015 als Managing

Director und Equity Research Analyst bei der Bank of Montreal, einer

Investmentbank, tätig. Vor seiner Tätigkeit für die Bank of Montreal und

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, war er als Aktienanalyst für die

Gesundheitsbranche für verschiedene andere Investmentbanken tätig, darunter

Aros Securities, Bear Stearns, Credit Suisse, Bank of America und Credit

Agricole - CLSA. Herr Maris ist US-amerikanischer Staatsbürger und besitzt

einen Bachelor of Arts der University of Delaware und ein MBA der Owen

Graduate School of Management der Vanderbilt University.

Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die

Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Produkten zur Behandlung ausgewählter

Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen und zur Verbesserung der Qualitätsmassnahmen in der

Endoskopie durch Unterstützung der Erkennung von Darmläsionen konzentriert.

Cosmo hat auch medizinische Geräte für die Endoskopie entwickelt und

unterhält eine Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den weltweiten Vertrieb von

GI Genius(TM), seinem Gerät mit künstlicher Intelligenz, das bei der

Erkennung von Anzeichen von Darmkrebs hilft. Cosmo hat Aemcolo(R) an Red

Hill Biopharma Ltd. für die USA und Relafalk(R) an Dr. Falk Gmbh für die EU

und andere Länder lizenziert. Für weitere Informationen über Cosmo und die

Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens:

www.cosmopharma.com

Finanzkalendar

Generalversammlung 2021, Amsterdam 28. Mai 2021

Halbjahresbericht 2021 30. Juli 2021

Investora Konferenz, Zürich 15./16. September 2021

Disclaimer

Some of the information contained in this press release contains

forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such

forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and

involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ

materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of

various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise

any forward-looking statements.

This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities

may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an

exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of

1933.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation

to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning

of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing

prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange

or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on

the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment

decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made

on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the

United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5)

of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order

2005 (the 'Order'), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons

to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to

(d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or

rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the

public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union

(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the

"Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").

Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to

an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states

of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the

Securities.

Kontakt

Niall Donnelly, CFO & Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Riverside 2, Sir John Rogerson's

Dublin 2 Dublin

Irland

Telefon: + 353 1 817 0370

E-Mail: info@cosmopharma.com

Internet: https://www.cosmopharma.com/

ISIN: NL0011832936

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

