Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals kündigt einen Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat an (deutsch)




10.05.21 07:01
dpa-AFX

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals kündigt einen Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat an



^


EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.

V. / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Cosmo Pharmaceuticals kündigt einen Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat an



10.05.2021 / 06:00 GMT/BST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



* Rücktritt von Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner als nicht-exekutives


Verwaltungsratsmitglied


* Vorschlag zur Ernennung von Herrn David Maris als neues nicht-exekutives


Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats



Dublin, Irland - 10. Mai 2021: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA:


C43) gab heute den Rücktritt von Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner als


nicht-exekutives Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates aufgrund seiner Pensionierung


bekannt sowie den Vorschlag zur Ernennung von Herrn David Maris als neues


nicht-exekutives Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates, beides mit Wirkung zur


nächsten Generalversammlung vom 28. Mai.



Dr. Tanner, der 2005 die einzige private Finanzierungsrunde von Cosmo


organisierte und dann als CFO das Unternehmen 2007 an die SIX brachte, ist


seit 2007 Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats und hat sich bereits im Februar 2020


von seinen Führungspositionen zurückgezogen. Dr. Tanner sagte: 'Cosmo steht


vor einer Reihe von neuen Entwicklungen, die ungeteilte Aufmerksamkeit und


frischen Input benötigen. Daher habe ich mich entschlossen, mich von meiner


nicht-exekutiven Verwaltungsratsposition zurückzuziehen. Meine Zeit bei


Cosmo war aufregend und ich wünsche dem Unternehmen viel Erfolg für die


Zukunft'.



Mauro Ajani, Präsident des Verwaltungsrates von Cosmo, sagte: 'Ich bin Chris


Tanner für seine kontinuierliche und unermüdliche Unterstützung über die


Jahre hinweg dankbar. Er war ein Schlüsselfaktor bei der Gestaltung des


Unternehmens und dafür bin ich sehr dankbar.'



Es wird vorgeschlagen, Dr. Tanner als nicht-exekutives Mitglied des


Verwaltungsrates bei der nächsten Generalversammlung, die für den 28. Mai


2021 angesetzt ist, durch Herrn David Maris zu ersetzen.



Herr Maris ist seit Januar 2020 privater Investor bei Phalanx Investment


Partners, LLC, einem Anlageberater, und Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats von


Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH). Er ist ausserdem Mitglied der


American Finance Association und der National Association of Corporate


Directors. Herr Maris war von Dezember 2015 bis Dezember 2019 Managing


Director und Equity Research Analyst bei Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, einer


Investmentbank. Vor seiner Tätigkeit bei Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, war


Herr Maris im Zeitraum von Januar 2013 bis Dezember 2015 als Managing


Director und Equity Research Analyst bei der Bank of Montreal, einer


Investmentbank, tätig. Vor seiner Tätigkeit für die Bank of Montreal und


Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, war er als Aktienanalyst für die


Gesundheitsbranche für verschiedene andere Investmentbanken tätig, darunter


Aros Securities, Bear Stearns, Credit Suisse, Bank of America und Credit


Agricole - CLSA. Herr Maris ist US-amerikanischer Staatsbürger und besitzt


einen Bachelor of Arts der University of Delaware und ein MBA der Owen


Graduate School of Management der Vanderbilt University.



Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals


Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die


Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Produkten zur Behandlung ausgewählter


Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen und zur Verbesserung der Qualitätsmassnahmen in der


Endoskopie durch Unterstützung der Erkennung von Darmläsionen konzentriert.


Cosmo hat auch medizinische Geräte für die Endoskopie entwickelt und


unterhält eine Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den weltweiten Vertrieb von


GI Genius(TM), seinem Gerät mit künstlicher Intelligenz, das bei der


Erkennung von Anzeichen von Darmkrebs hilft. Cosmo hat Aemcolo(R) an Red


Hill Biopharma Ltd. für die USA und Relafalk(R) an Dr. Falk Gmbh für die EU


und andere Länder lizenziert. Für weitere Informationen über Cosmo und die


Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens:


www.cosmopharma.com



Finanzkalendar


Generalversammlung 2021, Amsterdam 28. Mai 2021


Halbjahresbericht 2021 30. Juli 2021


Investora Konferenz, Zürich 15./16. September 2021


Disclaimer


Some of the information contained in this press release contains


forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such


forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and


involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ


materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of


various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any forward-looking statements.


This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities


may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an


exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of


1933.


This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation


to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning


of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing


prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange


or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on


the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment


decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made


on the basis of the securities prospectus.


This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the


United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5)


of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order


2005 (the 'Order'), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons


to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to


(d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or


rely on this press release or any of its contents.


This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the


public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union


(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the


"Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").


Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to


an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states


of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the


Securities.



Kontakt


Niall Donnelly, CFO & Head of Investor Relations


Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.


Tel: +353 1 817 03 70


ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.


Riverside 2, Sir John Rogerson's


Dublin 2 Dublin


Irland


Telefon: + 353 1 817 0370


E-Mail: info@cosmopharma.com


Internet: https://www.cosmopharma.com/


ISIN: NL0011832936


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1194246





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1194246 10.05.2021 GMT/BST



°






Aktuell
Erstklassige 1,35% Lithium - Neuer 505% Lithium Aktientip
Nach 10.640% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC.V) und 20.100% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

First Energy Metals Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
80,50 € 80,00 € 0,50 € +0,63% 10.05./08:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0011832936 A2AJ68 90,00 € 66,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 80,50 € +0,63%  08:05
München 81,00 € 0,00%  08:14
Xetra 81,00 € -0,61%  07.05.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 97,75 $ -1,26%  06.05.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Fantastische Bohrresultate - Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 977 Mio. $ Gold. Neue Ressourcen-Schätzung in Kürze

Kesselrun Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Cosmo Pharma mit guten Auss. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...