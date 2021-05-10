DGAP-Adhoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals kündigt einen Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat an (deutsch)
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals kündigt einen Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat an
* Rücktritt von Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner als nicht-exekutives
Verwaltungsratsmitglied
* Vorschlag zur Ernennung von Herrn David Maris als neues nicht-exekutives
Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats
Dublin, Irland - 10. Mai 2021: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA:
C43) gab heute den Rücktritt von Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner als
nicht-exekutives Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates aufgrund seiner Pensionierung
bekannt sowie den Vorschlag zur Ernennung von Herrn David Maris als neues
nicht-exekutives Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates, beides mit Wirkung zur
nächsten Generalversammlung vom 28. Mai.
Dr. Tanner, der 2005 die einzige private Finanzierungsrunde von Cosmo
organisierte und dann als CFO das Unternehmen 2007 an die SIX brachte, ist
seit 2007 Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats und hat sich bereits im Februar 2020
von seinen Führungspositionen zurückgezogen. Dr. Tanner sagte: 'Cosmo steht
vor einer Reihe von neuen Entwicklungen, die ungeteilte Aufmerksamkeit und
frischen Input benötigen. Daher habe ich mich entschlossen, mich von meiner
nicht-exekutiven Verwaltungsratsposition zurückzuziehen. Meine Zeit bei
Cosmo war aufregend und ich wünsche dem Unternehmen viel Erfolg für die
Zukunft'.
Mauro Ajani, Präsident des Verwaltungsrates von Cosmo, sagte: 'Ich bin Chris
Tanner für seine kontinuierliche und unermüdliche Unterstützung über die
Jahre hinweg dankbar. Er war ein Schlüsselfaktor bei der Gestaltung des
Unternehmens und dafür bin ich sehr dankbar.'
Es wird vorgeschlagen, Dr. Tanner als nicht-exekutives Mitglied des
Verwaltungsrates bei der nächsten Generalversammlung, die für den 28. Mai
2021 angesetzt ist, durch Herrn David Maris zu ersetzen.
Herr Maris ist seit Januar 2020 privater Investor bei Phalanx Investment
Partners, LLC, einem Anlageberater, und Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats von
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH). Er ist ausserdem Mitglied der
American Finance Association und der National Association of Corporate
Directors. Herr Maris war von Dezember 2015 bis Dezember 2019 Managing
Director und Equity Research Analyst bei Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, einer
Investmentbank. Vor seiner Tätigkeit bei Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, war
Herr Maris im Zeitraum von Januar 2013 bis Dezember 2015 als Managing
Director und Equity Research Analyst bei der Bank of Montreal, einer
Investmentbank, tätig. Vor seiner Tätigkeit für die Bank of Montreal und
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, war er als Aktienanalyst für die
Gesundheitsbranche für verschiedene andere Investmentbanken tätig, darunter
Aros Securities, Bear Stearns, Credit Suisse, Bank of America und Credit
Agricole - CLSA. Herr Maris ist US-amerikanischer Staatsbürger und besitzt
einen Bachelor of Arts der University of Delaware und ein MBA der Owen
Graduate School of Management der Vanderbilt University.
Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die
Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Produkten zur Behandlung ausgewählter
Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen und zur Verbesserung der Qualitätsmassnahmen in der
Endoskopie durch Unterstützung der Erkennung von Darmläsionen konzentriert.
Cosmo hat auch medizinische Geräte für die Endoskopie entwickelt und
unterhält eine Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den weltweiten Vertrieb von
GI Genius(TM), seinem Gerät mit künstlicher Intelligenz, das bei der
Erkennung von Anzeichen von Darmkrebs hilft. Cosmo hat Aemcolo(R) an Red
Hill Biopharma Ltd. für die USA und Relafalk(R) an Dr. Falk Gmbh für die EU
und andere Länder lizenziert. Für weitere Informationen über Cosmo und die
Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens:
www.cosmopharma.com
Finanzkalendar
Generalversammlung 2021, Amsterdam 28. Mai 2021
Halbjahresbericht 2021 30. Juli 2021
Investora Konferenz, Zürich 15./16. September 2021
Kontakt
Niall Donnelly, CFO & Head of Investor Relations
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
Tel: +353 1 817 03 70
ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
Riverside 2, Sir John Rogerson's
Dublin 2 Dublin
Irland
Telefon: + 353 1 817 0370
E-Mail: info@cosmopharma.com
Internet: https://www.cosmopharma.com/
ISIN: NL0011832936
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1194246
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
1194246 10.05.2021 GMT/BST
