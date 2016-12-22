DGAP-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 22.12.2016, 16:10 CET/CEST - Logwin AG: Ad-hoc-Announcement according to § 15 WpHG - Logwin announcement share buyback program (english)

Correction of a release from 22.12.2016, 16:10 CET/CEST - Logwin AG: Ad-hoc-Announcement according to § 15 WpHG - Logwin announcement share buyback program

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - On December 22, 2016, the Board of Directors of LOGWIN AG has decided to continue its share buyback program until September 30, 2016. The decision has been based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting held on April 8, 2015 to allow the company to buy up to 14,625,000 of its own shares for all legally permitted purposes in the period until September 30, 2017.

Under the current programme, up to 5,000,000 shares of the company (approx. 3.5 percent of the share capital) shall be purchased by LOGWIN AG. The acquisition shall be effected via the stock exchange. The sole purpose of the share buyback is the redemption and the reduction of the share capital.

The purchase price (excluding related cost of the purchases) shall not exceed by more than 30 percent the average share price in the final auction of XETRA trading system of Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse during the preceding 10 trading days. The purchase price shall not be lower than the calculated nominal value of the LOGWIN AG shares.

The execution of the share buyback will be done in accordance with EC- regulation no. 2273/2003 of the Commission of December 22, 2003 (so called Safe Harbor). The share buyback will be performed by a bank to be mandated by Logwin.

About Logwin AG Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2015, the group generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employed about 4,200 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 180 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON AG, Bad Homburg (Germany).

