DGAP-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 10.03.2017, 17:12 CET/CEST - GfK SE: The management board and supervisory board propose to the annual general meeting to pay no dividends for the financial year 2016 (english)

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: GfK SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Miscellaneous Correction of a release from 10.03.2017, 17:12 CET/CEST - GfK SE: The management board and supervisory board propose to the annual general meeting to pay no dividends for the financial year 2016

10-March-2017 / 19:44 CET/CEST Correction of an inside information acc.



ad hoc-announcement pursuant to Article 17 para. 1 MAR

by

GfK SE

Nuremberg

- ISIN DE0005875306 - - ISIN DE000A2DAMW7 -

The management board and supervisory board propose to the annual general meeting to pay no dividends for the financial year 2016

Nuremberg, March 10, 2017 - Today the management board and the supervisory board of GfK SE, Nuremberg (ISIN DE0005875306 / ISIN DE000A2DAMW7) (the "Company"), made the decision to propose to the Company's annual general meeting to pay no dividends for the financial year 2016. The decision is consistent with the Company's dividend strategy to distribute approximately 25-35% of the consolidated total income (without consideration of goodwill impairment) as a dividend to the shareholders, which in the last financial year only amounted to around EUR0.5 million.

The Company's consolidated financial statements will be published, as planned, on March 14, 2017.

Nuremberg, March 2017

GfK SE

Management Board

Notifying person: Bernhard Wolf, Global Head of Investor Relations

553159 10-March-2017 CET/CEST

