DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) (deutsch)

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)

01.12.2020 / 21:47 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, 1 December 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital

Holding S.A. (Corestate) has appointed René Parmantier as the new Chairman

of the Management Board (CEO) with immediate effect and a term of three

years. The 45-year-old Parmantier has more than 25 years of professional

experience in the financial industry. The previous CEO, Lars Schnidrig, was

appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect

and for a term of three years. Schnidrig has already worked for Corestate in

this position in 2017 and 2018. The originally designated CEO Klaus Schmitt

will not take up his office.

Notifying person:

Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger

Chief Markets Officer

T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxemburg

Luxemburg

Telefon: +49 69 3535630-107

Fax: +49 69 3535630-29

E-Mail: IR@corestate-capital.com

Internet: www.corestate-capital.com

ISIN: LU1296758029

WKN: A141J3

Indizes: SDAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart,

Tradegate Exchange

