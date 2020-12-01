DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) (deutsch)
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)
Luxembourg, 1 December 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital
Holding S.A. (Corestate) has appointed René Parmantier as the new Chairman
of the Management Board (CEO) with immediate effect and a term of three
years. The 45-year-old Parmantier has more than 25 years of professional
experience in the financial industry. The previous CEO, Lars Schnidrig, was
appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect
and for a term of three years. Schnidrig has already worked for Corestate in
this position in 2017 and 2018. The originally designated CEO Klaus Schmitt
will not take up his office.
Notifying person:
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Telefon: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-Mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1152073
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,56 €
|16,71 €
|-2,15 €
|-12,87%
|01.12./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1296758029
|A141J3
|45,80 €
|11,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,96 €
|-8,78%
|21:56
|Stuttgart
|14,70 €
|-9,93%
|21:55
|Berlin
|14,49 €
|-12,24%
|18:45
|Düsseldorf
|14,51 €
|-12,27%
|19:30
|Frankfurt
|14,57 €
|-12,81%
|19:21
|Xetra
|14,56 €
|-12,87%
|17:35
|München
|14,74 €
|-12,94%
|16:10
|Hannover
|14,67 €
|-13,20%
|16:15
|Hamburg
|14,36 €
|-14,93%
|18:43
