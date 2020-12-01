Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) (deutsch)




01.12.20 21:47
dpa-AFX

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)



^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new


Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)



01.12.2020 / 21:47 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr.

596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new


Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)



Luxembourg, 1 December 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital


Holding S.A. (Corestate) has appointed René Parmantier as the new Chairman


of the Management Board (CEO) with immediate effect and a term of three


years. The 45-year-old Parmantier has more than 25 years of professional


experience in the financial industry. The previous CEO, Lars Schnidrig, was


appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect


and for a term of three years. Schnidrig has already worked for Corestate in


this position in 2017 and 2018. The originally designated CEO Klaus Schmitt


will not take up his office.



Notifying person:


Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger


Chief Markets Officer


T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400


ir@corestate-capital.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



01.12.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.


4, Rue Jean Monnet


L-2180 Luxemburg


Luxemburg


Telefon: +49 69 3535630-107


Fax: +49 69 3535630-29


E-Mail: IR@corestate-capital.com


Internet: www.corestate-capital.com


ISIN: LU1296758029


WKN: A141J3


Indizes: SDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart,


Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1152073





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1152073 01.12.2020 CET/CEST



°






