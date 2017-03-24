DGAP-Adhoc: Change to Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Elringklinger":

Change to Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Change to Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger

24-March-2017 / 10:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Change to Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), March 24, 2017 +++ The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG, Walter H. Lechler, informed the Supervisory Board, at its meeting convened today, of his intention to stand down from his post at the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2017, and vacate the Supervisory Board. In doing so, he is following the standard practice embraced by the family of principal shareholders not to occupy key positions beyond the age of 75.

For further information, please contact:

ElringKlinger AG Dr. Jens Winter Investor Relations / Corporate PR Max-Eyth-Straße 2 72581 Dettingen/Erms Germany Phone: +49 7123 724-88335 [IMAGE] Fax: +49 7123 724-85 8335 [IMAGE] E-Mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com

About ElringKlinger AG ElringKlinger has focused its efforts on developing forward-looking green technologies. These are designed not only to reduce CO2 emissions but also to scale back the level of harmful nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and soot particles. ElringKlinger is one of the few automotive suppliers worldwide with the capabilities of developing and producing high-tech components for all types of drive system - whether for downsized combustion engines or for electric vehicles driven by batteries or fuel cells. Drawing on its expertise in lightweight engineering, ElringKlinger can make a decisive contribution to efforts aimed at further reducing vehicle weight and thus fuel consumption. The company's portfolio centered around emissions reduction also includes particulate filters and end-to-end exhaust gas purification systems used in ships, commercial vehicles, construction machinery, and stationary engines as well as in power stations. This is complemented by products made of the high-performance plastic PTFE supplied by ElringKlinger Kunststofftechnik, which are marketed to a wide range of industries - also to those operating beyond the vehicle manufacturing sector. Applying its abilities as an innovator, ElringKlinger is committed to sustainable mobility and earnings-driven growth. These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of around 8,600 people at 47 ElringKlinger Group locations around the globe.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

24-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: ElringKlinger AG Max-Eyth-Straße 2 72581 Dettingen/Erms Germany Phone: 071 23 / 724-0 Fax: 071 23 / 724-9006 E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com Internet: www.elringklinger.de ISIN: DE0007856023 WKN: 785602 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

557947 24-March-2017 CET/CEST

°

MMMM