DGAP-Adhoc: Change of CEO: José Luis Blanco appointed CEO of Nordex SE to succeed Lars Bondo Krogsgaard (english)

17.03.17 16:33
dpa-AFX


Change of CEO: José Luis Blanco appointed CEO of Nordex SE to succeed Lars Bondo Krogsgaard


17-March-2017 / 16:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Nordex SE's Supervisory Board has today appointed José Luis Blanco, the current COO of the Company, as new CEO. He is to succeed Lars Bondo Krogsgaard who will be leaving the Company with effect from 31 March 2017. After recent disappointment with the Company's 2017/2018 expectations, Mr Krogsgaard had proposed to leave the Company prematurely by mutual consent in the Company's best interest. His proposal was today accepted and agreed to by the Supervisory Board with regret.



Contact:


Felix Losada Deputy Head of Corporate Communications Phone: +49-40-30030-1141 Email: flosada@nordex-online.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


17-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: info@nordex-online.com Internet: www.nordex-online.com ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


555291 17-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



MMMM


