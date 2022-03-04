DGAP-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG: Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. stockt Beteiligung an Cardea Europe AG auf 100 Prozent auf (deutsch)
04.03.22 11:58
dpa-AFX
Cardea Europe AG: Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. stockt Beteiligung an Cardea Europe AG auf 100 Prozent auf
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cardea Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme
Cardea Europe AG: Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. stockt Beteiligung an
Cardea Europe AG auf 100 Prozent auf
04.03.2022 / 11:58 CET/CEST
Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. stockt Beteiligung an Cardea Europe AG auf
100 Prozent auf
4. März 2022 - Frankfurt. Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc., hat heute ihre
bestehende Option (vergl. Ad-Hoc vom 05.12.2021) zum Erwerb der
verbleibenden 51 Prozent an der Cardea Europe AG ausgeübt. Die Gesellschaft
hält nunmehr 100 Prozent an der Cardea Europe. Über den Kaufpreis wurde
Stillschweigen vereinbart.
Cardea Europe AG
Lurgiallee 14
D-60439 Frankfurt am Main
Deutschland
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Cardea Europe AG
Lurgiallee 14
60439 Frankfurt am Main
Deutschland
Telefon: 069 - 870 08 79 296
E-Mail: investor-relations@cardea-europe.de
Internet: www.cardea-europe.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2ZP5
WKN: A3H2ZP
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|62,50 €
|59,70 €
|2,80 €
|+4,69%
|04.03./12:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3H2ZP5
|A3H2ZP
|101,98 €
|30,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|62,50 €
|+4,69%
|12:14
|Berlin
|58,50 €
|+30,43%
|11:05
|München
|55,00 €
|+22,63%
|12:15
|Stuttgart
|61,00 €
|+12,96%
|13:02
|Düsseldorf
|57,80 €
|+1,40%
|09:14
|Frankfurt
|62,00 €
|-1,51%
|12:48