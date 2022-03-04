Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG: Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. stockt Beteiligung an Cardea Europe AG auf 100 Prozent auf (deutsch)




04.03.22 11:58
dpa-AFX

Cardea Europe AG: Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. stockt Beteiligung an Cardea Europe AG auf 100 Prozent auf



DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cardea Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme


Cardea Europe AG: Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. stockt Beteiligung an


Cardea Europe AG auf 100 Prozent auf



04.03.2022 / 11:58 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014



Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. stockt Beteiligung an Cardea Europe AG auf


100 Prozent auf



4. März 2022 - Frankfurt. Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc., hat heute ihre


bestehende Option (vergl. Ad-Hoc vom 05.12.2021) zum Erwerb der


verbleibenden 51 Prozent an der Cardea Europe AG ausgeübt. Die Gesellschaft


hält nunmehr 100 Prozent an der Cardea Europe. Über den Kaufpreis wurde


Stillschweigen vereinbart.



Cardea Europe AG


Lurgiallee 14


D-60439 Frankfurt am Main


Deutschland



Disclaimer



Safe Harbor Statement



No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or


possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where


action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this


announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe


any such restrictions.



If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such


statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will',


'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar


expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current


expectations and assumptions of DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the


persons acting together with DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG. Such


forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and


forecasts which DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting


together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG have made to the best of


their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future.


Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are


difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DESIAG and / or


CARDEA EUROPE AG or the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA


EUROPE AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences


may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such


forward-looking statements.



The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes


only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed


for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its


accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to


change.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



04.03.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Cardea Europe AG


Lurgiallee 14


60439 Frankfurt am Main


Deutschland


Telefon: 069 - 870 08 79 296


E-Mail: investor-relations@cardea-europe.de


Internet: www.cardea-europe.de


ISIN: DE000A3H2ZP5


WKN: A3H2ZP


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München,


Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1294961



Notierung vorgesehen. / Designated to be listed.



Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1294961 04.03.2022 CET/CEST



Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Aktuell
Elon Musk und Tesla ($TSLA) steigen in Lithium ein. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
