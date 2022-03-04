DGAP-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG: Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. stockt Beteiligung an Cardea Europe AG auf 100 Prozent auf (deutsch)

Cardea Europe AG: Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. stockt Beteiligung an Cardea Europe AG auf 100 Prozent auf

Cardea Europe AG: Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. stockt Beteiligung an

Cardea Europe AG auf 100 Prozent auf

4. März 2022 - Frankfurt. Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc., hat heute ihre

bestehende Option (vergl. Ad-Hoc vom 05.12.2021) zum Erwerb der

verbleibenden 51 Prozent an der Cardea Europe AG ausgeübt. Die Gesellschaft

hält nunmehr 100 Prozent an der Cardea Europe. Über den Kaufpreis wurde

Stillschweigen vereinbart.

°