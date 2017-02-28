DGAP-Adhoc: Capital Stage AG: Capital Stage acquires shares from an institutional investor of CHORUS Clean Energy AG against issuing of new shares (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Capital Stage":

Hamburg, 28 February 2017 - Capital Stage AG ("Capital Stage") acquires from an institutional investor of CHORUS Clean Energy AG ("CHORUS") additional 54,999 shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG (this equals approx. 0.2% of the share capital of CHORUS). Furthermore, Capital Stage has acquired additional shares of CHORUS over the stock exchange, Capital Stage will hold approx. 95.0037% of the CHORUS shares.

The acquisition of the additional shares of CHORUS is an exchange of shares, in which for each 3 (three) shares of CHORUS 5 (five) shares of Capital Stage will be issued. The exchange ratio corresponds to the exchange ratio of the exchange offer which was closed in October 2016.

In order to create the new Capital Stage shares, Capital Stage undertakes a capital increase against contribution in kind by using parts of its authorized capital and under exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders' in the amount of EUR 91,665.00. The consummation of the capital increase will be registered in the commercial register shortly. The share capital of Capital Stage will be increased from EUR 126,431,995.00 up to EUR 126,523,660.00.

Capital Stage AG The Management Board

About Capital Stage AG: Since 2009, Capital Stage has been investing in and operating solar and wind parks, now with installations in Germany, France, Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria and Sweden. Including solar and wind parks acquired and operated as part of the asset management business for third parties, the company's generation capacity totals more than 1.2 gigawatts. This makes Capital Stage one of Europe's leading independent solar and wind park operators. With its solar and wind parks, the company generates attractive yields as well as continuous and predictable income.

The Capital Stage AG share is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Hamburg stock exchange (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500). Since 2014, the Capital Stage AG share has been included in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

You can find further information on the company at www.capitalstage.com.

