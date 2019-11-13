DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Die CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA wurde von der KPS Stiftung über deren Absicht informiert, Aktien zu verkaufen. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CTS Eventim":

13.11.2019 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung

(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE

UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH

OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

AD HOC MITTEILUNG

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung

(EU) Nr. 596/2014 (Marktmissbrauchsverordnung).

Die CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA wurde von der KPS Stiftung über deren Absicht

informiert, Aktien zu verkaufen.

München, 13. November 2019. Die CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA wurde von der KPS

Stiftung über deren Absicht, Aktien zu verkaufen, wie folgt informiert:

"Wir informieren Sie darüber, dass die KPS Stiftung beabsichtigt, bis zu

7.874.000 Aktien der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005470306),

entsprechend bis zu 8,2% der Stimmrechte, im "accelerated bookbuilding"

Verfahren beginnend heute, den 13. November 2019, über Berenberg als Sole

Global Coordinator und Sole Bookrunner, zu platzieren. Der Verkauf der

Aktien dient in erster Linie der Steigerung des Streubesitzes und des

Handelsvolumens der Aktien der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KG. Über den heutigen

Verkauf von Anteilen an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA und der damit

einhergehenden 180tägigen Lock-Up Periode hinaus beabsichtigt die KPS

Stiftung derzeit nicht, ihre Position als Hauptanteilseigner der CTS Eventim

AG & Co. KGaA weiter zu reduzieren. Die nach der heutigen Platzierung noch

verbleibenden Anteile der KPS Stiftung an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA und

die damit verbundenen Stimmrechte sollen auch künftig zum Wohlergehen und

zum geschäftlichen Erfolg von CTS Eventim beitragen."

Über CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM ist einer der international führenden Anbieter in den Bereichen

Ticketing und

Live Entertainment. 2018 wurden rund 250 Millionen Tickets über die Systeme

des Unternehmens vermarktet - stationär, online und mobil. Zu den

Onlineportalen zählen Marken wie eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch,

ticketone.it und entradas.com. Zur EVENTIM-Gruppe gehören außerdem

zahlreiche Veranstalter von Konzerten, Tourneen und Festivals wie "Rock am

Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside" oder "Lucca Summer". Darüber

hinaus betreibt CTS EVENTIM einige der renommiertesten Veranstaltungsstätten

Europas, etwa die Kölner LANXESS arena, die Berliner Waldbühne und das

EVENTIM Apollo in London. Die CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306)

ist seit 2000 börsennotiert und gegenwärtig Mitglied des MDAX. Im Jahr 2018

erwirtschafteten 3.141 Mitarbeiter in 21 Ländern einen Umsatz von mehr als

1,2 Milliarden Euro.

Für weitere Informationen:

Corporate Communications:

Christian Steinhof

Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation

Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299

christian.steinhof@eventim.de

Investor Relations:

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

Tel.: +49.421.3666.270

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

DISCLAIMER

MEMBERS OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC ARE NOT ELIGIBLE TO TAKE PART IN THE PLACING.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER OF SECURITIES TO WHICH IT RELATES ARE ONLY

ADDRESSED TO AND DIRECTED AT (1) IN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN

ECONOMIC AREA, PERSONS WHO ARE QUALIFIED INVESTORS WITHIN THE MEANING OF

ARTICLE 2(E) OF THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION (REGULATION EU 2017/1129 OF THE

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL ON THE PROSPECTUS TO BE PUBLISHED

WHEN SECURITIES ARE OFFERED TO THE PUBLIC OR ADMITTED TO TRADING ON A

REGULATED MARKET AND REPEALING DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC); (2) IN THE UNITED

KINGDOM, PERSONS WHO (I) HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO

INVESTMENTS WHO FALL WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND

MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (AS AMENDED) (THE

"ORDER"); OR (II) FALL WITHIN ARTICLE 49(2)(A) TO (D) OF THE ORDER OR (III)

ARE PERSONS TO WHOM AN OFFER OF THE PLACING SHARES MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE

MADE; AND(3) IN THE UNITED STATES TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS AS

DEFINED IN RULE 144A UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED WHO

ARE ALSO "QUALIFIED PURCHASERS" AS DEFINED IN THE US INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT

OF 1940, AS AMENDED (ALL SUCH PERSONS REFERRED TO IN (1), (2) AND(3)

TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS "RELEVANT PERSONS"). THE INFORMATION REGARDING

THE PLACING SET OUT IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MUST NOT BE ACTED ON OR RELIED ON

BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT

ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT

PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS.

This announcement and the information contained herein is for information

purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or an

invitation to acquire or dispose of securities in the United States, Canada,

Australia, South Africa or Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such

an offer or invitation is unlawful.

The Placing Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the US

Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the

securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States,

and, absent registration, may not be offered or sold in the United States or

to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons (as defined in Regulation S

under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a

transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities

Act and the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of

the United States. There will be no public offering of the Placing Shares in

the United States or elsewhere. Any offers and sales of the Placing Shares

to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities

Act) will be made only to persons who are "qualified institutional buyers"

as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act who are also "qualified

purchasers" as defined in the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

The Placing Shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US

Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or other

regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing

authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the Placing or the

accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the

contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

No prospectus or offering document has been or will be prepared in

connection with the Placing. Any investment decision to buy securities in

the Placing must be made solely on the basis of publicly available

information. Such information is not the responsibility of and has not been

independently verified by CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, the Seller, Berenberg

or any of their respective affiliates.

Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or

distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into or from the United States

(including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States

and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia, South Africa or Japan. Any

failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United

States, Canadian, Australian, South African or Japanese securities laws.

The distribution of this announcement and the offering or sale of the

Placing Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action

has been taken by CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, the Seller, Berenberg or any of

their respective affiliates that would, or which is intended to, permit a

public offer of the Placing Shares in any jurisdiction or possession or

distribution of this announcement or any other offering or publicity

material relating to the Placing Shares in any jurisdiction where action for

that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement

comes are required by CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, the Seller and Berenberg to

inform themselves about and to observe any applicable restrictions.

13.11.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

Rablstr. 26

81669 München

Deutschland

Telefon: 0421/ 3666-0

Fax: 0421/ 3666-290

E-Mail: info@eventim.de

Internet: www.eventim.de

ISIN: DE0005470306

WKN: 547030

Indizes: MDAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 912015

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

912015 13.11.2019 CET/CEST

