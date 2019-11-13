DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Die CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA wurde von der KPS Stiftung über deren Absicht informiert, Aktien zu verkaufen. (deutsch)
13.11.19 17:40
dpa-AFX
CTS Eventim AG & Co.
KGaA: Die CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA wurde von der KPS Stiftung über deren Absicht informiert, Aktien zu verkaufen.
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Transaktion eigene
Aktien
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Die CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA wurde von der KPS
Stiftung über deren Absicht informiert, Aktien zu verkaufen.
13.11.2019 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE
UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH
OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW
AD HOC MITTEILUNG
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr. 596/2014 (Marktmissbrauchsverordnung).
Die CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA wurde von der KPS Stiftung über deren Absicht
informiert, Aktien zu verkaufen.
München, 13. November 2019. Die CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA wurde von der KPS
Stiftung über deren Absicht, Aktien zu verkaufen, wie folgt informiert:
"Wir informieren Sie darüber, dass die KPS Stiftung beabsichtigt, bis zu
7.874.000 Aktien der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005470306),
entsprechend bis zu 8,2% der Stimmrechte, im "accelerated bookbuilding"
Verfahren beginnend heute, den 13. November 2019, über Berenberg als Sole
Global Coordinator und Sole Bookrunner, zu platzieren. Der Verkauf der
Aktien dient in erster Linie der Steigerung des Streubesitzes und des
Handelsvolumens der Aktien der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KG. Über den heutigen
Verkauf von Anteilen an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA und der damit
einhergehenden 180tägigen Lock-Up Periode hinaus beabsichtigt die KPS
Stiftung derzeit nicht, ihre Position als Hauptanteilseigner der CTS Eventim
AG & Co. KGaA weiter zu reduzieren. Die nach der heutigen Platzierung noch
verbleibenden Anteile der KPS Stiftung an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA und
die damit verbundenen Stimmrechte sollen auch künftig zum Wohlergehen und
zum geschäftlichen Erfolg von CTS Eventim beitragen."
Über CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM ist einer der international führenden Anbieter in den Bereichen
Ticketing und
Live Entertainment. 2018 wurden rund 250 Millionen Tickets über die Systeme
des Unternehmens vermarktet - stationär, online und mobil. Zu den
Onlineportalen zählen Marken wie eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch,
ticketone.it und entradas.com. Zur EVENTIM-Gruppe gehören außerdem
zahlreiche Veranstalter von Konzerten, Tourneen und Festivals wie "Rock am
Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside" oder "Lucca Summer". Darüber
hinaus betreibt CTS EVENTIM einige der renommiertesten Veranstaltungsstätten
Europas, etwa die Kölner LANXESS arena, die Berliner Waldbühne und das
EVENTIM Apollo in London. Die CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306)
ist seit 2000 börsennotiert und gegenwärtig Mitglied des MDAX. Im Jahr 2018
erwirtschafteten 3.141 Mitarbeiter in 21 Ländern einen Umsatz von mehr als
1,2 Milliarden Euro.
Für weitere Informationen:
Corporate Communications:
Christian Steinhof
Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299
christian.steinhof@eventim.de
Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de
13.11.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Deutschland
Telefon: 0421/ 3666-0
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-Mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indizes: MDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 912015
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
912015 13.11.2019 CET/CEST
