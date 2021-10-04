DGAP-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA S.P.A. (deutsch)

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.



V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA S.P.A.

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR

ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA S.P.A.

04.10.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Dublin, Irland und Lainate, Italien - 4. Oktober 2021 -Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

N.V. lanciert heute ein öffentliches Umtauschangebot gemäss den

schweizerischen Übernahmevorschriften zur vollständigen Übernahme und

Dekotierung von Cassiopea S.p.A. Das Umtauschverhältnis entspricht den

aktuellen Marktpreisen.

Weitere Informationen sind verfügbar unter

https://www.cosmopharma.com/news-and-media/news-releases/2021/211004 und

unter https://www.cassiopea.com/web-filter/

Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo ist ein pharmazeutisches Spezialunternehmen, das sich auf die

Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Produkten zur Behandlung ausgewählter

Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen und zur Verbesserung von Qualitätsmassnahmen in der

Endoskopie durch die Unterstützung der Erkennung von Dickdarmläsionen

spezialisiert hat. Cosmo hat auch medizinische Geräte für die Endoskopie

entwickelt und ist vor kurzem eine Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den

weltweiten Vertrieb von GI Genius(TM) eingegangen, einem Gerät mit

künstlicher Intelligenz für den Einsatz bei Koloskopien und GI-Verfahren.

Cosmo hat Aemcolo(TM) an Red Hill Biopharma lizenziert und ist der

Lizenznehmer von BYFAVO(TM) (Remimazolam) für die USA zur Sedierung bei

Eingriffen, welches es an Acacia sub-lizenziert hat. Für weitere

Informationen über Cosmo und seine Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die Website

des Unternehmens: www.cosmopharma.com

Über Cassiopea

Cassiopea ist ein Spezialpharma-Unternehmen, das verschreibungspflichtige

Medikamente mit neuartigen Wirkmechanismen (MOA) entwickelt und vermarktet,

um langjährige und wesentliche dermatologische Erkrankungen zu behandeln,

insbesondere Akne, androgenetische Alopezie (oder AGA) und Genitalwarzen.

Cassiopea investiert in Innovationen, die den wissenschaftlichen Fortschritt

in Bereichen vorantreiben, welche jahrzehntelang weitgehend ignoriert

wurden. Das Portfolio umfasst vier unbelastete klinische Kandidaten, für die

Cassiopea die weltweiten Rechte besitzt. Die Strategie des Unternehmens ist

es, dieses Know-how zu nutzen, um das kommerzielle Potenzial für seine

Produkte direkt oder mit einem Partner zu optimieren. Für weitere

Informationen über Cassiopea besuchen Sie bitte www.cassiopea.com.

Kontakt

Niall Donnelly, CFO & Head of Diana Harbort, CEO & Head of

Investor Relations Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. Cassiopea S.p.A.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70 Tel: +39 02 868 911 24,

[1]ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com 1. [1]dharbort@cassiopea.com 1.

mailto:ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com mailto:dharbort@cassiopea.com

Disclaimer (in Englisch)

This communication (the "Communication") has been prepared by Cosmo

Pharmaceuticals N.V. ('Cosmo" and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us"

or the "Group") solely for informational purposes and has not been

independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or

implied, is made or given by or on behalf of any of the Group. Cosmo

reserves the right to amend or replace the Communication at any time, and

undertakes no obligation to provide the recipients with access to any

additional information. Cosmo shall not be obligated to update or correct

the information set forth in the Communication or to provide any additional

information. Nothing in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a

promise or representation as to the future.

Certain statements in this Communication are forward-looking statements. By

their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,

uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to

differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking

statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely

affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events

described herein. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the

forward looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but

not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market

conditions, intense competition in the markets in which the Group operates,

costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse

political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the Group's

markets, and other factors beyond the control of the Group). Neither Cosmo

nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any

other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking

statements, which speak of the date of this Communication. Statements

contained in this Communication regarding past trends or events should not

be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the

future.

This Communication does not constitute or form part of, and should not be

construed as, an offer or invitation or inducement to subscribe for,

underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Cosmo, nor should it or

any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any

contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Group, nor shall

it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with,

any contract or commitment whatsoever. This Communication constitutes

neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of Cosmo and

it does not constitute a prospectus or similar notice within the meaning of

articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act or a

prospectus pursuant to the laws of any other jurisdiction. This

Communication may be considered to be marketing material. The offer [and

listing] will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus

which is to be published. An investment decision regarding the publicly

offered securities of Cosmo should only be made on the basis of the

prospectus. The prospectus is expected to be published on or around 4

October 2021 and will be available free of charge at

https://www.cosmopharma.com/investors.

United States of America

The securities described in this Communication have not been and will not be

registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S.

Securities Act"), or under any law of any state of the United States of

America, and may not be offered, sold, resold, or delivered, directly or

indirectly, in or into the U.S., except pursuant to an exemption from the

registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state

securities laws. Neither this document nor the exchange offer described

herein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy

any securities in the U.S. or in any other jurisdiction in which such an

offer or solicitation would be unlawful. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. will not

register or make a public offer of its securities, or otherwise conduct any

public tender offer, in the U.S. In the U.S., this document is being

provided to "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under

the U.S. Securities Act) only on a confidential basis. Neither the United

States Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities

commission in the United States has approved or disapproved the Offering of

the shares or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the Prospectus. Any

representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT SELLERS OF COSMO SHARES MAY

BE RELYING ON THE EXEMPTION FROM THE PROVISIONS OF SECTION 5 OF THE US

SECURITIES ACT PROVIDED BY RULE 144A.

By tendering securities of Cassiopea S.p.A. into this offer, you will be

deemed to represent that you (x) (a) are not a U.S. person, (b) are not

acting for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, and (c) are not in or

delivering the acceptance from, the United States or (y) you are a

"qualified institutional buyer" as that term is used in Rule 144A under the

U.S. Securities Act.

United Kingdom

This Communication is directed only at persons in the U.K. who (i) have

professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within

article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial

Promotion) Order 2005 (the Order), (ii) are persons falling within article

49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations,

etc.") of the Order or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be

communicated (all such persons together being referred to as Relevant

Persons). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons

who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which

this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be

engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

Australia, Canada, Japan

This Communication is not addressed to shareholders of Cassiopea S.p.A.

whose place of residence, seat or habitual abode is in Australia, Canada or

Japan, and such shareholders may not accept the offer.

European Economic Area

The offer set out in this Communication (the Offer) is only being made

within the European Economic Area (EEA) pursuant to an exemption under

Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended and together with any applicable

adopting or amending measures in any relevant member state (as defined

below), the Prospectus Regulation), as implemented in each member state of

the EEA (each a relevant member state), from the requirement to publish a

prospectus that has been approved by the competent authority in that

relevant member state and published in accordance with the Prospectus

Regulation as implemented in that relevant member state or, where

appropriate, approved in another relevant member state and notified to the

competent authority in that relevant member state, all in accordance with

the Prospectus Regulation. Accordingly, in the EEA, the Offer and documents

or other materials in relation to the Offer and the shares in Cosmo

Pharmaceuticals N.V. (the Offeror Shares) are only addressed to, and are

only directed at, (i) qualified investors (qualified investors) in the

relevant member state within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the

Prospectus Regulation, as adopted in the relevant member state, and (ii)

persons who hold, and will tender, the equivalent of at least EUR 100,000

worth of shares in Cassiopea S.p.A. (the Target Shares) in exchange for the

receipt of Offeror Shares (collectively, permitted participants). This offer

prospectus and the documents and other materials in relation to the Offer

may not be acted or relied upon by persons in the EEA who are not permitted

participants, and each Target shareholder seeking to participate in the

Offer that is resident in the EEA will be deemed to have represented and

agreed that it is a qualified investor or that it is tendering the

equivalent of EUR 100,000 worth of Target Shares in exchange of Offeror

Shares.

Italy

The offer set out in this Communication (the Offer) does not constitute a

public offer nor a tender or exchange offer nor an advertisement of

securities to the public in the Republic of Italy. Neither the Offer nor the

COPN Shares have been registered with or cleared by the Commissione

Nazionale per la Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB") (the Italian securities

exchange commission), pursuant to Italian securities legislation. Neither

the CONSOB nor any other Italian public authority has examined, approved,

cleared or registered this Prospectus or will examine, approve, clear or

register this Offer. Accordingly, Italian residents cannot participate in

the Offer nor may copies of this Communication or of any other document

relating to the Offer be distributed or published in the Republic of Italy,

either on primary and on secondary market. This Communication has not been

prepared in accordance with the prospectus requirements nor the tender offer

requirements provided for, or otherwise applicable in, Italy. Cosmo

Pharmaceutical N.V. will not accept, directly or indirectly, any order

relating to the Offer made in, or coming from, the Republic of Italy; any

such order will be deemed null and void.

General

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.'s public tender and exchange offer for all

publicly held shares of Cassiopea S.p.A. (the Offer) is not being made,

directly or indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which such offer

would be unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable law or regulation or

which would require Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. to make any amendment to the

terms or conditions of the Offer, to make any additional application to, or

to take any additional action with respect to, any governmental, regulatory

or legal authority. It is not intended to extend the Offer to any such

country or jurisdiction. Documents relating to the Offer may not be

distributed in, or sent to, any such country or jurisdiction. Such documents

may not be used for the purpose of soliciting purchases of Cassiopea S.p.A.

securities by any person or entity resident or incorporated in such country

or jurisdiction.

This Communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada,

Australia, Japan or Italy. This communication does not constitute an offer

to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any

jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Cassiopea S.p.A.

Via Cristoforo Colombo 1

20045 Lainate

Schweiz

E-Mail: info@cassiopea.com

Internet: https://www.cassiopea.com/

ISIN: IT0005108359

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

1237853 04.10.2021 CET/CEST

