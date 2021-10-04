DGAP-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA S.P.A. (deutsch)
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.
V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cassiopea S.p.A. / Schlagwort(e): Übernahmeangebot
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR
ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
04.10.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Dublin, Irland und Lainate, Italien - 4. Oktober 2021 -Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
N.V. lanciert heute ein öffentliches Umtauschangebot gemäss den
schweizerischen Übernahmevorschriften zur vollständigen Übernahme und
Dekotierung von Cassiopea S.p.A. Das Umtauschverhältnis entspricht den
aktuellen Marktpreisen.
Weitere Informationen sind verfügbar unter
https://www.cosmopharma.com/news-and-media/news-releases/2021/211004 und
unter https://www.cassiopea.com/web-filter/
Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
Cosmo ist ein pharmazeutisches Spezialunternehmen, das sich auf die
Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Produkten zur Behandlung ausgewählter
Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen und zur Verbesserung von Qualitätsmassnahmen in der
Endoskopie durch die Unterstützung der Erkennung von Dickdarmläsionen
spezialisiert hat. Cosmo hat auch medizinische Geräte für die Endoskopie
entwickelt und ist vor kurzem eine Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den
weltweiten Vertrieb von GI Genius(TM) eingegangen, einem Gerät mit
künstlicher Intelligenz für den Einsatz bei Koloskopien und GI-Verfahren.
Cosmo hat Aemcolo(TM) an Red Hill Biopharma lizenziert und ist der
Lizenznehmer von BYFAVO(TM) (Remimazolam) für die USA zur Sedierung bei
Eingriffen, welches es an Acacia sub-lizenziert hat. Für weitere
Informationen über Cosmo und seine Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die Website
des Unternehmens: www.cosmopharma.com
Über Cassiopea
Cassiopea ist ein Spezialpharma-Unternehmen, das verschreibungspflichtige
Medikamente mit neuartigen Wirkmechanismen (MOA) entwickelt und vermarktet,
um langjährige und wesentliche dermatologische Erkrankungen zu behandeln,
insbesondere Akne, androgenetische Alopezie (oder AGA) und Genitalwarzen.
Cassiopea investiert in Innovationen, die den wissenschaftlichen Fortschritt
in Bereichen vorantreiben, welche jahrzehntelang weitgehend ignoriert
wurden. Das Portfolio umfasst vier unbelastete klinische Kandidaten, für die
Cassiopea die weltweiten Rechte besitzt. Die Strategie des Unternehmens ist
es, dieses Know-how zu nutzen, um das kommerzielle Potenzial für seine
Produkte direkt oder mit einem Partner zu optimieren. Für weitere
Informationen über Cassiopea besuchen Sie bitte www.cassiopea.com.
Kontakt
Niall Donnelly, CFO & Head of Diana Harbort, CEO & Head of
Investor Relations Investor Relations
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. Cassiopea S.p.A.
Tel: +353 1 817 03 70 Tel: +39 02 868 911 24,
[1]ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com 1. [1]dharbort@cassiopea.com 1.
mailto:ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com mailto:dharbort@cassiopea.com
Disclaimer (in Englisch)
This communication (the "Communication") has been prepared by Cosmo
Pharmaceuticals N.V. ('Cosmo" and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us"
or the "Group") solely for informational purposes and has not been
independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or
implied, is made or given by or on behalf of any of the Group. Cosmo
reserves the right to amend or replace the Communication at any time, and
undertakes no obligation to provide the recipients with access to any
additional information. Cosmo shall not be obligated to update or correct
the information set forth in the Communication or to provide any additional
information. Nothing in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a
promise or representation as to the future.
Certain statements in this Communication are forward-looking statements. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking
statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely
affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events
described herein. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the
forward looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but
not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market
conditions, intense competition in the markets in which the Group operates,
costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse
political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the Group's
markets, and other factors beyond the control of the Group). Neither Cosmo
nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any
other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements, which speak of the date of this Communication. Statements
contained in this Communication regarding past trends or events should not
be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the
future.
This Communication does not constitute or form part of, and should not be
construed as, an offer or invitation or inducement to subscribe for,
underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Cosmo, nor should it or
any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any
contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Group, nor shall
it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with,
any contract or commitment whatsoever. This Communication constitutes
neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of Cosmo and
it does not constitute a prospectus or similar notice within the meaning of
articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act or a
prospectus pursuant to the laws of any other jurisdiction. This
Communication may be considered to be marketing material. The offer [and
listing] will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus
which is to be published. An investment decision regarding the publicly
offered securities of Cosmo should only be made on the basis of the
prospectus. The prospectus is expected to be published on or around 4
October 2021 and will be available free of charge at
https://www.cosmopharma.com/investors.
United States of America
The securities described in this Communication have not been and will not be
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S.
Securities Act"), or under any law of any state of the United States of
America, and may not be offered, sold, resold, or delivered, directly or
indirectly, in or into the U.S., except pursuant to an exemption from the
registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state
securities laws. Neither this document nor the exchange offer described
herein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy
any securities in the U.S. or in any other jurisdiction in which such an
offer or solicitation would be unlawful. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. will not
register or make a public offer of its securities, or otherwise conduct any
public tender offer, in the U.S. In the U.S., this document is being
provided to "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under
the U.S. Securities Act) only on a confidential basis. Neither the United
States Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities
commission in the United States has approved or disapproved the Offering of
the shares or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the Prospectus. Any
representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.
PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT SELLERS OF COSMO SHARES MAY
BE RELYING ON THE EXEMPTION FROM THE PROVISIONS OF SECTION 5 OF THE US
SECURITIES ACT PROVIDED BY RULE 144A.
By tendering securities of Cassiopea S.p.A. into this offer, you will be
deemed to represent that you (x) (a) are not a U.S. person, (b) are not
acting for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, and (c) are not in or
delivering the acceptance from, the United States or (y) you are a
"qualified institutional buyer" as that term is used in Rule 144A under the
U.S. Securities Act.
United Kingdom
This Communication is directed only at persons in the U.K. who (i) have
professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within
article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005 (the Order), (ii) are persons falling within article
49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations,
etc.") of the Order or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be
communicated (all such persons together being referred to as Relevant
Persons). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons
who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which
this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be
engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
Australia, Canada, Japan
This Communication is not addressed to shareholders of Cassiopea S.p.A.
whose place of residence, seat or habitual abode is in Australia, Canada or
Japan, and such shareholders may not accept the offer.
European Economic Area
The offer set out in this Communication (the Offer) is only being made
within the European Economic Area (EEA) pursuant to an exemption under
Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended and together with any applicable
adopting or amending measures in any relevant member state (as defined
below), the Prospectus Regulation), as implemented in each member state of
the EEA (each a relevant member state), from the requirement to publish a
prospectus that has been approved by the competent authority in that
relevant member state and published in accordance with the Prospectus
Regulation as implemented in that relevant member state or, where
appropriate, approved in another relevant member state and notified to the
competent authority in that relevant member state, all in accordance with
the Prospectus Regulation. Accordingly, in the EEA, the Offer and documents
or other materials in relation to the Offer and the shares in Cosmo
Pharmaceuticals N.V. (the Offeror Shares) are only addressed to, and are
only directed at, (i) qualified investors (qualified investors) in the
relevant member state within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the
Prospectus Regulation, as adopted in the relevant member state, and (ii)
persons who hold, and will tender, the equivalent of at least EUR 100,000
worth of shares in Cassiopea S.p.A. (the Target Shares) in exchange for the
receipt of Offeror Shares (collectively, permitted participants). This offer
prospectus and the documents and other materials in relation to the Offer
may not be acted or relied upon by persons in the EEA who are not permitted
participants, and each Target shareholder seeking to participate in the
Offer that is resident in the EEA will be deemed to have represented and
agreed that it is a qualified investor or that it is tendering the
equivalent of EUR 100,000 worth of Target Shares in exchange of Offeror
Shares.
Italy
The offer set out in this Communication (the Offer) does not constitute a
public offer nor a tender or exchange offer nor an advertisement of
securities to the public in the Republic of Italy. Neither the Offer nor the
COPN Shares have been registered with or cleared by the Commissione
Nazionale per la Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB") (the Italian securities
exchange commission), pursuant to Italian securities legislation. Neither
the CONSOB nor any other Italian public authority has examined, approved,
cleared or registered this Prospectus or will examine, approve, clear or
register this Offer. Accordingly, Italian residents cannot participate in
the Offer nor may copies of this Communication or of any other document
relating to the Offer be distributed or published in the Republic of Italy,
either on primary and on secondary market. This Communication has not been
prepared in accordance with the prospectus requirements nor the tender offer
requirements provided for, or otherwise applicable in, Italy. Cosmo
Pharmaceutical N.V. will not accept, directly or indirectly, any order
relating to the Offer made in, or coming from, the Republic of Italy; any
such order will be deemed null and void.
General
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.'s public tender and exchange offer for all
publicly held shares of Cassiopea S.p.A. (the Offer) is not being made,
directly or indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which such offer
would be unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable law or regulation or
which would require Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. to make any amendment to the
terms or conditions of the Offer, to make any additional application to, or
to take any additional action with respect to, any governmental, regulatory
or legal authority. It is not intended to extend the Offer to any such
country or jurisdiction. Documents relating to the Offer may not be
distributed in, or sent to, any such country or jurisdiction. Such documents
may not be used for the purpose of soliciting purchases of Cassiopea S.p.A.
securities by any person or entity resident or incorporated in such country
or jurisdiction.
This Communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada,
Australia, Japan or Italy. This communication does not constitute an offer
to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any
jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Cassiopea S.p.A.
Via Cristoforo Colombo 1
20045 Lainate
Schweiz
E-Mail: info@cassiopea.com
Internet: https://www.cassiopea.com/
ISIN: IT0005108359
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1237853
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
1237853 04.10.2021 CET/CEST
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,20 €
|32,20 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.10./07:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IT0005108359
|A14U64
|50,00 €
|30,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|32,20 €
|0,00%
|01.10.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|38,10 $
|-6,04%
|20.09.21