DGAP-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA S.P.A. (deutsch)

04.10.21 07:01
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.

V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA S.P.A.



COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR


ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA S.P.A.



04.10.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



Dublin, Irland und Lainate, Italien - 4. Oktober 2021 -Cosmo Pharmaceuticals


N.V. lanciert heute ein öffentliches Umtauschangebot gemäss den


schweizerischen Übernahmevorschriften zur vollständigen Übernahme und


Dekotierung von Cassiopea S.p.A. Das Umtauschverhältnis entspricht den


aktuellen Marktpreisen.



Weitere Informationen sind verfügbar unter


https://www.cosmopharma.com/news-and-media/news-releases/2021/211004 und


unter https://www.cassiopea.com/web-filter/



Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals


Cosmo ist ein pharmazeutisches Spezialunternehmen, das sich auf die


Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Produkten zur Behandlung ausgewählter


Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen und zur Verbesserung von Qualitätsmassnahmen in der


Endoskopie durch die Unterstützung der Erkennung von Dickdarmläsionen


spezialisiert hat. Cosmo hat auch medizinische Geräte für die Endoskopie


entwickelt und ist vor kurzem eine Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den


weltweiten Vertrieb von GI Genius(TM) eingegangen, einem Gerät mit


künstlicher Intelligenz für den Einsatz bei Koloskopien und GI-Verfahren.


Cosmo hat Aemcolo(TM) an Red Hill Biopharma lizenziert und ist der


Lizenznehmer von BYFAVO(TM) (Remimazolam) für die USA zur Sedierung bei


Eingriffen, welches es an Acacia sub-lizenziert hat. Für weitere


Informationen über Cosmo und seine Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die Website


des Unternehmens: www.cosmopharma.com



Über Cassiopea


Cassiopea ist ein Spezialpharma-Unternehmen, das verschreibungspflichtige


Medikamente mit neuartigen Wirkmechanismen (MOA) entwickelt und vermarktet,


um langjährige und wesentliche dermatologische Erkrankungen zu behandeln,


insbesondere Akne, androgenetische Alopezie (oder AGA) und Genitalwarzen.


Cassiopea investiert in Innovationen, die den wissenschaftlichen Fortschritt


in Bereichen vorantreiben, welche jahrzehntelang weitgehend ignoriert


wurden. Das Portfolio umfasst vier unbelastete klinische Kandidaten, für die


Cassiopea die weltweiten Rechte besitzt. Die Strategie des Unternehmens ist


es, dieses Know-how zu nutzen, um das kommerzielle Potenzial für seine


Produkte direkt oder mit einem Partner zu optimieren. Für weitere


Informationen über Cassiopea besuchen Sie bitte www.cassiopea.com.



Kontakt



Niall Donnelly, CFO & Head of Diana Harbort, CEO & Head of


Investor Relations Investor Relations


Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. Cassiopea S.p.A.


Tel: +353 1 817 03 70 Tel: +39 02 868 911 24,


[1]ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com 1. [1]dharbort@cassiopea.com 1.


mailto:ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com mailto:dharbort@cassiopea.com


Disclaimer (in Englisch)



This communication (the "Communication") has been prepared by Cosmo


Pharmaceuticals N.V. ('Cosmo" and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us"


or the "Group") solely for informational purposes and has not been


independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or


implied, is made or given by or on behalf of any of the Group. Cosmo


reserves the right to amend or replace the Communication at any time, and


undertakes no obligation to provide the recipients with access to any


additional information. Cosmo shall not be obligated to update or correct


the information set forth in the Communication or to provide any additional


information. Nothing in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a


promise or representation as to the future.



Certain statements in this Communication are forward-looking statements. By


their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,


uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to


differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking


statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely


affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events


described herein. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the


forward looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but


not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market


conditions, intense competition in the markets in which the Group operates,


costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse


political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the Group's


markets, and other factors beyond the control of the Group). Neither Cosmo


nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any


other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking


statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or


otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking


statements, which speak of the date of this Communication. Statements


contained in this Communication regarding past trends or events should not


be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the


future.



This Communication does not constitute or form part of, and should not be


construed as, an offer or invitation or inducement to subscribe for,


underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Cosmo, nor should it or


any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any


contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Group, nor shall


it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with,


any contract or commitment whatsoever. This Communication constitutes


neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of Cosmo and


it does not constitute a prospectus or similar notice within the meaning of


articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act or a


prospectus pursuant to the laws of any other jurisdiction. This


Communication may be considered to be marketing material. The offer [and


listing] will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus


which is to be published. An investment decision regarding the publicly


offered securities of Cosmo should only be made on the basis of the


prospectus. The prospectus is expected to be published on or around 4


October 2021 and will be available free of charge at


https://www.cosmopharma.com/investors.



United States of America



The securities described in this Communication have not been and will not be


registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S.


Securities Act"), or under any law of any state of the United States of


America, and may not be offered, sold, resold, or delivered, directly or


indirectly, in or into the U.S., except pursuant to an exemption from the


registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state


securities laws. Neither this document nor the exchange offer described


herein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy


any securities in the U.S. or in any other jurisdiction in which such an


offer or solicitation would be unlawful. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. will not


register or make a public offer of its securities, or otherwise conduct any


public tender offer, in the U.S. In the U.S., this document is being


provided to "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under


the U.S. Securities Act) only on a confidential basis. Neither the United


States Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities


commission in the United States has approved or disapproved the Offering of


the shares or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the Prospectus. Any


representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.


PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT SELLERS OF COSMO SHARES MAY


BE RELYING ON THE EXEMPTION FROM THE PROVISIONS OF SECTION 5 OF THE US


SECURITIES ACT PROVIDED BY RULE 144A.



By tendering securities of Cassiopea S.p.A. into this offer, you will be


deemed to represent that you (x) (a) are not a U.S. person, (b) are not


acting for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, and (c) are not in or


delivering the acceptance from, the United States or (y) you are a


"qualified institutional buyer" as that term is used in Rule 144A under the


U.S. Securities Act.



United Kingdom



This Communication is directed only at persons in the U.K. who (i) have


professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within


article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial


Promotion) Order 2005 (the Order), (ii) are persons falling within article


49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations,


etc.") of the Order or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be


communicated (all such persons together being referred to as Relevant


Persons). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons


who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which


this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be


engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



Australia, Canada, Japan



This Communication is not addressed to shareholders of Cassiopea S.p.A.


whose place of residence, seat or habitual abode is in Australia, Canada or


Japan, and such shareholders may not accept the offer.



European Economic Area



The offer set out in this Communication (the Offer) is only being made


within the European Economic Area (EEA) pursuant to an exemption under


Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended and together with any applicable


adopting or amending measures in any relevant member state (as defined


below), the Prospectus Regulation), as implemented in each member state of


the EEA (each a relevant member state), from the requirement to publish a


prospectus that has been approved by the competent authority in that


relevant member state and published in accordance with the Prospectus


Regulation as implemented in that relevant member state or, where


appropriate, approved in another relevant member state and notified to the


competent authority in that relevant member state, all in accordance with


the Prospectus Regulation. Accordingly, in the EEA, the Offer and documents


or other materials in relation to the Offer and the shares in Cosmo


Pharmaceuticals N.V. (the Offeror Shares) are only addressed to, and are


only directed at, (i) qualified investors (qualified investors) in the


relevant member state within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the


Prospectus Regulation, as adopted in the relevant member state, and (ii)


persons who hold, and will tender, the equivalent of at least EUR 100,000


worth of shares in Cassiopea S.p.A. (the Target Shares) in exchange for the


receipt of Offeror Shares (collectively, permitted participants). This offer


prospectus and the documents and other materials in relation to the Offer


may not be acted or relied upon by persons in the EEA who are not permitted


participants, and each Target shareholder seeking to participate in the


Offer that is resident in the EEA will be deemed to have represented and


agreed that it is a qualified investor or that it is tendering the


equivalent of EUR 100,000 worth of Target Shares in exchange of Offeror


Shares.



Italy



The offer set out in this Communication (the Offer) does not constitute a


public offer nor a tender or exchange offer nor an advertisement of


securities to the public in the Republic of Italy. Neither the Offer nor the


COPN Shares have been registered with or cleared by the Commissione


Nazionale per la Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB") (the Italian securities


exchange commission), pursuant to Italian securities legislation. Neither


the CONSOB nor any other Italian public authority has examined, approved,


cleared or registered this Prospectus or will examine, approve, clear or


register this Offer. Accordingly, Italian residents cannot participate in


the Offer nor may copies of this Communication or of any other document


relating to the Offer be distributed or published in the Republic of Italy,


either on primary and on secondary market. This Communication has not been


prepared in accordance with the prospectus requirements nor the tender offer


requirements provided for, or otherwise applicable in, Italy. Cosmo


Pharmaceutical N.V. will not accept, directly or indirectly, any order


relating to the Offer made in, or coming from, the Republic of Italy; any


such order will be deemed null and void.



General



Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.'s public tender and exchange offer for all


publicly held shares of Cassiopea S.p.A. (the Offer) is not being made,


directly or indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which such offer


would be unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable law or regulation or


which would require Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. to make any amendment to the


terms or conditions of the Offer, to make any additional application to, or


to take any additional action with respect to, any governmental, regulatory


or legal authority. It is not intended to extend the Offer to any such


country or jurisdiction. Documents relating to the Offer may not be


distributed in, or sent to, any such country or jurisdiction. Such documents


may not be used for the purpose of soliciting purchases of Cassiopea S.p.A.


securities by any person or entity resident or incorporated in such country


or jurisdiction.



This Communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada,


Australia, Japan or Italy. This communication does not constitute an offer


to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any


jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Cassiopea S.p.A.


Via Cristoforo Colombo 1


20045 Lainate


Schweiz


E-Mail: info@cassiopea.com


Internet: https://www.cassiopea.com/


ISIN: IT0005108359


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1237853





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1237853 04.10.2021 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...