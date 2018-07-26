DGAP-Adhoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG: Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG (deutsch)
CONSUS Real Estate AG: Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec.
41 WpHG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalmaßnahme
CONSUS Real Estate AG: Publication of new total number of voting rights
according to Sec. 41 WpHG
26.07.2018 / 18:10 CET/CEST
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer (name, address)
Consus Real Estate AG
Kurfürstendamm 188 - 189
10707 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure 3. Date of status / date of
effect
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 25 June 2018
WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights: 98.094.784
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Kurfürstendamm 188-189
10707 Berlin
Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
E-Mail: info@consus.ag
Internet: www.consus.ag
ISIN: DE000A2DA414
WKN: A2DA41
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, München (m:access)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,54 €
|7,24 €
|0,30 €
|+4,14%
|26.07./17:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2DA414
|A2DA41
|10,56 €
|6,88 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,38 €
|+0,82%
|16:47
|München
|7,54 €
|+4,14%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|7,36 €
|+1,94%
|17:41
|Stuttgart
|7,42 €
|+1,92%
|17:15
|Xetra
|7,48 €
|+1,08%
|17:36
