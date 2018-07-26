Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG: Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG (deutsch)




26.07.18 18:10
dpa-AFX

CONSUS Real Estate AG: Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec.

41 WpHG



^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalmaßnahme


CONSUS Real Estate AG: Publication of new total number of voting rights


according to Sec. 41 WpHG



26.07.2018 / 18:10 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer (name, address)



Consus Real Estate AG



Kurfürstendamm 188 - 189



10707 Berlin



Germany


2. Type of capital measure 3. Date of status / date of


effect


Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 25 June 2018


WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights: 98.094.784




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



26.07.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: CONSUS Real Estate AG


Kurfürstendamm 188-189


10707 Berlin


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300


E-Mail: info@consus.ag


Internet: www.consus.ag


ISIN: DE000A2DA414


WKN: A2DA41


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, München (m:access)





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



708457 26.07.2018 CET/CEST



°






