DGAP-Adhoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG: Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG (deutsch)

CONSUS Real Estate AG: Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec.



41 WpHG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalmaßnahme

CONSUS Real Estate AG: Publication of new total number of voting rights

according to Sec. 41 WpHG

26.07.2018 / 18:10 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer (name, address)

Consus Real Estate AG

Kurfürstendamm 188 - 189

10707 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure 3. Date of status / date of

effect

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 25 June 2018

WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 98.094.784

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: CONSUS Real Estate AG

Kurfürstendamm 188-189

10707 Berlin

Deutschland

Telefon: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300

E-Mail: info@consus.ag

Internet: www.consus.ag

ISIN: DE000A2DA414

WKN: A2DA41

Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, München (m:access)

708457 26.07.2018 CET/CEST

