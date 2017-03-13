DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Dividend is to be increased to 1.80 euros (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CEWE Stiftung":

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Dividend is to be increased to 1.80 euros

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Dividend is to be increased to 1.80 euros

Oldenburg, 13 March 2017. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE0005403901) resolved in its meeting of today to propose to the Supervisory Board, on the basis of the preliminary unaudited figures for the 2016 business year, to raise the dividend to 1.80 euros per share entitled to a dividend (dividend for the 2015 business year: 1.60 euros).

Subsequent to the adoption of the audited accounts, a proposal for the appropriation of distributable profits shall be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for a resolution to be taken on the appropriation of net retained profits. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on the financial statements on 15 March 2017 and of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2017, the proposed dividend of 1.80 euros a share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.1 % on the basis of the share price at the end of 2016. This is the eighth dividend increase in succession.

