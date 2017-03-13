DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Dividend is to be increased to 1.80 euros (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

13.03.17 16:29
dpa-AFX


CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Dividend is to be increased to 1.80 euros


13-March-2017 / 16:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Oldenburg, 13 March 2017. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE0005403901) resolved in its meeting of today to propose to the Supervisory Board, on the basis of the preliminary unaudited figures for the 2016 business year, to raise the dividend to 1.80 euros per share entitled to a dividend (dividend for the 2015 business year: 1.60 euros).


Subsequent to the adoption of the audited accounts, a proposal for the appropriation of distributable profits shall be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for a resolution to be taken on the appropriation of net retained profits. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on the financial statements on 15 March 2017 and of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2017, the proposed dividend of 1.80 euros a share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.1 % on the basis of the share price at the end of 2016. This is the eighth dividend increase in succession.


Notifying party: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Planning & Reporting


Should you have any queries, please contact: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Axel Weber Tel.: 0441 / 404 - 2288, Fax: 0441 / 404 - 421 eMail: IR@cewe.de



13-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


Language: English Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Meerweg 30-32 26133 Oldenburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)441 40 4-1 Fax: +49 (0)441 40 4-42 1 E-mail: IR@cewe.de Internet: www.cewe.de ISIN: DE0005403901 WKN: 540390 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




553473 13-March-2017 CET/CEST


