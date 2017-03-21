DGAP-Adhoc: CEO Dr. Ingo Bretthauer will not extend his employment contract as a member of the Management Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "LPKF Laser":

CEO Dr. Ingo Bretthauer will not extend his employment contract as a member of the Management Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

CEO Dr. Ingo Bretthauer will not extend his employment contract as a member of the Management Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

Garbsen, 21 March 2017 - Dr. Ingo Bretthauer, CEO of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, has today informed the Supervisory Board that he will not be seeking another term in the Management Board after the expiry of his contract at the end of this year.

The chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Heino Büsching, thanks Dr. Bretthauer for his extraordinary and formative contribution to the business development of the LPKF-Group in the last nine years. The Supervisory Board very much regrets that Dr. Bretthauer will leave the company. The Supervisory Board will now focus on finding a successor in good agreement with Dr. Bretthauer, before he leaves. Until then, the Supervisory Board counts on Dr. Bretthauer's energy and decisiveness.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG's shares are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

