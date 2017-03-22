DGAP-Adhoc: CENIT AG takes over French software implementation specialist Keonys (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Stuttgart, 22 March 2017 - CENIT AG, Stuttgart, (ISIN: DE0005407100) today concluded a purchase agreement concerning the acquisition of all shares in Keonys S.A.S., Paris, one of Europe's leading reference partners for software integration in the areas of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and 3D design based on the software products of Dassault Systèmes. CENIT will finance the purchase price of roughly EUR 6 million from existing cash and cash equivalents. The acquisition is subject to various conditions precedent.


Contact: Investor Relations Tanja Marinovic Telefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320 Fax: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 44 4320 E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.de



Company: CENIT AG Industriestraße 52 - 54 70565 Stuttgart Germany Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30 Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000 E-mail: aktie@cenit.de Internet: www.cenit.com ISIN: DE0005407100 WKN: 540710




Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,30 € 20,58 € -0,28 € -1,36% 22.03./14:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005407100 540710 23,50 € 16,01 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,432 € -1,53%  14:35
München 20,93 € 0,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 20,174 € -0,62%  11:48
Düsseldorf 20,50 € -1,09%  08:12
Xetra 20,30 € -1,36%  14:43
Stuttgart 20,21 € -1,53%  13:50
Berlin 20,04 € -2,48%  08:00
Hamburg 19,99 € -3,92%  08:09
  = Realtime
